The typical homeless person in America might surprise you
The typical American experiencing homelessness is often conceived of as a mentally ill individual living in the subways of New York or an addict on the streets of San Francisco or Philadelphia. Those conceptions capture some of the crisis of homelessness, but not all of it. Among the 550,000 to 600,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are tens of thousands who are not chronically homeless, nor incapacitated due to illness or substance use disorder. These people are capable of work and ready to integrate into the mainstream job market. They are frequently overlooked in the debate on how we solve homelessness, and also in publicly-funded policy solutions.
Roommate wanted: Homeless people are pairing up as a way around the housing crisis
NORFOLK, Va. — Even after three years of homelessness, Eric Perkins did not want to move into an apartment with another person who had been unhoused. "I was real skeptical because of the things I was seeing inside the shelter," he says. "A lot of drug use, lot of alcohol abuse, PTSD, there was a lot of veterans there. ... I was like, 'I don't want to be in a house with somebody like that.' "
Parents Magazine
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Stand Together launches $30 million initiative to address poverty
The Stand Together Foundation, the rebranded network of nonprofits funded by Charles Koch and other conservatives, has announced a $30 million initiative to help organizations scale solutions for addressing poverty. Through the Catalyst Impact Partners initiative, Stand Together seeks to accelerate the impact of nonprofits utilizing an empowerment approach to...
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
PSU Collegio
Students complete Mental Health Training
Students were invited to join the Office of Wellness Education to complete Mental Health First Aid Training. A program compared to CPR or First Aid, but instead of focusing on physical health, this training focuses on what to do during mental health challenges and crises. “The purpose is to train...
Hr Morning
How to foster connection, reduce loneliness in hybrid or remote work
As mental health was brought to the forefront during the pandemic, loneliness emerged more – and organizations still want to take steps to reduce loneliness. Back in 2018 and 2019 and before the dramatic shift toward remote and hybrid work, research by Cigna found that loneliness was already a prevalent issue. At the time, they found 61% of Americans classified themselves as lonely and that loneliness is closely tied to one’s mental health.
KevinMD.com
The national strategy on hunger, nutrition, and health offers hope
The announcement of the Biden-Harris Administration’s national strategy on hunger, nutrition, and health is a critical step toward building a healthier nation. For the first time in half a century, the administration announced more than $8 million in private and public sector commitments to help end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030. The focus on food security, nutrition, and health is encouraging, as public health champions have long advocated for more funding to support prevention, health promotion, and a greater emphasis on the social determinants of health. This is good news for the nation in that the social determinants of health, including access to affordable and nutritious foods and physical activity as outlined in the strategy, account for approximately 80 percent of health outcomes. Traditional clinical care accounts for 20 percent of health outcomes.
shiftedmag.com
Social Inclusion and Empowerment for Disabled Youth
If you are a perfectly healthy and normal person, you mostly cannot imagine the financial, psychological, and emotional ramifications a disabled person has to go through in their life. The pain of facing problems in doing the most basic activities of everyday life is not something that many of us can understand. The least we can do for these people is to not disempower them by discriminating against them or passing hurtful remarks. If we want to carve a better path for our future generations, we must empower people with disabilities by influencing their local decision process, supporting and being a part of the services, they need.
The Tab
Opinion: Taking a learning space away from your peers isn’t the activism you think it is
Last week, a group of Edinburgh Uni students “reclaimed” Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre to “run a week of education for liberation” on various causes including anti-colonialism, climate change, justice for Palestine, and anti-monarchy to name a few. They claimed to have taken the space in an...
