Read full article on original website
Related
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to...
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student loan forgiveness program
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness program from continuing following an appeal from six GOP-led states, multiple outlets reported.
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling
Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FOX 28 Spokane
Nevada Supreme Court allows early hand-counting of votes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. But the county won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying, in order to make sure voting results aren’t accidently released.. Friday’s ruling came in response to an emergency petition filed by the ACLU of Nevada, which challenged Nye County’s plan to start hand-counting votes on Wednesday. The state Supreme Court judges ruled that the livestream plan was too risky. Nye County is one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.
In Spite of Court Ruling, You Can Still Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Although a court has temporarily blocked student loans from being forgiven, the Biden administration is encouraging people to keep applying.
Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program
The Supreme Court is denying a petition by a Wisconsin-based tax group to block President Biden’s student loan relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett signed the order as she oversees the appeals court where the request came from. Oct. 20, 2022.
NBC News
President Biden’s student debt relief program on pause
22 million Americans who already applied for student debt relief are in limbo after an appeals court temporarily froze President Biden’s signature program. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted a stay preventing the government from moving forward with the debt cancellation it had said could start as early as next week. The appeal filed by six Republican-led states after a district court judge dismissed their case on Thursday for lack of standing. The White House insists it’s full speed ahead, urging borrowers to keep applying at studentaid.gov while the court battles continue.Oct. 22, 2022.
AOL Corp
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan survives two legal challenges
(Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a Republican-led challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, shortly after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in another case to block it. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis said...
Federal Appeals Court Blocks Biden Student Debt Relief Plan
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked Biden’s student debt relief program from forgiving billions of dollars in federal student loans as six states argue that President Biden has no right to cancel those debts.
CNBC
President Biden says 22 million people have signed up for student loan forgiveness
President Joe Biden said Friday that 22 million people have already registered for student loan relief. "Folks, it takes less than five minutes," Biden said, speaking at Delaware State University, a historically Black college in Dover. "It's about as easy to apply while hanging out with your friends at home or watching a movie. The vast majority are applying on their phones. It's easy."
Comments / 0