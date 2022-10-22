Read full article on original website
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Jackson County neighborhood victims of intentionally-set fires
Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski's involvement in murder convictions of two men. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement.
KCTV 5
Crews from 10 fire departments still working on mulch fire along I-470
Crews still working to keep I-470 brush fire under control in Kansas City. Jackson...
KCTV 5
Fort Osage Fire Department battles grass fire throughout night and morning
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire that began Friday in the 31000 block of E. Blue Mills Road continued to flare up overnight and into Saturday morning, causing fire crews to return multiple times. The Fort Osage Fire Department said two firefighters were injured battling the blaze Friday. One...
KCTV 5
Crews still working to keep I-470 brush fire under control in Kansas City
Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski's involvement in murder convictions of two men. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement.
Two firefighters injured in grass fire burning in Jackson County
Two firefighters were injured while working to contain a quickly-moving grassfire in eastern Jackson County Friday afternoon.
I-470 reopens between US 71 Highway, Grandview Triangle after fire closures
Multiple fires along Interstate 470 caused closures along both sides of the highway Sunday. Just before 5 p.m., Kansas City Scout reports all roads have reopened.
KCTV 5
Police: Grandview homicide victim tried to stop vehicle break-in, was shot
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was shot Monday morning. A release from the Grandview Police Department stated Donald Ozbun had tried to stop someone from breaking into his car and confronted the suspect, or suspects. While detectives were not yet made clear as...
KCTV 5
Multiple fire departments fighting grass fires in Platte County
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several metro area fire departments have spent much of Friday afternoon fighting a large grass fire in southern Platte County. The fire started around 2:15 p.m. in an area just east of North Farley Road and Grass Pad Road in an area west of I-435 Highway and Kansas City International Airport.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
KCTV 5
Harrisonville 2-year-old airlifted to hospital after Cass County pedestrian crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 2-year-old was airlifted to Children’s Mercy after a pedestrian crash Friday afternoon in Cass County left the child with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Austin Road near 315th Street. It happened at 11:09 a.m. when the 2-year-old was hit by the towed unit of a 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by a 27-year-old from Garden City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight. According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. At that time, she was...
Lansing Correctional Facility investigating after inmate walked away
The Lansing Correctional Facility is investigating after a minimum-custody inmate was placed on escape status Sunday.
2-year-old airlifted by helicopter after serious injury Cass County crash
A 2-year-old boy from Harrisonville, Missouri, was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash late Friday morning in Cass County, Missouri.
KCTV 5
New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
Woman killed in shooting on downtown Kansas City highway
One person has died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City's downtown loop.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kingston Man Arrested As Chronic DWI & License Offender
A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend as a chronic offender of DWI and drivers license violations. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Kingston resident Steven C. Plummer was arrested at 7:05 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked as a chronic offender, and for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect. Police said...
Olathe drive-by shooting damages house, vehicle
Olathe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a house and a vehicle. The victim told officers he knew the shooter.
KCTV 5
Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
Twin brothers charged in Northland shooting that killed one, seriously injured another
Twin brothers Isaac and Isaiah Hernandez are now charged in a Northland shooting that killed one man and potentially paralyzed another.
