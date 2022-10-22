ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Titusville Herald

Wyoming hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health...
EVANSTON, WY
Titusville Herald

Tennessee emergency agency director named to national post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The head of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has been named to a national post. TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan is the new president of the National Emergency Management Association for a term of one year. The organization is the professional association for emergency management directors...
TENNESSEE STATE

