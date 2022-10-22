ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckner, MO

KCTV 5

Jackson County neighborhood victims of intentionally-set fires

Jackson County neighborhood victims of intentionally-set fires
KCTV 5

Crews from 10 fire departments still working on mulch fire along I-470

Crews still working to keep I-470 brush fire under control in Kansas City. Jackson...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crews still working to keep I-470 brush fire under control in Kansas City

Crews still working to keep I-470 brush fire under control in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Multiple fire departments fighting grass fires in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several metro area fire departments have spent much of Friday afternoon fighting a large grass fire in southern Platte County. The fire started around 2:15 p.m. in an area just east of North Farley Road and Grass Pad Road in an area west of I-435 Highway and Kansas City International Airport.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Harrisonville 2-year-old airlifted to hospital after Cass County pedestrian crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 2-year-old was airlifted to Children’s Mercy after a pedestrian crash Friday afternoon in Cass County left the child with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Austin Road near 315th Street. It happened at 11:09 a.m. when the 2-year-old was hit by the towed unit of a 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by a 27-year-old from Garden City, Missouri.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight. According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. At that time, she was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New details released after callers threaten Jackson County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has released additional details after receiving racist, threatening calls regarding the fact that charges will not be filed against a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The prosecutor’s office wrote and shared a statement Monday, which...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kingston Man Arrested As Chronic DWI & License Offender

A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend as a chronic offender of DWI and drivers license violations. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Kingston resident Steven C. Plummer was arrested at 7:05 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked as a chronic offender, and for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
KINGSTON, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash near 35th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash near 35th and Prospect. An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling diagonally heading southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane of travel on Prospect. Police said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

