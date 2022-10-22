Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer Defeats Centenary College 1-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team won their conference match against Centenary College 1-0. The Mountaineers opened up their weekend roadtrip with a drive to Shreveport, Louisiana, to take on the Ladies from Centenary College in what would be the first of two conference matches that Schreiner will play on the road this weekend.
High School Football: Refugio makes statement with win against rival Shiner
REFUGIO — If there was one thing Refugio senior Eziyah Bland wanted more than winning a state championship in his final season, it was to beat Shiner. The back-to-back Class 2A state champion Comanches had won the previous two meetings, which resulted in Bland and Refugio’s season coming to an end. ...
