No. 3 Glenville records seventh shutout with 54-0 romp of John Hay, clinches Senate title once again

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Related
Benedictine parting with Jarritt Goode as football coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarritt Goode will not return next year as Benedictine’s football coach. The school announced Monday in a release that it is parting with Goode, who will remain at Benedictine as its director of student life. The Bengals’ season ended Thursday last week with a 33-19...
Writers tied, fans third after high school football regular-season finale: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After an entire high school football regular season, cleveland.com reporters Matt Goul and Jonathan X. Simmons are right where they started the season off: tied. Ten weeks into the season the writers are even on high school football predictions at 85-21, while the voters finished the regular...
Week 10 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 10 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Sam Brucchieri, Westlake: The sophomore quarterback completed 11 of 14 passes...
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
OHSAA Division III football playoffs preview: Chardon’s three-peat bid begins with loaded Region 9
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For Chardon to win a third straight OHSAA football state championship, it will have some of its traditional recipes, but also new challenges to accomplish the feat. A mostly new offensive line, which had just one returning starter from last season’s undefeated run, has been tested...
OHSAA Division II football playoffs preview: Archbishop Hoban, Avon poised for runs to Canton
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For four of the last five years, Avon and Archbishop Hoban have met in the state semifinals. That could happen again, or the OHSAA could revamp its semifinal matchups, should both make it to Thanksgiving weekend. Avon seeks a sixth straight state semifinal run, looking for its first berth in a state championship since 2011. Hoban has become Northeast Ohio’s most decorated program of the last decade, winning five state crowns since 2015.
OHSAA Division IV football playoffs preview: Glenville has the talent, Elyria Catholic has experience
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s bid for a state championship in Division IV begins with a loaded bracket in Region 14. The top five teams were ranked in last week’s Associated Press state poll. Survive that field, and plenty of state-title contenders could be in waiting. That includes Steubenville, which is favored in Region 15, and Cincinnati Wyoming with Mr. Football hopeful C.J. Hester — a Western Michigan commit — at running back.
No. 6 Medina repeats as GCC champ with 48-7 romp over No. 18 Solon
MEDINA, Ohio — The aerial circus that is the Medina football team was in full swing Friday at the expense of the visiting Solon Comets. Junior quarterback Danny Stoddard passed for 399 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Bees to a 48-7 victory over Solon, clinching the outright Greater Cleveland Conference title for the second consecutive year and propelling Medina into the Division I playoffs with a 9-1 record.
St. Edward takes down Archbishop Hoban for No. 1: Highlights, by the numbers of the Eagles’ 41-20 win
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling strengthened his claim for this year’s Ohio Mr. Football award, but St. Edward left no doubt that it has Northeast Ohio’s best team entering the playoffs. Both teams entered their showdown Friday night in Lakewood holding No....
Massillon beats Canton McKinley 23-12, earn this year's bragging rights
It's a rivalry as old as time—or at least 127 years old. This year, the Massillon Tigers found themselves victorious over Canton McKinley, beating the Bulldogs 23-13.
See how St. Edward beat Hoban, 41-20, in a showdown for No. 1
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward left little doubt. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 41-20 win Friday night against Archbishop Hoban that should vault them back atop the cleveland.com high school football Top 25. They never trailed at First Federal Lakewood Stadium against Hoban, which entered the...
Harlem Globetrotters to play 2 games in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Harlem Globetrotters are set to make their usual end-of-December trip to Cleveland with a pair of games Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tipoff will be 2 and 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, via RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Once...
OHSAA Division V football playoffs preview: Perry poised for deep run
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry has one appearance in the state final four in its history, and that came six years ago with a dramatic run to the Division IV state semifinals. Now in Division V, the Pirates have a chance to again make a deep playoff run. Several hurdles will be along the way in Region 17, which is the focus of this OHSAA Division V football playoffs preview. Play begins Friday with the first round.
Zac Taylor on the Bengals’ offense, defensive front and more ahead of matchup against Browns: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked about injury updates, the offense and more at his press conference after the team’s 35-17 win over the Falcons. “Stinger, so we’ll manage him during the week, but that came out good.”. DJ. “Don’t anticipate that happening this week,...
Bengals vs. Browns: What’s the line on Monday night’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as three point favorites over the Browns. The Bengals improved to 5-2 against the spread with a 35-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday. They have been road favorites in two of the three road games they have played this season and the only time they didn’t cover was in Week 2 at Dallas.
Donovan Mitchell apologizes for ‘disaster’ of fourth quarter, despite another historic night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Drained after playing 45 minutes on a back-to-back, vexed because of multiple late-game turnovers that nearly sullied his highly anticipated home debut, Donovan Mitchell finally took a moment to exhale. And then … he apologized. “I’m more poised than that. It shouldn’t happen,” Mitchell said pointedly...
My favorite photos from the Cleveland Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens
BALTIMORE, Maryland -- The Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens Sunday was far from uneventful. The game had a little bit of everything – except for a win – and the Browns are now 2-5 on the season. Ravens running back Gus Edwards scored two touchdowns in...
Cleveland Browns lose to the Baltimore Ravens postgame podcast: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame podcast, Dan Labbe, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises break down the Cleveland Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. First up, a simple question: What does Kevin Stefanski do? How does he help this team try...
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3