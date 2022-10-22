ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida Phoenix

Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Nevada Supreme Court allows early hand-counting of votes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. But the county won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying, in order to make sure voting results aren’t accidently released.. Friday’s ruling came in response to an emergency petition filed by the ACLU of Nevada, which challenged Nye County’s plan to start hand-counting votes on Wednesday. The state Supreme Court judges ruled that the livestream plan was too risky. Nye County is one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

President Biden’s student debt relief program on pause

22 million Americans who already applied for student debt relief are in limbo after an appeals court temporarily froze President Biden’s signature program. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted a stay preventing the government from moving forward with the debt cancellation it had said could start as early as next week. The appeal filed by six Republican-led states after a district court judge dismissed their case on Thursday for lack of standing. The White House insists it’s full speed ahead, urging borrowers to keep applying at studentaid.gov while the court battles continue.Oct. 22, 2022.
AOL Corp

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan survives two legal challenges

(Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a Republican-led challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, shortly after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in another case to block it. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis said...
NEBRASKA STATE
CNBC

President Biden says 22 million people have signed up for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden said Friday that 22 million people have already registered for student loan relief. "Folks, it takes less than five minutes," Biden said, speaking at Delaware State University, a historically Black college in Dover. "It's about as easy to apply while hanging out with your friends at home or watching a movie. The vast majority are applying on their phones. It's easy."
DOVER, DE

