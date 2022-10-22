Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Chicago Bulls: Is it time to move on from Patrick Williams?
The 2022 NBA season has barely begun but have we already seen enough of Patrick Williams in a Chicago Bulls uniform? This is not going to be a popular statement for Bulls fans but before you make your judgment, hear me out first. What does he bring to the team?
Jets coach Rick Bowness to miss Monday's game amid COVID recovery
As announced Monday by the team, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness will remain sidelined after testing positive for COVID last week and will not be behind the bench for Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Assistant coach Scott Arniel will once again resume coaching duties in Bowness’ absence.
Report: Rangers to be without C Filip Chytil for at least a week due to upper-body injury
The New York Rangers will be without one of their young forwards for the next little while, telling reporters including Mollie Walker of the New York Post that Filip Chytil will be out for at least a week. While they called it an upper-body injury, Larry Brooks of the New York Post tweets that it is believed to be a concussion keeping Chytil off the ice.
Sabres recall defenseman Kale Clague
Amid a brief wave of injuries to their defenseman, the Buffalo Sabres announced that they have recalled defenseman Kale Clague from the Rochester Americans of the AHL. No corresponding move has been announced. The Sabres, who have $19M in cap space, didn’t make the move for any cap purposes, but instead had a spot to give after Mattias Samuelsson left Saturday night’s game with a lower-body injury.
NBA Admits Their Blunder On Missing The Call On Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Game-Winner Attempt Against Washington Wizards
The league's last two-minute report had one incorrect foul call, but the error proved to be mighty costly.
Yardbarker
Niklas Hjalmarsson Looking to Make Return to Professional Hockey
After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Niklas Hjalmarsson is preparing to return to hockey for the 2022-23 campaign. The 35-year-old, who last played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, is preparing for a comeback with his hometown HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). While no longer a great NHL defender by the end of his career, he should have no problem contributing to HV71 in a big way, assuming he is fully healthy.
Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes out week-to-week
The Vancouver Canucks didn’t have Quinn Hughes on the ice this morning and won’t for a little while longer. The team has announced Hughes is out week-to-week. Travis Dermott is too, while Brock Boeser and Riley Stillman are out on a day-to-day basis. The Hughes news comes after...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to another edition of Full Press Hockey’s NHL Rumors! The NHL 2022-23 regular season games have begun and players will be evaluated. Now, with free agency moves mostly done, rumors are still around. Clubs are always working to improve their rosters for next season. Some teams are having difficulty creating enough cap space to make moves. Others are experiencing severe injuries to star players. Trade rumors/signings are still prevalent. In this Sunday edition of NHL Rumors, we will take a look at the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres.
Maple Leafs recall veteran winger Kyle Clifford
While there is some risk with carrying six only defensemen on a long road trip, that’s what the Maple Leafs have decided to do as they announced that they’ve recalled winger Kyle Clifford from AHL Toronto. To make room for him on the active roster, blueliner Filip Kral has been sent back to the Marlies.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Sunday for their third straight win. Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago (3-2-0), which trailed 2-0 midway through the...
Goalie Petr Mrazek injured; Blackhawks recall Arvid Soderblom
Staying healthy has been a challenge for Petr Mrazek throughout his 11-year NHL career. The injury bug crept up again last night as head coach Luke Richardson told reporters including NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis that the veteran went to him after the second period and indicated he felt he had a small injury that warranted his removal from the game. Alex Stalock came on in relief and the Blackhawks picked up the overtime victory.
Detroit Red Wings bring down Anaheim Ducks, 5-1, with sharp special teams play
The Detroit Red Wings satisfied their coach's curiosity by doing what they should do: Thrash a weaker team. The Wings used their special teams to come out on top Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, clipping the Anaheim Ducks, 5-1. "I think we got a lesson last game how to learn...
Carey Price not retiring, focused on recovery
Carey Price hasn’t considered retirement, at least not yet. While meeting the media Monday morning, he explained that he is focused on getting pain-free and will take things day-by-day from there. Price explained that he is still having trouble climbing stairs and with other activities, but hasn’t closed the book on his NHL career.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks rally to knock off Kraken
The Chicago Blackhawks scored twice in 13 seconds in the third period to rally for their third straight win, 5-4 against the visiting Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Tyler Johnson scored the tying goal with 7:03 remaining with Jason Dickinson following with the decisive tally. Johnson scored two goals, and Seth...
Canucks may look to rebuild on the fly amid rough start
It’s no secret the Vancouver Canucks are struggling to start the season; in fact, it’s probably the biggest storyline of the young NHL season. After the team similarly struggled to start last season, it fired then-head coach Travis Green, replacing him with Bruce Boudreau. Post-coaching change, the team went on a sensational run to finish the season, nearly securing a playoff berth. Despite the turnaround, many believed the organization would look to make some rather substantial changes to its core, centered around trades of Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller. Instead, both players were extended and remain with the team.
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky undergoing tests on upper-body injury
There was a big absence at Montreal Canadiens practice today, as Juraj Slafkovsky was nowhere to be seen. The team released some information on the situation, noting that the first-overall pick is undergoing testing on his upper-body injury. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports tweets that there is expected to be an additional update Wednesday on “how long he’ll be out.”
South Side Sox
White Sox flip the bird to fans by canceling SoxFest for the third straight year
Here we all are, waiting on pins and needles for the new manager announcement, and instead, we get poked in the rear. Yesterday afternoon, Scott Merkin broke the news that the Sox had pulled the plug on SoxFest for 2023. Canceling SoxFest fueled the fire for many fans, and an...
Yardbarker
Brady Tkachuk scores twice as Senators pounce on Coyotes
Brady Tkachuk scored two goals for the Ottawa Senators in a 6-2 win against the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon. Shane Pinto and Tyler Motte each had a goal and an assist, and Anton Forsberg made 20 saves for Ottawa, which has won three in a row. Dylan Guenther...
Salary cap deep dive: Colorado Avalanche
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the...
Pro Hockey Rumors
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0