I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering. My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
Disney Just Raised Prices Everywhere. Here’s What’s Going On and What You Should Do Next.
You might’ve seen all the headlines from Disney’s recent wave of price increases and immediately begun to panic — Disney World is ALREADY so expensive, so how much is it going to cost NOW?. We’ve kept track of ALL the price increases that have happened recently, and...
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
5 Haunted Things in Disney World
Disney World is a magical place…until it’s not. That’s right — it’s not always pixie dust and Mickey heads. Sometimes Disney can be scary. No, we’re not talking about struggling to grab a park pass reservation, a holiday party selling out, or the grueling wait for Fantasmic! to return (but seriously — we’re begging for an opening date). We’re talking about when Disney gets haunted.
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
We Found the PERFECT Family Shirts for the Christmas Party at Disney World
Ahh, Disney at Christmastime. Even when you’re riding attractions you’ve been on dozens of times there’s something in the air that makes it special. Plus, with fun events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there are plenty of opportunities for your family to have a wonderful time.
5 Disney World Perks That Used To Be Free, But Now Cost Money
Walt Disney World gets more expensive all the time, often by charging for things that used to be free.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new limited release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Limited Release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ $54.99. The...
Video of Disney's 'Space Mountain' With the Lights on Is 'Slightly Terrifying'
For roller coasters, especially indoor ones, the lighting can totally make or break the atmosphere. Take Disney World's Space Mountain, for example. With its dark interior speckled by simulated starlight, it really gives you the feeling that you're flying through space. When the lights are on, however, it's a totally different experience.
What’s New at the Disney World Hotels: A CLOSED Gift Shop and New Eats
If you haven’t stayed at a Disney World hotel in a while, then you might be surprised by some of the big changes going on!. Many of Disney World’s resorts have gotten room updates and renovations recently, and changes like the end of Disney’s Magical Express and Extra Magic Hours converting to Early Theme Park Entry might be challenging to navigate. But besides those big updates, there are some smaller changes we’ve seen recently at the Disney hotels, and we’re sharing them all here!
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
Disney’s New Ears Are the PERFECT Gift for ‘Coco’ Fans!
Coco is still a super popular Disney movie, and for good reason. First, it still makes us cry! But also, we love getting a chance to meet Miguel in Disneyland every chance we get. We also LOVED seeing Ernesto de la Cruz during Oogie Boogie Bash and seeing how much Coco merchandise we find this time of year. Now, we’ve spotted a new pair of Coco Ears!
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot’s Expansion
Walt Disney Co. theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey’s Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
8 Disney-Themed Amazon Deals That Won’t Last Long
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s almost the holiday season, and you know what that means…time to do some SHOPPING!. We’re watching out for the latest Disney deals online all year round,...
FIRST LOOK: Annual Passholder Exclusive Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World Tomorrow
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can purchase a new exclusive popcorn bucket at the theme parks and Disney Springs beginning tomorrow, October 25. The yellow popcorn bucket has the classic Walt Disney World wordmark on a golden...
