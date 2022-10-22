RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. But the county won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying, in order to make sure voting results aren’t accidently released.. Friday’s ruling came in response to an emergency petition filed by the ACLU of Nevada, which challenged Nye County’s plan to start hand-counting votes on Wednesday. The state Supreme Court judges ruled that the livestream plan was too risky. Nye County is one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO