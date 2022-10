Today DPS clarified the status of Regional Director Victor Escalon after an examination and review of the response on the day of the Robb Elementary shooting. In a series of emails, DPS first said "Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regional Director Victor Escalon is not under investigation." KABB/WOAI has asked DPS for clarification on whether or not Escalon has ever been under investigation since the May 24th school shooting. DPS responded "RD Escalon’s actions, along with those of every Trooper, Ranger, and Special Agent who responded to the shooting were reviewed and examined by an internal committee. Seven people were referred to the Office of Inspector General for an independent/formal investigation. RD Escalon was not one of those seven."

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO