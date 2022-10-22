ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newsdakota.com

11A Playoff Bracket Released: Blue Jays #2, Valley City #4

VALLEY CITY, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The rankings are in for the 11A football playoffs after a wild regular season that saw every team in 11A lose at least two games. Fargo South is the #1 seed heading into the postseason and will host #8 Dickinson in the opening round on Friday night. South/Dickinson will match up against the winner of #4 Valley City and #5 Fargo North. The Hi-Liners host the Spartans Friday night at Hanna Field and Ryan Cunningham will have the call on KOVC 1490AM/96.3 FM and newsdakota.com.
VALLEY CITY, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo South’s “Rent-an-Athlete” program gives back

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Bruins are giving back. The Fargo South Bruins football team hosting their annual “Rent an Athlete” service project. They perform different chores and requests for the community, and they see it as away to support those who support them. It’s started out...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo family wins one of two episodes on Family Feud

SABIN, Minn. (KVRR)- Imagine the thrill of competing under the bright lights on your favorite game show. The Meyhuber family out of Fargo had the opportunity to battle it out on Family Feud. They say the feeling of appearing on a show they’ve been fans of for so long is still surreal.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bonanzaville to host third annual “BOO-NANZAVILLE” event

(West Fargo, ND) -- Bonanzaville is getting in the Halloween spirit once again this year, as the historical society is set to hold its Third annual 'Boo-Nanzaville' Trunk or Treat event. The event is scheduled Sunday, October 30th from 2-5pm, and will include everything from games and prizes to a...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber opposes Measure 1

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is urging North Dakota voters to oppose an initiated measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure 1 would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the...
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber speaking out against Term Limit Ballot Measure

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is speaking out against a ballot measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure One would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Sign Solutions USA opens new facility in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A celebration is underway at Sign Solutions USA and DFC as they cut the ribbon on phase one of their new 37-acre campus and 100,000 square foot facility located in West Fargo’s industrial park. The new building will be home to Sign...
WEST FARGO, ND
KX News

The Horace Mann Elephant: A far-fetched Fargo fable

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The deeper one digs into the urban legends of North Dakota, the more likely they are to come across some that shift from the interesting to the frightening and eventually to the downright bizarre. This is the case with the elephant rumored to be buried under Horace Mann Elementary School: A […]
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Man injured in Richland County motorcycle crash

(Wahpeton, ND) -- A Wahpeton man is facing a DUI charge after losing control of his motorcycle. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday on a County Road 8, six miles north of Wahpeton. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 60-year old David Manning lost control on a curve and the motorcycle caught fire after the crash. A passerby gave him CPR until first responders arrived.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates

(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Road work complete on County Roads 18 and 81 south of Fargo

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - County roads near Oxbow, Hickson and Bakke are set to re-open as officials announce the completion of the county road work for the Interstate-29 grade raise project south of Fargo. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Metro Flood Diversion Authority and the North...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash

WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo

FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
hpr1.com

​Carnivores Have Much to Choose From in the Area

You’ve probably heard about some of the brewery and winery tours happening around here. But in this column, we’re going to take a tour of many of the locally owned butcher shops. Let’s start in Dilworth at Butcher Block Meats. This market opened last summer and is located...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
VALLEY CITY, ND

