Burien, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TACOMA - Gabarri Johnson was once again a difference maker - and the fifth-ranked Lincoln Abes cleared a major hurdle in their repeat quest for the 3A PCL championship. Johnson passed for 221 yards and a touchdown, rushed for another 87 yards and two scores and the Abes defeated Lakes, 42-28, on ...
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., October 21, 2022—Lake Stevens High School was evacuated shortly before 10:30 a.m. today after a bomb threat was made on the social media site, YikYak. Two juvenile students suspected of making the threat were quickly identified by the Lake Stevens Police Department and are being “referred for criminal prosecution.” according to the police press release. No bombs nor explosives were found.
Complete game radio broadcast of Monroe Bearcats at Snohomish Panthers for the 2022 Western Conference 3A South Division Championship; Friday, October 21, 2022. From Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish with Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. The KRKO Marysville Toyota Players of the Game were: Monroe Offense: Sophomore runningback Beau Pruett; he had 14 carries for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns. Monroe Defense: Junior middle linebacker Noah Berry; was Bearcats’ leading tackler and had a key interception in the 2nd quarter. Final Score: Monroe 48, Snohomish 7.
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police have arrested several teens believed to be responsible for a series of carjackings and robberies in Lakewood and nearby areas. According to the Lakewood Police Department, the suspects were returning to Walmart, presumably to commit another robbery. “I feel a...
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
STANWOOD, Wash. - Ferndale High School edge rusher Jake Mason and the rest of the Golden Eagles would like everyone to remember they're still here. That message couldn't have been sent any more clearly than with Ferndale upending previously-unbeaten Stanwood, 28-7, on Friday night in the 3A Wesco ...
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Multiple roads in Spanaway will be closed beginning Monday due to a sewer line installation. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as a part of a multi-phased project to serve the growing population of south Pierce County. Starting...
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
SEATTLE — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Michelle Li. The former KING 5 anchor, now a weekday morning anchor at sister station KSDK in St. Louis, is back in Seattle for a special in-person reading of her new book, "A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food."
Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
