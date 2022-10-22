Read full article on original website
readfrontier.org
In Oklahoma’s largest county, one of the most important criminal justice roles in the state is set to change hands
This article was produced as a collaboration between Bolts and The Frontier. The next top prosecutor in Oklahoma’s largest county will play a key role in holding law enforcement accountable in a district with a high number of police shootings and an overcrowded jail where dozens have died. Oklahoma...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel
In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
kosu.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
KTUL
Deadline to request absentee ballot for midterm election Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two weeks from Tuesday is the midterm election, but Monday is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma. The deadline is officially 5 p.m. October 24. Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter in Oklahoma. You can request a ballot on...
kgou.org
Metadata show Oklahoma Turnpike Authority modified public meeting agendas
The Norman Transcript first reported the news. Attorney Richard Labarthe produced documents showing metadata taken from the agendas. According to the data from the OTA’s Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 meetings, the agendas were modified after the meeting took place. StateImpact Oklahoma independently verified this data. For the Jan....
KTUL
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
KTUL
Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
KOCO
Monday marks deadline for Oklahoma voters to request absentee ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is right around the corner, and it's important for Oklahomans to cast their vote with some big races on the ballot this year. People who can't vote in person face a crucial deadline Monday as it's the last day to request an absentee ballot. Voting officials said you don't need a reason to request an absentee ballot, but some voters qualify for special conditions.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
State’s Public Health Lab cited after surprise complaint investigation
The results of a surprise federal complaint investigation back in August into the state’s public health lab found issues with missing documentation related to the lab’s newborn screening process.
KTUL
Local clergy calls for removal of head of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local clergy called for the removal of the head of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust on Friday. The group, known as the Concerned Clergy for Spiritual Renewal (CCSR), are demanding that Jail Trust Administrator Greg Williams step down from his position. CCSR argues that...
KTUL
'Deeply troubling': Nation's Report Card reveals OK test scores have steepest decline
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's state superintendent calls a new national report about steep declines in reading and math scores among fourth and eighth-grade students "deeply troubling", according to a news release. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation's Report Card, was released Monday by the U.S....
Hobby Lobby founder gives away ownership of the company, removes ‘burden of wealth’ from family
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The founder of Hobby Lobby says he’s giving away ownership of the Oklahoma-based company. The decision was announced in an opinion piece written for Fox News. In an editorial called, “I Choose God,” David Green says he’s walked away from the company and transferred...
One in custody following Seminole County murder
Authorities in Seminole County say one person is in custody following a murder in a small town.
KTUL
Clinical trial through OU Health shows promising results for drug derived by deer antlers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clinical trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center showed some promising results for a new drug derived by deer antlers. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug that would help treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer.
KTUL
No pending COVID vaccine mandate for K-12 students, Hofmeister says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State Superintendent and candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister released a statement Sunday to clear up misinformation and confusion surrounding vaccine mandates in Oklahoma. In the statement, Hofmeister said she is emphasizing that no federal mandate exists, or will exist, to force K-12 students to receive...
okcfox.com
'The trust is broken': Choctaw chief responds to Gov. Stitt's debate comments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw nation responded on Thursday to comments Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) made during a Wednesday debate against Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. During the debate, Gov. Stitt suggested that the tribes meet him at the capitol at 10 a.m. the...
KTUL
Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on school property. A manhunt is underway for...
kgou.org
2022 Oklahoma Gubernatorial Debate (Encore)
This week’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature is an encore presentation of the October 19th live-stream debate between Oklahoma’s major party gubernatorial candidates - Republican incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic party challenger, Joy Hofmeister. The 90-minute debate was sponsored by the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and moderated...
‘The jail remains a place of death, horror, and harm’: Metro faith leaders, activists call for change in OK Co. jail leadership
A coalition of local activists and faith leaders joined together Friday at a northeast Oklahoma City church to call for change in Oklahoma County jail leadership.
