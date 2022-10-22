Read full article on original website
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare
Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023
Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
Why enrollees are choosing traditional Medicare
Forty percent of those who chose traditional Medicare over Medicare Advantage did so because of greater provider choices, according to a survey released Oct. 17 by the Commonwealth Fund. The survey firm SSRS asked 1,605 adults 65 and older who were enrolled in Medicare as their primary source of coverage...
Social Security 2023 COLA: Here's when you'll get the payment
Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power.The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the inflation rate during the third quarter, or July through September — with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.Based on inflation data so far, it's likely that seniors will receive a COLA of 8.7%,...
Medicare Premiums and Deductibles in 2023: Here's How Much They'll Cost
If you receive Medicare Part B (or you're planning to enroll), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. However, if you receive Medicare Part A, you can expect an increase in prices. Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
Social Security, Medicare are on the line this November — and women older than 50 know it
Women older than 50 are the most likely group to vote in the midterm elections and make up a large and growing share of the electorate; in fact, nearly 1 in 3 votes cast in 2020 were from women in this age group. Despite women’s electoral heft, Republican Senate candidates like Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have called for cuts to two key programs on which 50+ women disproportionately rely on and strongly support: Social Security and Medicare.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
Are You Nearing 65? Is Medicare Your Only Insurance Option?
October 15th begins Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment Period. It comes in like a blizzard, blinding you with ads everywhere you turn. Everything from no-premium Medicare Advantage plans to new prescription drug plans to supplemental Medigap plans. But what does this all really mean to you if you are getting...
How to change Medicare plans — and why you might want to
Here are the details on when to switch Medicare plans, what to consider and how to make it happen.
Medicare Guide 2023: What to expect as Medicare faces biggest changes in decades
Medicare beneficiaries are used to things changing. Premiums go up every year, medication gets more expensive and Medicare Advantage plans change what they cover and which health care providers are in their networks. Keeping up with it all only seems to get more complicated. So perhaps it’s not surprising that...
Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle offers free plan comparisons during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period
Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle has developed free Medicare plan comparisons for seniors. Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is providing free Medicare plan comparisons during Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period, which began Saturday, Oct. 15 and ends Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommend all Medicare participants review...
4 Things Seniors Must Do During Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period
Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment Period began Oct. 15 and lasts until Dec. 7. If you’re under 65, that’s pretty irrelevant to you. But if you’re already on Medicare or are eligible to sign up, you should circle those two dates on your calendar — even if you’re happy with your current health insurance provider.
3 Ways Biden Could Impact Social Security
President Joe Biden has his hands full when it comes to Social Security. As the percentage of retirees relative to current workers grows, thanks in large part to increased longevity, the Social...
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
3 Easy Ways to Replace Your Medicare Card If It’s Lost, Damaged or Stolen
Your Medicare card is a very important piece of identification. It’s proof of your health insurance benefits. You’re often required to present your Medicare card when seeking care. Without it, you could end up paying a lot more out of pocket. You’ll receive your card in the mail...
Key Factors Driving Enrollees to Medicare Advantage Plans
More benefits and a limit on out-of-pocket costs are the top reasons older adults are opting for Medicare Advantage (MA). With the open enrollment period under way, millions of Americans are weighing their coverage options to make the best decision for their health needs. The choice between traditional Medicare and...
Column: GOP promises to gut your Social Security, Medicare if it takes power
Republican leaders are threatening to take the debt limit hostage unless they get Social Security and Medicare benefit cuts.
