Long Beach, CA

Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing LB Woman, Other Stabbings

By City News Service
 2 days ago
LONG BEACH (CNS) - A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead.

Yohance Dallen Sharp was charged Wednesday with one count each of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing an officer, along with five counts of attempted murder.

The victim, 62-year-old Tina Hook of Long Beach, died at a hospital after being stabbed at 5:35 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers responded just under an hour later to the 700 block of Olive Avenue, where a man had been stabbed in the upper body, and then at 7:05 a.m. that day to Ocean Boulevard and Fourth Place, where two men were found with stab wounds to their upper bodies, according to police.

Sharp was in possession of a knife when he was arrested Monday at Ocean Boulevard and Fourth Place, police said.

The motive for the attacks remains under investigation, but detectives said they believe the stabbings were unprovoked and that the suspect and victims did not know each other.

"Following Sharp's arrest, detectives expanded the scope of their investigation by searching for additional incidents that occurred under similar circumstances," police said Thursday.

Detectives said they discovered evidence indicating Sharp was responsible for allegedly stabbing a woman near the 700 block of East Anaheim Street at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and for allegedly using a knife to threaten a man near the 600 block of East Anaheim Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Authorities have not disclosed information about the attempted murder counts involving the other alleged victims.

Police said Thursday that detectives plan to present the case against Sharp regarding the Oct. 15 stabbing to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

Sharp remains behind bars on just over $7 million bail while awaiting a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.

