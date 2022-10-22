ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

tmj4.com

2 killed in high school shooting in Missouri, suspect dead

Two victims and a suspect died after he opened fire inside a St. Louis high school Monday morning, St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said. Sack said a teen and an adult died in the shooting inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Eight people were hospitalized with various injuries. It's unclear how many were from gunshot wounds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident

WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
WILDWOOD, MO
kfmo.com

Washington County Burglary Charges

(Cadet, MO) A man from Richwoods, 48 year old James John Bell, is charged with second degree burglary, stealing,, tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving with a revoked or suspended license. Bell is alleged to have stolen a dune buggy and power tools from a building on Autumn Road in Cadet Saturday. Bell was arrested near the scene after he was spotted driving the dune buggy by its owner. He was booked into the Washington County Jail with a $25,000 bond. He has a bond reduction hearing in Washington County Court Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Catalytic Converter thefts reaching staggering numbers

(Jefferson County) Thefts of vehicle catalytic converters continue to be a major issue for law enforcement agencies in the region. Another theft took place earlier this week. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the numbers are adding up. Bissell says most of the vehicles targeted continue to...
myleaderpaper.com

Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado

A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for running drug ring

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Wednesday sentenced a man who ran a drug ring in St. Louis to 20 years in prison. James L. Brownridge, 49, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty on July 28 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Chief Lewis discusses Halloween safety

(Festus) Halloween is exactly one week away and law enforcement among other first responding agencies want everyone to have a safe and fun experience whether that be trick-or-treating or partaking in any spooky parties. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says motorists need to be mindful of kids trick-or-treating around town.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely man suspected of stealing car in Arnold area

A 25-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a car from outside a home in the 2900 block of Highland House Villas Court southwest of Arnold. The Ford Fusion was valued at about $20,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The car was left unlocked with the keys inside...
ARNOLD, MO
recordpatriot.com

