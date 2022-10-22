ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Spirit Stick 2022 – Week 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four schools go head-to-head in this fierce match to determine who has the most SPIRIT. The winning school will be featured on New Mexico Football Friday Night with their fully decked-out New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick. Spread the word – whoever gets the most votes receives the Spirit Stick! You have a chance to vote […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash

Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash. Teen charged after hosting underage party that led ….
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque dentist charged with practicing without a license

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque dentist William Gardner, who had his license taken away for tax fraud, is accused of continuing to practice dentistry. Gardner pled guilty earlier this year after investigators say he submitted falsified x-rays to insurance carriers and billed them for unnecessary procedures. Related Coverage: Albuquerque dentist takes plea deal in tax fraud […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers

Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit alleges Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center failed to prevent inmate death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County’s Metro Detention Center is facing allegations that staff and operators violated inmate civil rights and ultimately failed to prevent the death of a high-profile inmate. The lawsuit filed Friday, October 21, 2022, alleges that a correctional officer found a rope on the inmate but failed to take the rope away […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) investigated a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Friday night. They alleged the crash happened just after 7 p.m. at 86th and Central. Witnesses told officials a Ford was traveling east on Central Avenue Northwest and tried to make a U-turn at the 86th Street intersection; there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

