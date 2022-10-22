Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Upworthy
Doctor dresses up as pink unicorn to throw a 'no more chemo' party for a 4-year-old cancer survivor
According to U.S. Childhood Cancer Statistics, 1 in 285 children are diagnosed with cancer before they turn 20. Though the survival rates have improved, cancer remains the most common cause of death by disease among children in the U.S. Time spent in treatment is stressful and painful for the kids as well as the families. So to be deemed cancer free and no longer require chemo is a huge relief to everyone involved. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, organizes a "no more chemo" party for children and their parents when they complete the treatment.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
A cancer patient’s last wish
“I smiled, put the lamb curry in front of her, and instructed her granddaughter on how much time to heat it up in the microwave. Val wasn’t in a condition where she could have a long conversation with me, but she knew exactly what was going on. I saw her eyes smile for a moment, tearing through the pain otherwise displayed all over her face. She didn’t say much, but just enough when she said, “God bless you.”
Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer
A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
We had to plan our little girl’s funeral after doctors prescribed her antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis’
LITTLE Isla-Mae beamed as she rang a bell to mark her all clear from cancer - two and a half years after a GP mistook her symptoms for tonsillitis. It was a day mum Laura, 31, and dad Reece, 34, feared they might never see. The devastated couple were told...
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
Woman with mystery rash on her face says doctors can’t diagnose her
A woman with a skin condition that causes bruise like rashes all over her face is embracing her natural look and going make-up free. Nancy Morel, 19, first noticed something was wrong with her skin when she was shopping with her mother, Jackie, 50, in 2015. Her lips appeared swollen,...
My baby boy’s rare condition that means I have to hold him all day long – and move him every hour at night
HAVING children is tiring, but one mum has revealed she is up every hour with her little boy due to a rare condition. Charlene Stewart's baby Blake has spina bifida, which affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. Because of this, the mum-of-five has to hold her baby...
Mom's viral post about keeping sick kids home is one that all parents need to hear and heed
This article originally appeared on 01.30.20 It's cold and flu seasons, folks. During this time of year, we're all on a mission to avoid the demon viruses that threaten to invade our bodies and wage Armageddon on our immune systems. That's why a mom's recent Facebook post about keeping kids home when they have a fever has been shared more than 170,000 times. Samantha Moriá Reynolds shared a photo of a thermometer with a temperature of 101.4 with the following message:
Man Finds His Missing Nose Ring in Lung 5 Years Later
A self-proclaimed piercing addict was ecstatic to find a nose ring he had lost five years ago while sleeping. However, he was not nearly as excited to learn that it somehow managed to get lodged inside his lung. According to the New York Post, 35-year-old Joey Lykins woke up one...
curetoday.com
Goodbye Leukemia, I Hope to Never See You Again
In this poem, I chronicle "Suzy Q's" experience with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. all she could say was boo-hoo. and are fun for your tummy. And some might saythat it’s important to pray. To ask G-d to make Loo go away. Suzie Q is really me,. The story is quite...
BBC
Brain tumour: Caerphilly dad raising £250k to treat cancer
Owain James, 34, said he's trying to remain positive despite having an incurable brain tumour. He and his wife Ellie want to raise £250,000 for treatment not currently available on the NHS. He's had surgery and is now undergoing intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy. But Mr James, who has an...
curetoday.com
Cancer Made Me Proud of My Accomplishments
Receiving a brain cancer diagnosis was scary, but it taught me to be more forgiving to others and proud of what I have accomplished. On March 5, 2018, my family physician gave me the news. "Your MRI shows a mass, I'd like to send you to University of Michigan hospital...
‘You were given this mountain to show others it can be moved,’ Yukon 8-year-old diagnosed with leukemia after persistent swelling
YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a high-pressure moment for 8-year-old Parker Henderson. The Yukon girl had the honor of throwing out the first pitch for the College World Series, and she was both nervous and excited. Thinking back on that moment, Parker’s mother, Kate tells a reporter, “Well,...
Doctors seem disappointed when woman’s rare cancer turns out to be ordinary cyst
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have known my friend Thea since we were in fifth grade, after over three decades the relationship I have with her is one of my longest and we are very close. This is why it was devastating to me to find out that Thea had breast cancer back in the fall of 2019.
BBC
Derby girl, 7, with diabetes to cut hair for charity
A seven-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes is having more than 14 inches (36cm) of her hair cut off to raise money for charity. So far, Molly has raised more than £500 for the Macmillan cancer unit at the Royal Derby Hospital and the Derby Diabetic Fun Club.
curetoday.com
I Plan to Beat Cancer by ‘Hoofing’ It
Walking has played a key role in my cancer experience, as it helps my mental and physical health. Just days after my prostate cancer diagnosis, I made one of the most important purchases of my life: a pedometer. My goal was to out-walk cancer, or at the very least to...
momcollective.com
I’m Glad I Got Cancer
*Thank you to Jen Blanton for this guest article. Shocking, right?! It’s true. I didn’t know it at the time, but looking back now, I am so grateful I was diagnosed and am here today to share this chaotic, sometimes gut-wrenching story. I was diagnosed with an aggressive...
Grandpa passed away from lung cancer after years working with asbestos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Lung cancer is an insidious disease. My maternal grandfather suffered and died from lung cancer. It started with a backache and a cough. Things were never the same again.
Comments / 0