2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee

Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
Photo gallery: South Dakota duck, duck, pheasant

EUREKA, S.D. — If you have visited NewsChannel9.com/Outdoors very much at all in recent years, there is an excellent chance you have read some of my previous writings about annual treks to the great state of South Dakota. With a statewide population of only 879,000 people spread across 49 million acres, there is plenty of South Dakota land for wildlife to roam, including nearly 5 million acres available for public access. It is the pheasant hunting capitol of the world, but a well-kept secret is the waterfowl hunting. That is what has drawn me there almost every year since 2010.
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
Shooting Hunger feeding Tennessee’s children

Tennessee — It was several years ago when Bryan Wright came home one winter afternoon during Christmas break and found his wife, a teacher, sitting in their living room crying. His first thought was of a typical husband, “What have I done now?”. Taking a moment to gather...
NC Center for Missing Persons launches new website

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's website for connecting the public with missing persons reports has a new look. The NC Center for Missing Persons (NCCMP) launched a new website on Oct. 21, 2022, with the goal of reducing "any alert approval delays which ensures alert activations occur as quick as possible."
Rain and storm chances return Tuesday (10.23.22)

Monday will continue to run above normal with highs near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Look for our next chance for rain and storms to return Tuesday. A line of thunderstorms will move across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging wind cannot be ruled out. Much of Middle Tennessee is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.
Cedars of Lebanon State Park – Tennessee

While visiting my friend Amy in Tennessee, we took a trip to explore Cedars of Lebanon State Park. This park is about 40 minutes east of Nashville. We headed to the back of the park first. The first trail that we checked out was the Limestone Sink Trail which is .4 mile loop. This trail had several unique rock formations!
Comcast Boosting Speeds Across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- More than 20 million Xfinity households across the country, including Tennessee will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005243/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated

Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.
Looking back at the Burger Queen

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – We had some fun with the WLAF Throwback Thursday photo from WLAF’s Charlie Hutson yesterday. Thank you for helping us identify everyone in the snapshot. We heard from Glennis Broyles. Mr. Broyles was the original owner-operator of the Burger Queen. He tells us that...
