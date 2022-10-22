Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic City 26, Oakcrest 21
Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 0
Boonton 46, Whippany Park 17
Brearley def. Dunellen, forfeit
Bridgewater-Raritan 34, Old Bridge 0
Butler 35, Becton 16
Caldwell 35, Mountain Lakes 14
Camden 49, Camden Catholic 7
Cedar Grove 48, Hoboken 14
Cinnaminson 35, Pemberton 6
Cliffside Park 35, Ferris 6
Colonia 21, Rahway 20
Cranford 34, North Brunswick 14
Cumberland Regional 27, Clayton 12
DePaul Catholic 21, Delbarton 10
Delsea 33, St. Joseph-Hammonton 27
Florence 48, Holy Cross 8
Glassboro 28, Buena Regional 0
Gloucester City 44, Collingswood 6
Hammonton 28, Ocean City 14
Hanover Park 21, Verona 7
Hawthorne 40, New Milford 7
Holy Spirit 31, Kingsway 27
Hopewell Valley Central 40, Notre Dame 21
Hunterdon Central 27, Perth Amboy 7
Immaculata 24, Weequahic 21, OT
Indian Hills 29, Bergen Tech 21
Iselin Kennedy 21, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 19
Jackson Memorial 35, Freehold Township 14
Jefferson 21, West Milford 6
Jonathan Dayton 27, Metuchen 13
Keyport 42, New Egypt 6
Kinnelon 35, Parsippany 7
Lacey 13, Southern 10
Lakeland 35, High Point 0
Long Branch 50, Central Regional 7
Madison 54, Morris Catholic 8
Mahwah 20, Dumont 13
Manville 51, Bound Brook 0
Matawan 27, Barnegat 12
Middletown South 17, Donovan Catholic 6
Millville 31, Cherokee 20
Montgomery 28, Linden 13
New Providence 26, Middlesex 6
Newton 33, Sparta 29
North Hunterdon 35, Voorhees 7
North Warren 33, Pequannock 6
Northern Highlands 27, Wayne Hills 7
Old Tappan 41, Demarest 14
Pascack Hills 27, Hopatcong 0
Phillipsburg 28, East Brunswick 0
Pinelands Regional 48, Manchester 14
Piscataway 51, New Brunswick 0
Pitman 14, Pennsville Memorial 7
Plainfield 40, Franklin 26
Pleasantville 21, Middle Township 0
Point Pleasant Boro 19, St. John Vianney 13, OT
Ramapo 38, Ridgewood 12
Ramsey 38, Tenafly 14
Raritan 37, Holmdel 21
Red Bank Catholic 42, Rumson-Fair Haven 14
Ridge 21, Union 0
River Dell 37, Paramus 7
Robbinsville 34, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 20
Roselle Park 41, Newark Collegiate 12
Roxbury 41, Livingston 14
Rutherford 24, Wood-Ridge 10
Seneca 42, Northern Burlington 6
Somerville 41, South Brunswick 28
South Hunterdon 28, New Hope-Solebury, Pa. 0
South Plainfield 19, Monroe 14
St. Augustine 17, Lenape 10
St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Edison 17
Timber Creek 20, Eastern 6
Toms River East 19, Jackson Liberty 13, OT
Toms River North 50, Middletown North 6
Union City 22, Clifton 0
Wall 14, Manalapan 7
Warren Hills 14, Hackettstown 0
Watchung Hills 56, Elizabeth 14
Wayne Valley 36, Mount Olive 15
Weehawken 27, Wallington 7
West Deptford 24, Haddon Heights 6
West Essex 20, East Orange 0
Westwood 28, Ridgefield Park 0
Willingboro 42, Burlington Township 15
Woodbridge 35, Sayreville 21
Woodstown 34, Penns Grove 0
