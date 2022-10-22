Read full article on original website
Related
Canucks wear special Diwali jerseys designed by local South Asian artist
Bright warmup sweaters to be worn before game against Hurricanes. The Vancouver Canucks are lighting up the ice for Diwali. Local visual artist and muralist Sandeep Johal designed the Canucks' 2022 Diwali warmup jersey, which the team will wear before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. "Diwali is...
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
Islanders to Honor Stan Fischler with UBS Arena Press Level Dedication
Stan Fischler covered Islanders for 50 years as a writer and TV personality. The banners hanging in the rafters at UBS Arena represent the ultimate accolade the New York Islanders can give one of its legendary players. Each one of them tells a story about a player who left an indelible mark on the franchise.
Cats Forecast: Hitting the road again; Halloween at FLA Live Arena
Off to a hot start, the Florida Panthers will hit the road again this week before returning home to celebrate Halloween with a battle against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at FLA Live Arena. Earning points in five of six games, the Panthers improved to 4-1-1 on the season when...
Projected Lineup: October 24 at Vancouver
VANCOUVER, BC. - Duncan, British Columbia-born Dylan Coghlan may have the opportunity to play in front of family and friends this evening when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Vancouver Canucks. Coghlan was paired with fellow right-handed blueliner Jalen Chatfield at the team's morning skate Monday, perhaps suggesting that he...
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
Peterson draws in as Stars look to keep unbeaten streak alive
Pete DeBoer will make a few tweaks to the lineup Monday against Ottawa, in part because of a back-to-back situation that includes a game in Boston on Tuesday, and in part because a move needs to be made. Scott Wedgewood will get the start in goal, with DeBoer saying Jake...
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 24, 2022
Golden Knights trying to get back in win column against Maple Leafs. The Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-0) look to get back on track as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2-0) on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340...
Sabres add depth on defense with Jokiharju, Samuelsson absent
SEATTLE - Kale Clague joined the Sabres for practice at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, the latest addition on defense following recent injuries to Henri Jokiharju and Mattias Samuelsson. Jokiharju, who was injured when he took a shot to the face during the first period in Calgary last Thursday, returned...
10/24 - The Week That Was, The Week That Is
Kings return home for three games at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings finished up their season opening five-game road this past week, playing four games over six days. The Kings first went 2-0-0 on back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday with exciting and dramatic extra session wins over the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators.
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 24
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Monday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 91 - Sean Monahan. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 28 - Christian Dvorak 11 - Brendan Gallagher. 27...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 2
The Florida Panthers tacked on two goals early and then clamped down on defense in order to grind out an impressive 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. "It's a tired team, but a veteran team," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of the Islanders,...
Price: 'I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment'
BROSSARD -- Goaltender Carey Price addressed the media on Monday at the Bell Sports Complex. Price, 35, remains on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) with a knee injury. Here are a few highlights from his Q&A with reporters:. Price on his plans for the future:. I like to kind of really...
'WE FEEL GOOD'
Pretty darn good to start a season. Not to mention that the wins came against stiff competition in Colorado, Edmonton, Vegas and Carolina. Sure, it's still a work in progress but all in all, beats the alternative. "I think I've always said it's better to learn from wins than losses,"...
PROSPECTS: Reichel Continues to Produce, Korchinski on Hot Streak
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. Another week off the calendar means a week of development for the prospects in the Blackhawks system. Time for another check in on how they've been doing. A Look to Rockford. Following...
NHL, Jagermeister extend U.S. partnership
NEW YORK -- Today, Jägermeister and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced a multiyear renewal to their U.S. partnership, which will continue to name Jägermeister as the "Official Shot of the NHL." The new agreement arrives as the 2022-2023 season kicks off, allowing Jägermeister to continue bringing...
LA Kings Announce Roster Moves
The LA Kings announced today the team has loaned defenseman Jacob Moverare to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL) and recalled forward Austin Wagner. In addition, the club has placed forward Alex Iafallo on long-term injured reserve. Moverare, 24, was originally recalled by...
CH Weekly: Oct. 24 to 30
MONTREAL -- The regular season rolls on. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Canadiens close out their four-game homestand with a matchup against the Wild on Tuesday night. The Bell Centre will be decorated for an early Halloween celebration and fans...
Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup
San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sharks
Coming off a three-game road trip that concluded on Saturday in Nashville, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0) are right back in action on Sunday to host David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (1-6-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP....
