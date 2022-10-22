ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin first responders prepare for Formula 1 at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas - Coming off of ACL, and in the midst of football season, Austin-area first responders are now preparing for F1 at Circuit of the America’s. "I have always enjoyed it," said Austin-Travis County EMS Division Chief Kevin Parker. Parker has worked every U.S. Grand Prix at COTA....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

F1 visitors experience privacy, luxury at Million Air

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is anticipating another busy weekend as thousands travel to Austin to watch the Formula 1 race at Circuit of the Americas. While there's expected to be long lines and a lot of people at ABIA, it's a much different story at Million Air. Million...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin not the only city getting economic boost during Formula 1

AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix draws crowds from all over the world, directly boosting Austin's economy. However, the economic impacts are felt even further than Austin. Surrounding towns like Buda also get an influx of people during the event. Being just 15 miles south of...
AUSTIN, TX
Front Office Sports

How Austin Became America’s Formula 1 Capital

The Texas capital’s unofficial slogan is “Keep Austin Weird,” and that singular identity has survived, even as the startup hub, college town, and government seat becomes an increasingly popular place to live. If anything, Austin’s weirdness has made it one of the fastest-growing cities in the United...
EL PASO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FanSided

4 overreactions from Texas football’s late collapse vs. OK State

Another second-half slump for Texas football under second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian ultimately doomed this team as they fell short to the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys and longtime head coach Mike Gundy on Oct. 22. This effort from Texas in the second half is still rather confounding and frustrating for the fans on the Forty Acres.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Early voting gets underway in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting begins Monday, October 24, and ends November 4. There are 38 early voting locations in Travis County, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Five megacenter locations will be open until 9 PM Saturday, October 29 and Friday, November 4.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Bravo reality stars kick off F1 weekend with sips and conversation

AUSTIN, Texas — The first-ever official tequila sponsor of the Formula 1 (F1) Paddock Club, PATRÓN Tequila, is kicking off the 2022 U.S. Grand Prix weekend in Austin with the PATRÓN Pit Stop. The event is a multi-day activation in partnership with Soho House Austin offering select...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country

13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 9

AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were undefeated heading into the ninth week of Central Texas high school football season and those four teams remain unbeaten after the week ended. Check out our rankings for Week 9 of the season which featured some big matchups including Lockhart vs Bastrop, Wimberley vs Geronimo Navarro, Georgetown vs College Station, Manor vs Vista Ridge, and Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fairmont Austin hosting Jeremiah Program luncheon on October 27

AUSTIN, Texas - Fairmont Austin is hosting the Jeremiah Program's luncheon on October 27 to help celebrate the organization's work and its supporters. The Jeremiah Program's mission is to disrupt the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children. The organization provides the necessary support for moms in pursuit of economic mobility, and positions moms to be the best architects of the solutions to their families’ challenges and for their communities.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022 Election: Early voting begins in Texas on October 24

AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting will run from Monday, Oct. 24. to Friday, Nov. 4. In Travis County, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, it'll be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. "Early voting allows you to really customize your voting experience to your...
TEXAS STATE

