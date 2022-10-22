ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Burien, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Kentridge High School football team will have a game with Mount Rainier High School on October 21, 2022, 19:30:00.

Kentridge High School
Mount Rainier High School
October 21, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Football

Bainbridge Island, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bremerton High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00.
BREMERTON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Two students apprehended in Lake Stevens High School bomb threat

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., October 21, 2022—Lake Stevens High School was evacuated shortly before 10:30 a.m. today after a bomb threat was made on the social media site, YikYak. Two juvenile students suspected of making the threat were quickly identified by the Lake Stevens Police Department and are being “referred for criminal prosecution.” according to the police press release. No bombs nor explosives were found.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
everettpost.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPLETE GAME: Monroe at Snohomish 10/21/22

Complete game radio broadcast of Monroe Bearcats at Snohomish Panthers for the 2022 Western Conference 3A South Division Championship; Friday, October 21, 2022. From Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish with Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. The KRKO Marysville Toyota Players of the Game were: Monroe Offense: Sophomore runningback Beau Pruett; he had 14 carries for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns. Monroe Defense: Junior middle linebacker Noah Berry; was Bearcats’ leading tackler and had a key interception in the 2nd quarter. Final Score: Monroe 48, Snohomish 7.
SNOHOMISH, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
EDMONDS, WA
KUOW

Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended

Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
