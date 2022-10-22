ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones explains his fiery owners meeting tiff with Robert Kraft

By Max Weisman
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEnqb_0iiPaYyo00

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed reports of a fiery exchange with Patriots owner Robert Kraft this week.

While all 32 NFL owners opened negotiations for a potential new contract for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell this week, Jones, the lone vote against the incumbent, told Kraft, “ don’t f–k with me ” and “don’t mess with me,” according to ESPN.

“You express yourself with people you know and people you’re around a lot … in different ways,” Jones said Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas . “It’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste.”

The Cowboys boss was unsurprised his comment leaked.

“I’ve just gotten used to the fact that when you’re saying something, it’s highly likely it could be being recorded or it could be being heard and will be repeated,” Jones said. “In a meeting that you would think would really have a lot of real exclusivity or protection so you could really express your feelings — it’s not surprising to me that it would get out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UL2nV_0iiPaYyo00
Jerry Jones reportedly got heated with Robert Kraft at the NFL owners meeting this week.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19bN2G_0iiPaYyo00
Kraft, the Patriots owner, was among those supporting a new deal for Roger Goodell.
AP Photo

Where Jones diverges with the NFL’s competition committee on a new deal for the commissioner stems from a belief Goodell’s bonus pool in the new agreement is too ambiguous. Goodell’s current contract expires after the 2024 season and is seeking his fourth extension as commissioner of the most powerful sports league in the country.

It’s not that the Cowboys owner wants a change of personnel — Jones did say he’s a “real supporter” of Goodell, and believes the 63-year-old has “done outstanding” — but rather his contract structure.

“What you heard from me was an issue with the structure — with how we were going to address the commissioner and his success,” he said. “I was basically expressing myself in that area. Not my support of Roger — as a matter of fact, I actually stood up and made a nomination for his potential extension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08luf3_0iiPaYyo00
NFL owners are seemingly in support of Roger Goodell’s renewed contract, though the details are still being hashed out.
USA TODAY Sports

“And then when I heard the structure of how we were going to approach it, then I didn’t agree with that.”

New York Post

