nbc16.com
All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
One man dead in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon man died on Saturday night after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. According to officials, The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. Reports were relayed to the Incident Commander (IC) that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog. The IC arrived to find a fully involved mobile home fire. The IC, after making his 360 assessment, quickly determined the residence was untenable for survivability and that he would not send firefighters inside the structure, making it a defensible fire.
Eugene Police: Streets reopen after morning protest involving 'storytime drag show' at pub
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports roadways have reopened to regular traffic following a traffic advisory Sunday morning due to a protest near Old Nick's Pub. "Please avoid Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street," EPD reported during the closure. "There...
Oregon non-profits weigh in on potential statewide impact of proposed Portland camping ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just a few days, Mayor Ted Wheeler will bring several proposals related to the homeless crisis to Portland's city council. That includes a ban on unsanctioned camping, directing those campers to designated sites instead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Portland community groups voice optimism and concern around...
Protesters clash in Eugene after word spreads of drag show involving 11-year-old
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
Sewer repair work to be done on Dogwood Avenue in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport advises that contract work will done on Dogwood Avenue from 22nd Street to 18th Street, the work will begin on Tuesday, October 25 and will run through approximately Thursday, October 27. The city says there will be interruptions to residential sewer service...
Old Nick's Pub looking to beef up security after Sunday's protest
EUGENE, Ore. — In the aftermath of Sunday's protest at a "Drag Queen Storytime" event, Old Nick's Pub is looking to hire additional security to protect performers, patrons, and the pub itself. The pub's owners opened a GoFundMe campaign early Monday morning titled, "Help Old Nick's pay for added...
Reprieve from smoke expected for some communities near Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team is in the area and will transition to take command of the fire at 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 127,283 acres and is 55 percent contained. A weekend winter weather advisory is in effect, officials...
Tina Kotek visits Corvallis to support a possible solution to homelessness
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ballots are out, voters can decide, and candidates are making their final pitches. Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, says her goal over the final two and a half weeks is to talk to every voter possible about solutions for Oregon's problems. One of the...
Kotek stops in Eugene for campaign, meets with UO students to promote reproductive rights
EUGENE, Ore. — Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek began the second leg of her "get out the vote" tours in Eugene on Monday, pushing for reproductive rights. After wrapping up her "Fighting for Working Families" tour, Kotek visited the Democratic party headquarters and the University of Oregon as part of her "Defending our Reproductive Rights" tour. Kotek is focusing on the differences between her stance on abortion and her main opponent, Republican Christine Drazan.
Eugene sees 35-cent drop in gas prices since last week
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 35.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.99/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 32.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
LRAPA announces that wildfire season has ended, outdoor burning season to begin
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the first fall rain that arrived over the weekend in Lane County, LRAPA announced the end of wildfire season and cleared smoky skies. LRAPA also said the ongoing air quality advisory for eastern Lane County has been lifted following 37 days of air quality at or above "Unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Oakridge and Westfir since September 1st.
New childcare strategist in Lane County has goal to reverse childcare crisis in the area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A new childcare sector strategist has a goal of reversing the childcare crisis in Lane County. Right now, around 67-hundred local mothers have left the workforce since the pandemic started. Because the balancing act of work and family without child care got harder. And while...
Snowier and colder winter possible with NOAA's winter forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
'College GameDay' returns to University of Oregon for the first time since 2018
EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time since 2018, Espn's 'College GameDay' has made its way to Eugene. You can call it College GameDay eve here on Oregon's campus. The set is built, the talent has arrived, and the excitement is palpable. Pat Mcafee was on set filming his...
'It's a one-of-a-kind event': Strangest Things Haunted Farm is ready to scare you
EUGENE, Ore. — Prepare to be scared. On the east side of the Johnson Farm property is a long walk through your worst nightmares. The Strangest Things Haunted Farm is a unique experience this spooky season not just for its scares, but for it's sheer length. Owner and CEO...
