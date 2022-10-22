ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 21, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week, WCNC Charlotte takes a look at how Charlotte's high school football teams fare in Friday night action. Check out this week's teams and how they stack up. Ardrey Kell vs. Olympic. This week, the Ardrey Kell Knights suit up and head to Trojan territory...
Mount Airy News

Martin, Ruedisueli win 2A Midwest Doubles Title

SALISBURY — East Surry seniors Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli won the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Championship over the weekend. The Lady Cardinal duo avenged their loss in the 2021 regional tournament by defeating a team from Salisbury. Salisbury’s top duo from last season was one of only two teams to defeat Martin/Ruedisueli their junior year.
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2

OLIN—North Iredell, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win against No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday. The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3. No other details on the match were available. North...
