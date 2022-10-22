ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
santansun.com

Chandler restaurant cited by national media as ‘exciting’

The restaurant with the most buzz in Chandler is not a fancy place. Thaily’s is small, only seven tables for inside dining. It’s located inside an older building in the city’s Galveston neighborhood. As is usually the case, looks can be deceiving. If you want dinner at...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Tired of old cables on your home? Read this before you cut them

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neal Kirsher is on his condo board in Sun City, and he says there are too many cables running across his home. “We have Cox cables that run over the top of our roof,” he said. “We only have six units in this section, and we probably have 20 different cables running. They don’t remove the old cables and you can’t find anybody that is responsible to take them off.”
SUN CITY, AZ
KTAR.com

Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour

PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Well-known Phoenix tiki bar opens 2nd location

Undertow, located in Central Phoenix, is known to some as the best bar of its kind in the Valley. Now, its sister bar is opening up in the East Valley. FOX 10 Photojournalist Corey Goodwin has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites

PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off

Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off on November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s-style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread, and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC school board raises substitute teacher pay

After more than a year since their last raise, substitute teachers in the Queen Creek Unified School District will be paid more to spend a day in the classroom. The school board voted to increase the pay for substitute teachers by $25 a day for certified teachers and by $12 a day for classified ones.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
