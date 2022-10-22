ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County

These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page.
Henry County Daily Herald

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

These cats and dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal,… Click for more.PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County

If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'This Is Us' Actor Shares Adorable Video to Announce Birth of Second Child

Chris Sullivan has welcomed his second child with wife Rachel!. On Saturday, Oct. 22 Mayor Vince Evans presented Britt Ozburn, assistant director of Nancy Guinn Memorial Library with a proclamation dedicating the date as “Mayor’s Reading Club Day.” According to the proclamation, Georgia City Solutions has commissioned a children’s book series to educate … Click for more.PHOTOS: Mayor's Reading Club at Nancy Guinn Memorial Library.
CONYERS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County

These cats and dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Clayton County man with schizophrenia last seen in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Have you seen him? Police are looking for a 41-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went missing from a home in Riverdale early Sunday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The family of Travis Council said...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
idesignarch.com

Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase

This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old DeKalb County girl missing after leaving home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a 13-year-old who went missing over the weekend. Officials say 13-year-old Harmony was last seen Saturday near her home on Providence Point in Lithonia. The missing girl is described as being 5-feet tall with a weight of 120 pounds....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE

