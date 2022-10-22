Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 21, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week, WCNC Charlotte takes a look at how Charlotte's high school football teams fare in Friday night action. Check out this week's teams and how they stack up. Ardrey Kell vs. Olympic. This week, the Ardrey Kell Knights suit up and head to Trojan territory...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lake Norman snaps two-game skid, beats South Iredell
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman got back on track Friday, beating South Iredell 29-12 on a night the Wildcats recognized their 28 seniors. Winning the field position battle went a long way toward helping the Wildcats (7-2, 3-2) halt a two-game slide. Four of their first five possessions began at the 50...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville locks up at least a share of GMC title
Mooresville locks up at least a share of GMC title. KANNAPOLIS—Mooresville rallied to beat Kannapolis A.L. Brown on Friday 27-26. The win clinched no worse than a share of the Greater Metro Conference championship. The Blue Devils trailed 14-0 and 20-7 but regrouped to snap the Wonders’ two-game winning...
Mount Airy News
Martin, Ruedisueli win 2A Midwest Doubles Title
SALISBURY — East Surry seniors Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli won the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Championship over the weekend. The Lady Cardinal duo avenged their loss in the 2021 regional tournament by defeating a team from Salisbury. Salisbury’s top duo from last season was one of only two teams to defeat Martin/Ruedisueli their junior year.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's North Carolina Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 17-22)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-22 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 30th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be ...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2
OLIN—North Iredell, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win against No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday. The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3. No other details on the match were available. North...
Cleveland's Jackson Byrd is voted North Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Cleveland football player Jackson Byrd, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans. Byrd collected just under 17,00 votes and 60.42% of our state-wide voting after the sophomore quarterback accounted for six ...
