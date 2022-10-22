Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Take a Selfie With Sasquatch on This Chattanooga River WalkDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Related
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
WTVCFOX
Photo gallery: South Dakota duck, duck, pheasant
EUREKA, S.D. — If you have visited NewsChannel9.com/Outdoors very much at all in recent years, there is an excellent chance you have read some of my previous writings about annual treks to the great state of South Dakota. With a statewide population of only 879,000 people spread across 49 million acres, there is plenty of South Dakota land for wildlife to roam, including nearly 5 million acres available for public access. It is the pheasant hunting capitol of the world, but a well-kept secret is the waterfowl hunting. That is what has drawn me there almost every year since 2010.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson. This game to determine who will get the last playoff spot in Region 3 AAAA.
fox17.com
Former Tennessee state rep. arrested, charged with DUI after Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An injury vehicle crash in downtown Nashville led to the arrest of former State Rep Jeremy Durham. Metro Nashville police responded to a two-car crash at 1st Avenue North and Broadway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. One driver claimed to be injured. Police say one of the...
WTVCFOX
"We need to stop these people": Cable thefts from guardrails are a real threat to drivers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You may not notice guardrails on your day-to-day drive, but when a vehicle crashes into one; their integrity often mean the difference between life and death. To a thief, the cables that reinforce a roadside guard rail represent a quick payday. Normally, guardrails have an anchor...
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
WTVCFOX
Shooting Hunger feeding Tennessee’s children
Tennessee — It was several years ago when Bryan Wright came home one winter afternoon during Christmas break and found his wife, a teacher, sitting in their living room crying. His first thought was of a typical husband, “What have I done now?”. Taking a moment to gather...
WTVCFOX
NC Center for Missing Persons launches new website
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's website for connecting the public with missing persons reports has a new look. The NC Center for Missing Persons (NCCMP) launched a new website on Oct. 21, 2022, with the goal of reducing "any alert approval delays which ensures alert activations occur as quick as possible."
838 acres added to Fall Creek Falls State Park with caves home to bats, miles of streams
The park, which has one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern United States, will be adding an additional 838 acres of land to its site on the Cumberland Plateau.
WTVF
Rain and storm chances return Tuesday (10.23.22)
Monday will continue to run above normal with highs near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Look for our next chance for rain and storms to return Tuesday. A line of thunderstorms will move across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging wind cannot be ruled out. Much of Middle Tennessee is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.
TN city among 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Cedars of Lebanon State Park – Tennessee
While visiting my friend Amy in Tennessee, we took a trip to explore Cedars of Lebanon State Park. This park is about 40 minutes east of Nashville. We headed to the back of the park first. The first trail that we checked out was the Limestone Sink Trail which is .4 mile loop. This trail had several unique rock formations!
Comcast Boosting Speeds Across Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- More than 20 million Xfinity households across the country, including Tennessee will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005243/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WTVCFOX
Students testing lower nationwide, Tennessee educators say COVID paused learning
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Students in Hamilton County received their report cards on Friday, giving them time to reflect on this year's progress over the weekend with their parents. And while some continue to do well, a new report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress on this year's...
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated
Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.
1450wlaf.com
Looking back at the Burger Queen
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – We had some fun with the WLAF Throwback Thursday photo from WLAF’s Charlie Hutson yesterday. Thank you for helping us identify everyone in the snapshot. We heard from Glennis Broyles. Mr. Broyles was the original owner-operator of the Burger Queen. He tells us that...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Comments / 0