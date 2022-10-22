VALLEY CITY, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The rankings are in for the 11A football playoffs after a wild regular season that saw every team in 11A lose at least two games. Fargo South is the #1 seed heading into the postseason and will host #8 Dickinson in the opening round on Friday night. South/Dickinson will match up against the winner of #4 Valley City and #5 Fargo North. The Hi-Liners host the Spartans Friday night at Hanna Field and Ryan Cunningham will have the call on KOVC 1490AM/96.3 FM and newsdakota.com.

