recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on drug-related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted Thursday in two separate drug-related cases by a Madison County grand jury. Brett A. Foster, 37, of Pinckneyville, and Heather N. Lara, 44, of Worden, were both indicted on multiple methamphetamine-related charges Oct. 20. In addition, Foster was indicted on an additional burglary...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in death of 3-year-old
Charges have been filed in Macoupin County in connection with the death of a 3-year-old. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The child died last Thursday shortly after being brought to the Litchfield Fire Station. Police...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 24th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 34-year-old Randi Taylor of South Mulberry in Sandoval on multiple offenses following a Sunday traffic stop. Randi Taylor of South Mulberry was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license. A homeless Salem man, 31-year-old...
thebengilpost.com
Carlinville woman charged in toddler’s death
A Carlinville woman has been charged with two felony charges including involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death following the death of a 3-year-old. Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced on Saturday that Ashley Bottoms, 33 of Carlinville, is being held on a $250,000 bond....
Macoupin County Sheriff launches investigation into death of 3-year-old
The Macoupin County Sheriff has launched an investigation into the death of a three-year-old.
mymoinfo.com
Authorities looking for two suspects believed to have stolen multiple items in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who they believe were involved in a rash of thefts around the county which included a stolen vehicle overnight between October 5th and 6th. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the first case happened in the 10500...
Update: Police: 3 killed in shooting at Missouri high school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school Monday morning. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a girl and the shooter. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central...
wdbr.com
Report: Dad’s girlfriend accused
A Carlinville woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a three-year-old boy. The Macoupin County sheriff and state’s attorney says Ashley Bottoms, 33, is being held responsible. The State Journal-Register reports Bottoms is the girlfriend of the little boy’s father. The paper reports the story is that Bottoms was breaking up a fight between children, threw the little boy against a wall – where he hit his head – then drove him around for three hours before seeking medical attention.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed near the intersection of Delmar and Euclid Sunday evening, police said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. The man was shot in the head. No other information was immediately released.
KMOV
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
A dozen car break-ins take place in Central West End Saturday
St. Louis Police are investigating more car break-ins.
Suspect killed, 2 others dead after south St. Louis high school shooting
A gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, according to police. When officers arrived, they shot and killed the gunman.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police arrest St. Louis juveniles in stolen cars
A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
Parents charged after toddler fatally shoots self in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The parents of a 2-year-old boy who fatally himself in a St. Louis parking lot last week are now facing criminal charges. Darrion Martez Whirley and Ana Cristina Garcia Mendoza, both 23, were each charged Friday with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Neither were in custody as of Friday afternoon.
All St. Louis Public Schools on lockdown after CVPA shooting
All schools in the St. Louis Public Schools district have been placed on a hard lockdown for the rest of the school day following Monday morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
myleaderpaper.com
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
KMOV
Homicide detectives investigating late night shooting in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 55-year-old man was shot in North City late Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Era Ave., which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just before 11:30 p.m. Officers heard a large number of shots and found the man wounded, lying on the street outside his car. The car also suffered from ballistic damage.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on North Kingshighway
A man died from a hit-and-run Friday along North Kingshighway in north St. Louis. Police said the driver initially left the scene, but later turned themselves in.
