ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Injured West Mifflin bald eagle released after getting new feathers

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeJOe_0iiPVpka00

Bald eagle that fell from US Steel nest released on state game lands 01:03

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A young bald eagle that was injured when she fell out of her nest earlier this summer is soaring once more.

Back in June, Rosie the Riveter took a tumble from her nest near the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin. She was spotted on the live webcam and rescuers went out to help her.

At the Tamarack Wildlife Center, she was found to be missing all her primary flight feathers on one wing. The damaged feathers were replaced with donor flight feathers through a process called "imping."

After more than three months of rehab, all the hard work paid off for Rosie.

On Thursday, the wildlife center brought Rosie to restricted state game lands near Pymatuning Lake and released her for her first-ever flight in open skies.

The wildlife center says she circled over them three times then perched in a stand of trees. They say they picked that land because it has other eagles of all ages who congregate there through the winter and they expect Rosie will learn survival skills from them.

One of the men who released her was Don German from U.S. Steel. He's the one who spotted her fall from the nest and went out to rescue her.

"Our hearts are flying with her," the wildlife center wrote on Facebook.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

First responders rescue woman who fell over Mt. Washington hillside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after falling 20 feet over a hillside in Mt. Washington. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the woman was riding a bike along East Sycamore Street when her brakes gave out. She then hit a median and fell approximately 20 feet over the hillside and getting stuck. First responders helped rescue her from the hillside, using a backboard to help lift her off of the hill.The woman suffered multiple injuries, including one to her leg. She was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Film Office: Elizabeth residents may hear explosions and gunfire during shoot

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - There will be explosions, pyrotechnics, sounds of gunfire and lots of police on the Monongahela River later this week, but the Pittsburgh Film Office says not to worry. The film office wants people to know it's just for a project filming in the area. The commotion will kick off later this week Thursday through Saturday. People may hear gunfire at the Elizabeth Boat Club on Thursday night starting at 8 and going until 4 a.m. On Friday night, there will explosions on the Mon River and a helicopter from the same time at night into the morning. There may be some traffic restrictions on the Elizabeth Bridge while the pyrotechnics are in play, the film office says. The U.S. Coast Guard and borough and county first responders will be there as necessary. So what exactly are they filming? We're just told Hollywood is in town to shoot a TV series.
ELIZABETH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman rescued from hillside in Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH — A woman who fell 20 feet over a hillside in Mount Washington was rescued by firefighters and medics Sunday night. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore street when her brakes failed. The woman hit a median, fell down the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters contain apartment blaze in South Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several fire departments responded to a fire in an apartment building in South Park Saturday evening. The blaze was reported along 1020 Royal Drive.A firefighter with Library Volunteer Fire Company told KDKA there was a kitchen fire in a basement-level unit.Crews quickly got the flames under control and ventilated the smoke.Residents and pets in half of the building were evacuated; they will be back in their apartments this evening, except for the unit where the fire was. The Red Cross is assisting them.There were no injuries.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal was on the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle house fire in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in West View Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Ann Arbor Avenue at around 10:47 p.m. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
WEST VIEW, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

79-year-old woman killed in Armstrong Co. house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 79-year-old woman died following an afternoon house fire in Armstrong County.The Armstrong County Coroner's Office says Judith Zacherl was found dead inside her home in Madison Township after the fire broke out around 1 p.m.The fire is being investigated by the State Police's Fire Marshal.There are no signs of foul play and her death has been ruled an accident.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

First responders fight 2-alarm apartment fire in South Park

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple units responded to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Royal Drive in South Park Township Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the call came in for a fire at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go Ape closing in North Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13.   "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. National Guard member from New Castle dies in military training accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania National Guard member from New Castle died over the weekend in a training accident, military officials said.Spc. Mackenzie Shay, 20, died Saturday, Oct. 22, in a crash involving two military vehicles, the National Guard said.Three other service members were injured in the crash, the military said. They were all treated and released from Hershey Medical Center.Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, of the Pennsylvania National Guard, said in a statement, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay's family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident. Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time."Spc. Shay was assigned to the 28th Infantry Division's Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all U.S. and state flags, including at the state Capitol, to fly at half-staff in honor of Spc. Shay.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Service dog that disappeared 3 years ago found at New Kensington shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A story that aired on KDKA led to a reunion between a local woman and her pet.We first met Jenevieve Woods in 2018. She's a different kind of social influencer who sends out delightful care packages to lift the spirits of her followers. Everyone calls her Peach and her presence is all about positivity.Peach has a rare and debilitating form of mitochondrial disease similar to ALS. She has emotional support animals that she adores and her family hoped she could benefit from a specific kind of service animal called a stability dog.  "As the mother of...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pups in costumes parade around Kennywood for 'Dogtober Fest'

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Saturday wasn't your normal day at Kennywood. Hundreds of dogs packed into the park decked out in their scariest and cutest Halloween costumes.The park held its first-ever Dogtoberfest Fest, raising money for a local animal shelter. There was a parade and costume contest where the pups were judged on the creepiest, most creative and cutest costumes."Everybody brought their A game and it was definitely a tough call for our judges but it was a lot of fun and we hope to do something like this again," said Kennywood communications manager Tasha Pokrzywa.The park says each person who attended donated a 5-pound bag of dog food, totaling more than 1,500 pounds. All of those donations will go to the Who Rescued Who Humane Society.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Over 20 animals seized from Greene County home

SPRAGGS, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 animals were rescued from a Greene County home Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions. According to the search warrant, over the span of several months, the Greene County Regional Police Department received several complaints about a property on Sigbee Street in Spraggs about dogs constantly barking, lack of care and the smell from the trailer and dog kennels.  The Greene County Regional police chief, William DeForte, told KDKA they seized two dogs, two ducks, one cat, 18 rabbits and one bunny from the property after they were found living in filthy,...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
85K+
Followers
31K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy