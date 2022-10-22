Mesa, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Mesa.
The Coolidge High School football team will have a game with Eastmark High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Queen Creek High School football team will have a game with Red Mountain High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Mountain Pointe High School football team will have a game with Dobson High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Westwood High School football team will have a game with Mesa High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
