Central Ohio high school football scores for Week 10

The regular season of the 2022 Ohio high school football season ends this weekend as teams wrap up the 10-week marathon and prepare for the sprint to the state championship games in early December.

While several teams have already clinched playoff berths this season, many teams wait to see how Friday's action pans out.

Here are Friday's Week 10 scores across Central Ohio.

Week 10 Central Ohio high school football scoreboard

City League

East 45, Linden 20

Independence 28, Walnut Ridge 8

South 28, Marion-Franklin 16

Central Catholic League

DeSales 24, St. Charles 6

Watterson 17, Hartley 13

Ohio Capital Conference

Dublin Jerome 16, Hilliard Darby 13

Westerville South 42, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Olentangy Orange 23, Olentangy Liberty 7

Pickerington Central 42, Reynoldsburg 7

Gahanna 42, Pickerington North 2

Lancaster 49, Newark 14

Groveport 42, Central Crossing 6

Upper Arlington 24, Hilliard Davidson 6

Olentangy Berlin 31, Thomas Worthington 0

Delaware 38, Franklin Heights 0

Westerville Central 17, New Albany 7

Westerville North 22, Dublin Scioto 21

Marysville 35, Olentangy 32

Grove City 48, Westland 7

Dublin Coffman 28, Hilliard Bradley 7

Canal Winchester 21, Big Walnut 14

Mid-State League

Bexley 19, Grandview 13, OT

Harvest Prep 47, Buckeye Valley 12

Fairfield Union 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Circleville 19, Liberty Union 12

Bloom-Carroll 48, Hamilton Township 0

Logan Elm 34, Teays Valley 17

Berne Union 50, Fisher Catholic 7

Worthington Christian 49, Grove City Christian 7

Licking County League

Licking Valley 25, Licking Heights 20

Granville 20, Watkins Memorial 10

Lakewood 20, Utica 14

Newark Catholic 49, Northridge 0

Heath 33, Johnstown 24

KMAC

Centerburg 49, Fredericktown 14

Loudonville 28, Northmor 21

Mount Gilead 44, Cardington 13

Danville 42, East Knox 21

Area nonleague

Ready 33, KIPP 0

Fairfield Christian 64, Millersport 8

Mechanicsburg 26, West Jefferson 14

Shawnee 49, Jonathan Alder 27

Urbana 38, North Union 12

Spring. Northeastern 42, Fairbanks 7

Cedarville 49, Madison Plains 26

London 28, Bellefontaine 14

Marion Harding 30, Pleasant 26

Clear Fork 42, Highland 7

Galion 56, River Valley 49

Unioto 48, Westfall 6

West Holmes 49, Mount Vernon 14

Ridgedale 26, Lima Perry 20, OT

Elgin 56, Crestline 14

SUMMARIES

South 28, Marion-Franklin 16

South 0 14 8 6 - 28

Marion-Franklin 8 0 8 0 - 16

MF: Glass 10 run (Ali pass from McGlendon). SOU: Simmons 19 pass from Griffin (pass failed). SOU: Simmons 3 run (Simmons pass from Griffin). SOU: King 30 pass from Griffin (Simmons run). MF: Glass 4 run (Glass run). Griffin interception return (run failed).

Damon Griffin passed for 79 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 89 yards, and had two interceptions - one returned for a score - to lead visiting South to a win over Marion-Franklin and a share of the City League South title.

DeSales 24, St. Charles 6

St. Charles 0 0 6 0 - 6

DeSales 7 7 3 7 - 24

DES: Pekarcik interception return (Bangert kick). DES: Armistead 17 run (Bangert kick). SC: O'Reilly 4 run (kick blocked). DES: FG Bangert 28. DES: Oduro interception return (Bangert kick).

Two defensive scores and a quartet of backs (Tyler Davis, PJ Noles, Liam Harmon and Antonio Armistead) rushing for 35 yards or more helped DeSales topple visiting St. Charles in a CCL game.

Olentangy Berlin 31, Thomas Worthington 0

Olentangy Berlin 7 14 3 7 - 31

Thomas Worthington 0 0 0 0 - 0

OB: Nebraska 14 pass from Brewster (Conrad kick). OB: Ziegler 3 run (Conrad kick). OB: Moeller 5 pass from Brewster (Conrad kick). OB: FG Conrad 46. OB: Ziegler 68 run (Conrad kick).

Gahanna 42, Pickerington North 2

Gahanna 17 7 15 3 - 42

Pickerington North 0 2 0 0 - 2

GAH: Hubbard 10 run (Huliba kick). GAH: FG Huliba 36. GAH: Ward 63 run (Huliba kick). GAH: Hubbard 24 pass from Cummings (Huliba kick). PN: Safety, Lyles tackled Simmons in end zone. GAH: Hubbard 1 run (Hall pass from Ward). GAH: Scott 12 pass from Ward (Huliba kick). GAH: FG Huliba 26.

Westerville South 42, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Worthington Kilbourne 0 0 7 0 - 7

Westerville South 7 21 14 0 - 42

WS: Wheeler 12 pass from Birtha (Sheets kick). WS: Phillips 38 pass from Birtha (Sheets kick). WS: Phillips 31 run (Sheets kick). WS: Wheeler 9 pass from Birtha (Sheets kick). WS: Wheeler 34 pass from Birtha (Sheets kick). WS: Wicks 86 run (Sheets kick). WK: Bussard 93 kickoff return (Scott kick).

Nasir Phillips and Lenny Wicks rushed for 100+ yards each, Dominic Birtha had four of his 10 completed passes go for touchdowns, and Westerville South wrapped up an undefeated OCC Capital campaign.

Olentangy Orange 23, Olentangy Liberty 7

Olentangy Liberty 7 0 0 0 - 7

Olentangy Orange 0 17 0 6 - 23

OL: Chapman 10 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick). OO: Calip 1 run (Musgrove kick). OO: FG Musgrove 28. OO: Ogles 1 run (Musgrove kick). OO: Davis 15 run (pass failed).

JJ Calip rushed 32 times for 130 yards and Olentangy Orange held visiting Olentangy Liberty to 1 rushing yard in an OCC Central win.

Lancaster 49, Newark 14

Newark 0 0 7 7 - 14

Lancaster 7 14 7 21 - 49

LANC: Dickerson 4 run (Thomas kick). LANC: Miller 1 run (Thomas kick). LANC: Miller 34 pass from Burke (Thomas kick). LANC: Dickerson 17 run (Westbrooks kick). NEW: Meister 15 run (Reischman kick). LANC: Diyanni 5 run (Westbrooks kick). NEW: Martin 3 pass from Meister (Reischman kick). LANC: Roby 1 run (Westbrooks kick) LANC: Woody 46 run (Westbrooks kick).

Lancaster averaged 8.4 yards per rushing attempt in steamrolling visiting Newark in an OCC Buckeye Division game.

Logan Elm 34, Teays Valley 17

Teays Valley 0 10 7 0 - 17

Logan Elm 7 14 7 6 - 34

LE: Reid 4 run (Elswick kick). LE: Baker 32 pass from Walters (Elswick kick). TV: FG Clifton 23. LE: Baker 40 pass from Walters (Elswick kick). TV: Wolpert 34 pass from Hines (Clifton kick). LE: Baker 64 pass from Walters (Elswick kick). TV: Bailey 1 run (Clifton kick). LE: Thompson 1 run (kick blocked).

Bloom-Carroll 48, Hamilton Township 0

Hamilton Township 0 0 0 0 - 0

Bloom-Carroll 7 14 20 7 - 48

BC: Marshall 33 run (McKee kick). BC: Plantz 2 run (McKee kick). BC: Plantz 8 run (McKee kick). BC: Marshall 16 run (McKee kick). BC: Marshall 6 run (kick blocked). BC: Armentrout 50 run (Rapp kick). BC: Interception return (Rapp kick).

Ready 33, KIPP 0

KIPP 0 0 0 0 - 0

Ready 8 10 8 7 - 33

REA: Fitzsimmons 1 run (Rinehart run). REA: Rinehart 1 run (Craddock kick). REA: FG Craddock 21. REA: Fitzsimmons 3 run (Dent pass from Schaffer). REA: Campbell 7 run (Craddock kick).

Loudonville 28, Northmor 21

Northmor 0 14 0 7 - 21

Loudonville 7 14 0 7 - 28

LOUD: Regan 1 run (Neibert kick). NOR: Fulk 22 pass from Bower (Schnuerer kick). LOUD: Beachy 90 kickoff return (Neibert kick). LOUD: Sprang 25 run (Neibert kick). NOR: Fulk 31 pass from Bower (Schnuerer kick). LOUD: Regan 3 run (Neibert kick). NOR: Lower 2 run (Schnuerer kick).

Mechanicsburg 26, West Jefferson 14

Mechanicsburg 7 7 12 0 - 26

West Jefferson 0 7 7 0 - 14

MECH: Poland 26 pass from Roland (Wilson kick). MECH: Roland 2 run (Wilson kick). WJ: Fitzpatrick 20 pass from Warner (Ryan kick). MECH: Roland 3 run (kick failed). WJ: Salyer 30 pass from Warner (Ryan kick). MECH: Roland 4 run (run failed).

More Ohio high school football scores from Week 10

Akr. Buchtel 50, Akr. Firestone 0

Alliance 41, Alliance Marlington 14

Andover Pymatuning Valley 24, Vienna Mathews 14

Anna 39, Rockford Parkway 21

Ansonia 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24

Antwerp 39, Edgerton 0

Arlington 29, Lucas 21

Ashland Crestview 47, Ashland Mapleton 16

Austintown Fitch 59, Warren Harding 28

Avon 41, Amherst Steele 0

Avon Lake 41, N. Ridgeville 17

Barnesville 29, Belmont Union Local 26

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40, Gibsonburg 13

Beaver Eastern 41, Franklin Furnace Green 26

Bellaire 39, Martins Ferry 8

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, Spring. NW 12

Beverly Ft. Frye 30, Williamstown, W.Va. 20

Bidwell River Valley 55, Manchester 12

Bishop Fenwick 39, Day. Carroll 6

Blanchester 46, Lees Creek E. Clinton 12

Bloomdale Elmwood 39, Rossford 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 44, Madonna, W.Va. 19

Brookfield 42, Warren Champion 7

Brookville 49, Franklin 14

Brunswick 7, Strongsville 0

Bryan 21, Wauseon 7

Burton Berkshire 50, Middlefield Cardinal 20

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45, Rayland Buckeye 34

Caldwell 28, Sarahsville Shenandoah 18

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Canfield 35, Youngs. Boardman 6

Canfield S. Range 28, Hubbard 0

Carey 56, Attica Seneca E. 12

Carlisle 28, Waynesville 21

Carrollton 63, Minerva 7

Casstown Miami E. 37, Covington 0

Centerville 38, Huber Hts. Wayne 35

Chagrin Falls Kenston 28, Mayfield 21

Chardon 35, Eastlake North 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Frankfort Adena 0

Cin. Country Day 47, Miami Valley Christian 13

Cin. Elder 31, Cin. La Salle 7

Cin. Hills Christian 50, Norwood 33

Cin. Moeller 30, Detroit King, Mich. 14

Cin. Oak Hills 7, Middletown 0

Cin. St. Xavier 30, Life Christian, Va. 16

Cin. Winton Woods 44, Lebanon 8

Cin. Wyoming 23, Cin. Madeira 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Wilmington 7

Cle. Collinwood 14, Cle. John Adams 7

Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. Hay 0

Cle. Hts. 70, Shaker Hts. 6

Cle. John Marshall 30, Cle. JFK 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 10, Clarkson, Ontario 7

Cle. VASJ 41, Wooster 7

Clyde 13, Bellevue 12

Collins Western Reserve 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7

Columbia Station Columbia 29, Oberlin Firelands 28, 2OT

Columbiana Crestview 20, Newton Falls 0

Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 14

Conneaut 13, Harbor Creek, Pa. 6

Creston Norwayne 38, Smithville 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41, Akr. SVSM 14

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Wickliffe 7

Dalton 47, Doylestown Chippewa 7

Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Kettering Alter 28

Day. Christian 13, Cin. Shroder 6

Day. Northridge 38, Sidney Lehman 10

Defiance Ayersville 34, Sherwood Fairview 7

Delphos St. John's 14, New Bremen 7

Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Concord John Glenn 7

Eaton 13, Monroe 7, OT

Elyria 41, Grafton Midview 3

Fairfield 27, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19

Findlay 32, Lima Sr. 0

Ft. Loramie 35, Lima Cent. Cath. 34

Gallipolis Gallia 53, S. Point 11

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Youngs. Liberty 27

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Gates Mills Hawken 42, Mantua Crestwood 6

Geneva 34, Chagrin Falls 0

Genoa Area 31, Elmore Woodmore 0

Germantown Valley View 21, Bellbrook 7

Girard 35, Niles McKinley 33

Glouster Trimble 56, Crown City S. Gallia 14

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 14

Hamilton 28, Cin. Sycamore 14

Hamilton Ross 46, Cin. Mt. Healthy 30

Hamler Patrick Henry 20, Archbold 14

Harrod Allen E. 52, Ada 7

Haviland Wayne Trace 24, Paulding 0

Hillsboro 42, Greenfield McClain 21

Hudson 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 13

Hunting Valley University 28, Warren Howland 6

Huron 31, Milan Edison 6

Independence 35, Brooklyn 12

Ironton 42, Portsmouth 7

Jackson 21, Chillicothe 7

Jamestown Greeneview 42, Spring. Greenon 3

Jefferson Area 27, Cortland Lakeview 7

Kettering Fairmont 42, Beavercreek 3

Kings Mills Kings 41, Cin. Anderson 26

Kirtland 42, Orange 0

LaGrange Keystone 41, Lorain Clearview 35

Lakewood St. Edward 41, Akr. Hoban 20

Leavittsburg LaBrae 34, Campbell Memorial 8

Leipsic 42, Convoy Crestview 7

Liberty Center 51, Delta 14

Linsly, W.Va. 45, Louisville 19

Lodi Cloverleaf 41, Akr. Springfield 6

Logan 39, Zanesville 0

Lowellville 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7

Malvern 28, E. Can. 12

Mansfield Sr. 37, Mansfield Madison 13

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Coldwater 0

Mason 10, Cin. Princeton 7

McArthur Vinton County 42, Wellston 0

McComb 39, Findlay Liberty-Benton 16

McConnelsville Morgan 47, Crooksville 0

McDermott Scioto NW 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Medina 48, Solon 7

Medina Highland 63, Copley 0

Mentor 38, Euclid 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Chardon NDCL 14

Milton-Union 51, DeGraff Riverside 7

Mineral Ridge 28, Atwater Waterloo 20

Minford 28, Lucasville Valley 22, 2OT

Mogadore 34, Rootstown 14

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Arcadia 8

N. Can. Hoover 14, Massillon Jackson 7

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 20, McDonald 7

N. Lewisburg Triad 34, W. Liberty-Salem 32, OT

N. Olmsted 28, Medina Buckeye 21

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 7

N. Royalton 30, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Napoleon 21, Bowling Green 13

Navarre Fairless 41, Massillon Tuslaw 14

Nelsonville-York 46, Athens 7

New Carlisle Tecumseh 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 20

New Madison Tri-Village 40, New Paris National Trail 14

New Middletown Spring. 55, Sebring McKinley 0

New Philadelphia 21, Dover 20, OT

New Richmond 42, Goshen 12

Newcomerstown 38, Lore City Buckeye Trail 35

Northwood 34, Arcanum 6

Norwalk St. Paul 37, Monroeville 0

Oak Harbor 25, Port Clinton 21

Olmsted Falls 49, Berea-Midpark 21

Ontario 35, Shelby 28

Orrville 23, Wooster Triway 15

Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Kenton 19

Pandora-Gilboa 47, Cory-Rawson 21

Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Elyria Cath. 25

Parma Padua 56, Lyndhurst Brush 14

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Tontogany Otsego 7

Peninsula Woodridge 33, Mogadore Field 0

Perry 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Perrysburg 51, Maumee 21

Philo 28, Zanesville Maysville 14

Piketon 24, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Portsmouth W. 14, Wheelersburg 7

Proctorville Fairland 41, Chesapeake 12

Richmond Edison 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Rock Creek Christian, Md. 36, Steubenville 20

Rocky River Lutheran W. 38, Painesville Harvey 14

S. Charleston SE 14, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Salineville Southern 14, Hanoverton United 0

Sandusky Perkins 37, Sandusky 7

Shadyside 34, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 28

Springboro 34, Miamisburg 24

Springfield 55, Clayton Northmont 21

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35, Cin. N. College Hill 6

St. Clairsville 30, Cambridge 21

St. Henry 22, Ft. Recovery 21

St. Marys Memorial 28, Celina 21

St. Paris Graham 32, Lewistown Indian Lake 21

Strasburg-Franklin 24, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 16

Streetsboro 63, Akr. Coventry 35

Struthers 35, Poland Seminary 7

Stryker 18, Sandusky St. Mary 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 29, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0

Sullivan Black River 41, Wellington 12

Sycamore Mohawk 26, Bucyrus 7

Sylvania Southview 33, Sylvania Northview 16

Tallmadge 20, Barberton 14

Thornville Sheridan 31, New Lexington 20

Tiffin Columbian 41, Norwalk 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Greenville 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Tol. St. Francis 7

Tol. Ottawa Hills 24, Edon 20

Tol. Rogers 36, Tol. Woodward 0

Tol. Scott 58, Tol. Waite 8

Tol. St. John's 37, Oregon Clay 0

Tol. Whitmer 42, Fremont Ross 31

Trenton Edgewood 47, Harrison 7

Trotwood-Madison 48, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8

Uniontown Lake 55, Green 7

Upper Sandusky 17, Bucyrus Wynford 14

Van Wert 42, Lima Bath 14

Versailles 35, Minster 6

Vincent Warren 26, Marietta 6

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Colerain 14

Wadsworth 33, Twinsburg 0

Wapakoneta 15, Defiance 0

Warren JFK 50, Ravenna SE 0

Washington C.H. 33, Miami Trace 28

Waterford 47, Belpre 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 35, Dola Hardin Northern 7

Weir, W.Va. 27, E. Liverpool 7

Wellsville 46, Leetonia 8

West Salem Northwestern 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 10

Westlake 51, Lakewood 21

Willard 26, Vermilion 14

Windham 39, N. Baltimore 8

Xenia 34, Sidney 0

Youngs. Chaney 34, Youngs. East 0

Youngs. Ursuline 13, Youngs. Mooney 7

Zanesville Rosecrans 43, Corning Miller 13

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Byesville Meadowbrook 14

Thursday's Central Ohio high school football scores

City League

Eastmoor Academy 26, Africentric 14

Briggs 58, West 0

Whetstone 31, Centennial 14

Mid-State League

Cols. Academy 20, Whitehall 19, OT

Saturday's Central Ohio high school football schedule

City League

Beechcroft at Northland, noon

Ohio high school football playoff schedule

Oct. 28: First roundNov. 4: Regional quarterfinalsNov. 11-12: Regional semifinalsNov. 18-19: Regional finalsNov. 25-26: State semifinalsDec. 1-3: State championships, Canton

