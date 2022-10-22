Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
Spirit Stick 2022 – Week 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four schools go head-to-head in this fierce match to determine who has the most SPIRIT. The winning school will be featured on New Mexico Football Friday Night with their fully decked-out New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick. Spread the word – whoever gets the most votes receives the Spirit Stick! You have a chance to vote […]
KRQE News 13
Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash
Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash. Teen charged after hosting underage party that led …. Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash. BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple …. BCSO search for man involved in crime...
Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks
"There's no crosswalk there anymore," said one protestor at Saturday's Loma Colorado neighborhood protest.
Former Albuquerque dentist charged with practicing without a license
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque dentist William Gardner, who had his license taken away for tax fraud, is accused of continuing to practice dentistry. Gardner pled guilty earlier this year after investigators say he submitted falsified x-rays to insurance carriers and billed them for unnecessary procedures. Related Coverage: Albuquerque dentist takes plea deal in tax fraud […]
Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says
"We don't just give up on them. If they have that will and that spunk and quality of life, then we're going to keep going for them," said the rescue's president.
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
KRQE News 13
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers. BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple …. BCSO search for man involved in crime spree, multiple pursuits. Teen charged after hosting underage party that led …. Teen charged after...
New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
Lawsuit alleges Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center failed to prevent inmate death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County’s Metro Detention Center is facing allegations that staff and operators violated inmate civil rights and ultimately failed to prevent the death of a high-profile inmate. The lawsuit filed Friday, October 21, 2022, alleges that a correctional officer found a rope on the inmate but failed to take the rope away […]
Albuquerque Police Department: Suspected driver dies after fleeing crash
APD's Motor Unit was called to the scene Sunday night.
Fabian Gonzales will be sentenced this week for his role in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales will soon learn his punishment for his role in the death of Victoria Martens. Victoria was murdered and then dismembered inside her westside apartment in 2016. The prosecution and defense have entered what they hope the judge will sentence him to. The state wants the maximum of 42 years, but […]
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) investigated a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Friday night. They alleged the crash happened just after 7 p.m. at 86th and Central. Witnesses told officials a Ford was traveling east on Central Avenue Northwest and tried to make a U-turn at the 86th Street intersection; there […]
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for shooting wife at store
The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his wife
Albuquerque police respond to fatal weekend shooting
Police said they do not have information about any suspects at this time.
Albuquerque police investigating after person found dead on road
Officials said the Albuquerque Police Department's Motors Unit was called to the scene.
KRQE News 13
APD searching for carjacking suspects who allegedly tried to sell the victim's violin
APD searching for carjacking suspects who allegedly tried to sell the victim's violin. APD searching for carjacking suspects who allegedly …. APD searching for carjacking suspects who allegedly tried to sell the victim's violin. Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep …. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's...
Comments / 0