2 killed in high school shooting in Missouri, suspect dead
Two victims and a suspect died after he opened fire inside a St. Louis high school Monday morning, St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said. Sack said a teen and an adult died in the shooting inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Eight people were hospitalized with various injuries. It's unclear how many were from gunshot wounds.
Authorities looking for two suspects believed to have stolen multiple items in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who they believe were involved in a rash of thefts around the county which included a stolen vehicle overnight between October 5th and 6th. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the first case happened in the 10500...
Suspect killed, 2 others dead after south St. Louis high school shooting
A gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, according to police. When officers arrived, they shot and killed the gunman.
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
Washington County Burglary Charges
(Cadet, MO) A man from Richwoods, 48 year old James John Bell, is charged with second degree burglary, stealing,, tampering with a motor vehicle, and driving with a revoked or suspended license. Bell is alleged to have stolen a dune buggy and power tools from a building on Autumn Road in Cadet Saturday. Bell was arrested near the scene after he was spotted driving the dune buggy by its owner. He was booked into the Washington County Jail with a $25,000 bond. He has a bond reduction hearing in Washington County Court Tuesday.
All St. Louis Public Schools on lockdown after CVPA shooting
All schools in the St. Louis Public Schools district have been placed on a hard lockdown for the rest of the school day following Monday morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Catalytic Converter thefts reaching staggering numbers
(Jefferson County) Thefts of vehicle catalytic converters continue to be a major issue for law enforcement agencies in the region. Another theft took place earlier this week. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the numbers are adding up. Bissell says most of the vehicles targeted continue to...
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
Man shot and killed in Walnut Park neighborhood
Officers are investigating a shooting that took place in the Walnut Park neighborhood Saturday night.
Missouri man who fired fatal shots in reality show star’s murder-for-hire conspiracy sentenced to 32 years in prison
U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Thursday sentenced a St. Louis man who killed a reality show star’s nephew to 32 years in prison. Travell Anthony Hill, 31, pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and one count of murder-for-hire in the death of Andre Montgomery Jr. on March 14, 2016.
Parents charged after toddler fatally shoots self in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The parents of a 2-year-old boy who fatally himself in a St. Louis parking lot last week are now facing criminal charges. Darrion Martez Whirley and Ana Cristina Garcia Mendoza, both 23, were each charged Friday with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Neither were in custody as of Friday afternoon.
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for running drug ring
U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Wednesday sentenced a man who ran a drug ring in St. Louis to 20 years in prison. James L. Brownridge, 49, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty on July 28 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.
Chief Lewis discusses Halloween safety
(Festus) Halloween is exactly one week away and law enforcement among other first responding agencies want everyone to have a safe and fun experience whether that be trick-or-treating or partaking in any spooky parties. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says motorists need to be mindful of kids trick-or-treating around town.
Jail video captures alarming inmate treatment, guard says firing him was wrong
ST. LOUIS – Before George Floyd, a St. Louis Justice Center inmate had a similar experience you haven’t heard about. It happened in 2018, but the case has been held up in the courts until just this week. Former corrections officer Victor Cooper was fired after the incident. He then sued to get his job […]
A dozen car break-ins take place in Central West End Saturday
St. Louis Police are investigating more car break-ins.
Pevely man suspected of stealing car in Arnold area
A 25-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a car from outside a home in the 2900 block of Highland House Villas Court southwest of Arnold. The Ford Fusion was valued at about $20,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The car was left unlocked with the keys inside...
20 years for man running St. Louis drug ring
A St. Louis man who ran a local drug ring has been given a 20-year federal prison sentence. James L. Brownridge, 49, pleaded guilty July 28 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana. The U.S. Department of Justice's Eastern...
