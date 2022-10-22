ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic City 26, Oakcrest 21

Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 0

Boonton 46, Whippany Park 17

Brearley def. Dunellen, forfeit

Bridgewater-Raritan 34, Old Bridge 0

Butler 35, Becton 16

Caldwell 35, Mountain Lakes 14

Camden 49, Camden Catholic 7

Cedar Grove 48, Hoboken 14

Cinnaminson 35, Pemberton 6

Cliffside Park 35, Ferris 6

Colonia 21, Rahway 20

Cranford 34, North Brunswick 14

Cumberland Regional 27, Clayton 12

DePaul Catholic 21, Delbarton 10

Delsea 33, St. Joseph-Hammonton 27

Florence 48, Holy Cross 8

Glassboro 28, Buena Regional 0

Gloucester City 44, Collingswood 6

Hammonton 28, Ocean City 14

Hanover Park 21, Verona 7

Hawthorne 40, New Milford 7

Holy Spirit 31, Kingsway 27

Hopewell Valley Central 40, Notre Dame 21

Hunterdon Central 27, Perth Amboy 7

Immaculata 24, Weequahic 21, OT

Indian Hills 29, Bergen Tech 21

Iselin Kennedy 21, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 19

Jackson Memorial 35, Freehold Township 14

Jefferson 21, West Milford 6

Jonathan Dayton 27, Metuchen 13

Keyport 42, New Egypt 6

Kinnelon 35, Parsippany 7

Lacey 13, Southern 10

Lakeland 35, High Point 0

Long Branch 50, Central Regional 7

Madison 54, Morris Catholic 8

Mahwah 20, Dumont 13

Manville 51, Bound Brook 0

Matawan 27, Barnegat 12

Middletown South 17, Donovan Catholic 6

Millville 31, Cherokee 20

Montgomery 28, Linden 13

New Providence 26, Middlesex 6

Newton 33, Sparta 29

North Hunterdon 35, Voorhees 7

North Warren 33, Pequannock 6

Northern Highlands 27, Wayne Hills 7

Old Tappan 41, Demarest 14

Pascack Hills 27, Hopatcong 0

Phillipsburg 28, East Brunswick 0

Pinelands Regional 48, Manchester 14

Piscataway 51, New Brunswick 0

Pitman 14, Pennsville Memorial 7

Plainfield 40, Franklin 26

Pleasantville 21, Middle Township 0

Point Pleasant Boro 19, St. John Vianney 13, OT

Ramapo 38, Ridgewood 12

Ramsey 38, Tenafly 14

Raritan 37, Holmdel 21

Red Bank Catholic 42, Rumson-Fair Haven 14

Ridge 21, Union 0

River Dell 37, Paramus 7

Robbinsville 34, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 20

Roselle Park 41, Newark Collegiate 12

Roxbury 41, Livingston 14

Rutherford 24, Wood-Ridge 10

Seneca 42, Northern Burlington 6

Somerville 41, South Brunswick 28

South Hunterdon 28, New Hope-Solebury, Pa. 0

South Plainfield 19, Monroe 14

St. Augustine 17, Lenape 10

St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Edison 17

Timber Creek 20, Eastern 6

Toms River East 19, Jackson Liberty 13, OT

Toms River North 50, Middletown North 6

Union City 22, Clifton 0

Wall 14, Manalapan 7

Warren Hills 14, Hackettstown 0

Watchung Hills 56, Elizabeth 14

Wayne Valley 36, Mount Olive 15

Weehawken 27, Wallington 7

West Deptford 24, Haddon Heights 6

West Essex 20, East Orange 0

Westwood 28, Ridgefield Park 0

Willingboro 42, Burlington Township 15

Woodbridge 35, Sayreville 21

Woodstown 34, Penns Grove 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

