No. 3 Glenville records seventh shutout with 54-0 romp of John Hay, clinches Senate title once again

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For four of the last five years, Avon and Archbishop Hoban have met in the state semifinals. That could happen again, or the OHSAA could revamp its semifinal matchups, should both make it to Thanksgiving weekend. Avon seeks a sixth straight state semifinal run, looking for its first berth in a state championship since 2011. Hoban has become Northeast Ohio’s most decorated program of the last decade, winning five state crowns since 2015.

AVON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO