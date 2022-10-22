*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have known my friend Thea since we were in fifth grade, after over three decades the relationship I have with her is one of my longest and we are very close. This is why it was devastating to me to find out that Thea had breast cancer back in the fall of 2019.

11 DAYS AGO