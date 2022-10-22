Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 school has abysmal turnout for game the week after big victory
Stanford is just a week removed from downing Notre Dame in South Bend. The Cardinal are 2-5 on the year, sure, but it still had a to be a bit of a letdown to show up to the stadium and see well under 5,000 in attendance for a home matchup against Arizona State.
'There's nothing like it on tour': TPC Scottsdale will have big changes for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Big changes are underway to get ready for the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open set for next February. The tournament, which features some of the greatest golfers in the league, has one of the most talked about holes in the PGA Tour. TPC Scottsdale is quiet...
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
santansun.com
Chandler restaurant cited by national media as ‘exciting’
The restaurant with the most buzz in Chandler is not a fancy place. Thaily’s is small, only seven tables for inside dining. It’s located inside an older building in the city’s Galveston neighborhood. As is usually the case, looks can be deceiving. If you want dinner at...
AZFamily
Tired of old cables on your home? Read this before you cut them
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neal Kirsher is on his condo board in Sun City, and he says there are too many cables running across his home. “We have Cox cables that run over the top of our roof,” he said. “We only have six units in this section, and we probably have 20 different cables running. They don’t remove the old cables and you can’t find anybody that is responsible to take them off.”
KTAR.com
Eagles coming back to Phoenix on Hotel California Tour
PHOENIX — The Eagles will take a trip down a desert highway to Footprint Center in 2023. The six-time Grammy-winning band added dates to its Hotel California Tour, which includes Phoenix on March 1. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmit and Vince Gill also added dates for Portland, San...
themesatribune.com
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
'It's a day-to-day grind': Valley restaurants continue to struggle with staffing post-pandemic
PHOENIX — It's been two years since the height of COVID-19 and Valley restaurants are still struggling to fill staffing roles. "It's a day-to-day grind," Jeffrey "JJ" Holmes, owner of JJ's Grubb Shack in Mesa said. Holmes says he currently has a solid staff of about 20, but would...
fox10phoenix.com
Well-known Phoenix tiki bar opens 2nd location
Undertow, located in Central Phoenix, is known to some as the best bar of its kind in the Valley. Now, its sister bar is opening up in the East Valley. FOX 10 Photojournalist Corey Goodwin has more.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
SignalsAZ
Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off
Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off on November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s-style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread, and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver killed in fiery Loop 202 and Broadway overpass crash
A person is dead after a fiery crash in west Phoenix on Oct. 22. The crash happened on the Loop 202 at the Broadway overpass. Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the car. The driver hasn't been identified.
East Valley Tribune
QC school board raises substitute teacher pay
After more than a year since their last raise, substitute teachers in the Queen Creek Unified School District will be paid more to spend a day in the classroom. The school board voted to increase the pay for substitute teachers by $25 a day for certified teachers and by $12 a day for classified ones.
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
78-Year-Old Frank Camacho Aguliar Killed In A Fatal Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Phoenix police. Officials confirmed that a 78-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 29th Street and Broadway Road.
AZFamily
Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
