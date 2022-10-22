Gilbert, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Gilbert.
The Mesquite High School football team will have a game with Higley High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Mesquite High School
Higley High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Casteel High School football team will have a game with Perry High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Casteel High School
Perry High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Casteel High School football team will have a game with Perry High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Casteel High School
Perry High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
AZPreps365 Game of the Week presented by Raising Cane's:
Comments / 0