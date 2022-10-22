Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
11A Playoff Bracket Released: Blue Jays #2, Valley City #4
VALLEY CITY, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The rankings are in for the 11A football playoffs after a wild regular season that saw every team in 11A lose at least two games. Fargo South is the #1 seed heading into the postseason and will host #8 Dickinson in the opening round on Friday night. South/Dickinson will match up against the winner of #4 Valley City and #5 Fargo North. The Hi-Liners host the Spartans Friday night at Hanna Field and Ryan Cunningham will have the call on KOVC 1490AM/96.3 FM and newsdakota.com.
kvrr.com
Fargo South’s “Rent-an-Athlete” program gives back
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Bruins are giving back. The Fargo South Bruins football team hosting their annual “Rent an Athlete” service project. They perform different chores and requests for the community, and they see it as away to support those who support them. It’s started out...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota, Minnesota gas prices continue to dip below National average
(Fargo, ND) -- The average price at the pump continues to decline in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular has fell to just under three dollars and 66 cents, as the national average declined to three-80 a gallon. The lowest prices continue...
kvrr.com
Fargo family wins one of two episodes on Family Feud
SABIN, Minn. (KVRR)- Imagine the thrill of competing under the bright lights on your favorite game show. The Meyhuber family out of Fargo had the opportunity to battle it out on Family Feud. They say the feeling of appearing on a show they’ve been fans of for so long is still surreal.
wdayradionow.com
Bonanzaville to host third annual “BOO-NANZAVILLE” event
(West Fargo, ND) -- Bonanzaville is getting in the Halloween spirit once again this year, as the historical society is set to hold its Third annual 'Boo-Nanzaville' Trunk or Treat event. The event is scheduled Sunday, October 30th from 2-5pm, and will include everything from games and prizes to a...
kvrr.com
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber opposes Measure 1
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is urging North Dakota voters to oppose an initiated measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure 1 would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber speaking out against Term Limit Ballot Measure
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is speaking out against a ballot measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure One would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
valleynewslive.com
Sign Solutions USA opens new facility in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A celebration is underway at Sign Solutions USA and DFC as they cut the ribbon on phase one of their new 37-acre campus and 100,000 square foot facility located in West Fargo’s industrial park. The new building will be home to Sign...
The Horace Mann Elephant: A far-fetched Fargo fable
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The deeper one digs into the urban legends of North Dakota, the more likely they are to come across some that shift from the interesting to the frightening and eventually to the downright bizarre. This is the case with the elephant rumored to be buried under Horace Mann Elementary School: A […]
Beloved Minnesota Resort in Lakes Country Goes up in Flames a Second Time
My heart sunk when I received the message from Mama Zee saying,. Was going to tell you that Maplelag's main lodge burned today...you could see the smoke from Lake Park, Minnesota. To give you an idea of why that's significant, MapleLag Resort is near Callaway, Minnesota and Lake Park is...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives. “It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has...
wdayradionow.com
Man injured in Richland County motorcycle crash
(Wahpeton, ND) -- A Wahpeton man is facing a DUI charge after losing control of his motorcycle. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday on a County Road 8, six miles north of Wahpeton. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 60-year old David Manning lost control on a curve and the motorcycle caught fire after the crash. A passerby gave him CPR until first responders arrived.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
valleynewslive.com
Road work complete on County Roads 18 and 81 south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - County roads near Oxbow, Hickson and Bakke are set to re-open as officials announce the completion of the county road work for the Interstate-29 grade raise project south of Fargo. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Metro Flood Diversion Authority and the North...
Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash
WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
valleynewslive.com
‘Feels like they don’t really care’: Alumni speak out against DGF school district auctioning off items
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A year after the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton school district retired the old rebel logo, they are now auctioning off items that has some alumni frustrated. Some of the items include chairs and rugs, but championship trophies and banners are listed as well. “Those things, those memories,...
valleynewslive.com
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
hpr1.com
Carnivores Have Much to Choose From in the Area
You’ve probably heard about some of the brewery and winery tours happening around here. But in this column, we’re going to take a tour of many of the locally owned butcher shops. Let’s start in Dilworth at Butcher Block Meats. This market opened last summer and is located...
KFYR-TV
Dr. Paul Carson Recognized for Outstanding Physician Community and Professional Service Efforts
(Bismarck, ND) – Dr. Paul Carson, Medical Director for the NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education (CIRE), was recognized during the North Dakota Medical Association’s (NDMA) Annual Meeting for being the 2022 recipient of the Physician Community and Professional Services Award. Since 1977, NDMA has been honoring...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
Comments / 0