Upworthy

Doctor dresses up as pink unicorn to throw a 'no more chemo' party for a 4-year-old cancer survivor

According to U.S. Childhood Cancer Statistics, 1 in 285 children are diagnosed with cancer before they turn 20. Though the survival rates have improved, cancer remains the most common cause of death by disease among children in the U.S. Time spent in treatment is stressful and painful for the kids as well as the families. So to be deemed cancer free and no longer require chemo is a huge relief to everyone involved. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, organizes a "no more chemo" party for children and their parents when they complete the treatment.
MEMPHIS, TN
healthpodcastnetwork.com

A cancer patient’s last wish

“I smiled, put the lamb curry in front of her, and instructed her granddaughter on how much time to heat it up in the microwave. Val wasn’t in a condition where she could have a long conversation with me, but she knew exactly what was going on. I saw her eyes smile for a moment, tearing through the pain otherwise displayed all over her face. She didn’t say much, but just enough when she said, “God bless you.”
Daily Mail

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
Upworthy

Mom's viral post about keeping sick kids home is one that all parents need to hear and heed

This article originally appeared on 01.30.20 It's cold and flu seasons, folks. During this time of year, we're all on a mission to avoid the demon viruses that threaten to invade our bodies and wage Armageddon on our immune systems. That's why a mom's recent Facebook post about keeping kids home when they have a fever has been shared more than 170,000 times. Samantha Moriá Reynolds shared a photo of a thermometer with a temperature of 101.4 with the following message:
PopCrush

Man Finds His Missing Nose Ring in Lung 5 Years Later

A self-proclaimed piercing addict was ecstatic to find a nose ring he had lost five years ago while sleeping. However, he was not nearly as excited to learn that it somehow managed to get lodged inside his lung. According to the New York Post, 35-year-old Joey Lykins woke up one...
CINCINNATI, OH
curetoday.com

Goodbye Leukemia, I Hope to Never See You Again

In this poem, I chronicle "Suzy Q's" experience with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. all she could say was boo-hoo. and are fun for your tummy. And some might saythat it’s important to pray. To ask G-d to make Loo go away. Suzie Q is really me,. The story is quite...
BBC

Brain tumour: Caerphilly dad raising £250k to treat cancer

Owain James, 34, said he's trying to remain positive despite having an incurable brain tumour. He and his wife Ellie want to raise £250,000 for treatment not currently available on the NHS. He's had surgery and is now undergoing intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy. But Mr James, who has an...
curetoday.com

Cancer Made Me Proud of My Accomplishments

Receiving a brain cancer diagnosis was scary, but it taught me to be more forgiving to others and proud of what I have accomplished. On March 5, 2018, my family physician gave me the news. "Your MRI shows a mass, I'd like to send you to University of Michigan hospital...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mary Duncan

Doctors seem disappointed when woman’s rare cancer turns out to be ordinary cyst

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have known my friend Thea since we were in fifth grade, after over three decades the relationship I have with her is one of my longest and we are very close. This is why it was devastating to me to find out that Thea had breast cancer back in the fall of 2019.
BBC

Derby girl, 7, with diabetes to cut hair for charity

A seven-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes is having more than 14 inches (36cm) of her hair cut off to raise money for charity. So far, Molly has raised more than £500 for the Macmillan cancer unit at the Royal Derby Hospital and the Derby Diabetic Fun Club.
curetoday.com

I Plan to Beat Cancer by ‘Hoofing’ It

Walking has played a key role in my cancer experience, as it helps my mental and physical health. Just days after my prostate cancer diagnosis, I made one of the most important purchases of my life: a pedometer. My goal was to out-walk cancer, or at the very least to...
momcollective.com

I’m Glad I Got Cancer

*Thank you to Jen Blanton for this guest article. Shocking, right?! It’s true. I didn’t know it at the time, but looking back now, I am so grateful I was diagnosed and am here today to share this chaotic, sometimes gut-wrenching story. I was diagnosed with an aggressive...
VIRGINIA STATE
Tracey Folly

Grandpa passed away from lung cancer after years working with asbestos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Lung cancer is an insidious disease. My maternal grandfather suffered and died from lung cancer. It started with a backache and a cough. Things were never the same again.

