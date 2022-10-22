Concrete, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Complete game radio broadcast of Monroe Bearcats at Snohomish Panthers for the 2022 Western Conference 3A South Division Championship; Friday, October 21, 2022. From Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish with Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits on the call. The KRKO Marysville Toyota Players of the Game were: Monroe Offense: Sophomore runningback Beau Pruett; he had 14 carries for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns. Monroe Defense: Junior middle linebacker Noah Berry; was Bearcats’ leading tackler and had a key interception in the 2nd quarter. Final Score: Monroe 48, Snohomish 7.
