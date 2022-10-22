ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans see reason for hope in NY congressional races

By Zach Williams, Carl Campanile
Historically true-blue New York is finding itself in the middle of a potential red wave in the Nov. 8 elections as polls show several key congressional races tilting toward the GOP and putting the Empire State in line to help shift power in Congress to the Republicans.

“Democrats have little to show for their time in power aside from a tanking economy and soaring crime,” Calvin Moore, a spokesman for the Congressional Leadership Fund said in a release highlighting a fresh round of attacks on Democrats like Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-Hudson Valley) in the newly drawn 17th Congressional District.

Polls show the race tightening between Maloney — who is also chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — and his challenger, Assemblyman Michael Lawler (R-Rockland).

“The red wave is going to sweep across New York. We’ve never had stronger candidates running across the state,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference.

“We could have 15 Republicans in Congress from New York. Polls show we are leading or tied in every competitive seat in New York. Democrats are in free fall due Biden’s disastrous presidency and corrupt Kathy Hochul’s failed leadership.”

Polls are now hinting toward a red wave in the November midterm elections.
Republicans are also targeting newly-elected Rep. Pat Ryan (D-Hudson Valley) in the neighboring CD18 race against Assemblyman Colin Schmitt (D-New Windsor) as well as open races to represent CD3 and CD4 on Long Island and CD19 in the Hudson Valley.

The independent political tracker RealClearPolitics rates all of those races as toss-ups except for the 19th, where it says the GOP has the advantage.

Congressman Andrew Garbarino is the favorite to win re-election.
“From day one, the DCCC has been clear-eyed about the electoral challenges we face this cycle … Voters are going to reject extremist Republicans like MAGA Mike Lawler, who are working to ban abortion, in November — Every special election in New York this Summer makes that clear,” said DCCC spokesman Chris Taylor, while referencing Ryan’s big win over the summer in a “bellwether” special election.

But Democrats appear stuck playing defense as their chances of flipping GOP-held seats in New York seemingly get more remote.

RealClearPolitics also says Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) has the edge in her rematch against former Democratic Rep. Max Rose, who was down six points in a recent poll.

Democrats are hoping to win that seat as well as a Central New York district overlapping with the current district represented by retiring Rep. John Katko (R-Syracuse).

Republican nominee Brandon Williams had a 45-40% lead over Democratic candidate Francis Conole in one recent Siena College poll.

And some races on Long Island might be more competitive than national prognosticators currently believe, according to local political experts.

“Nassau and Suffolk counties have the chance to be the majority maker,” Larry Levy, executive dean at the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, told The Post.

In CD1, covering the East End of Suffolk County, Republican Nick LaLota, a Navy veteran, is running against county legislator Bridget Fleming.

She has made abortion rights a key issue in the campaign with her opponent having a pro-life, anti-abortion record. LaLota has played up his backing from police unions with crime being a top concern among voters nationwide and in New York, polling shows.

The race for CD2 is a rematch between GOP incumbent Andrew Garbarino, who succeeded ex-Congressman Peter King, and Democrat Jackie Gordon. Rep. Garbarino, who was endorsed by the left-leaning Newsday, is the favorite to win re-election, sources said.

Michael Lawler’s support has been growing in recent weeks.
In CD3, covering northern Nassau and parts of Queens, PR maven and Democratic National Committee member Robert Zimmerman faces Republican financer George Santos, who ran against retiring Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi in 2020 and lost.

Both Zimmerman and Santos are openly gay. President Biden won the redrawn district 54% to 45% over former President Donald Trump.

Democrat Laura Gillen, the former Hempstead town supervisor is running against Republican Anthony D’Esposito, a Hempstead town councilman who is a retired NYPD detective, in CD4 to replace Kathleen Rice. D’Esposito has the backing of law enforcement unions while Gillen, like many candidates following the Democrat playbook, is focusing on abortion as the key issue.

State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs admitted that Democrats are playing defense on inflation and crime.

“Those are issues that are not working in our favor right now,” Jacobs said.

But he insisted President Biden, who has epically low approval ratings amid inflation and a tanking economy, is going to make a big splash next Thursday by promoting the Micron-chip manufacturing plant awarded to the Syracuse area.

“That is going to have a ripple effect throughout the upstate economy, not just the Syracuse area. We’re being manufacturing jobs back. Any time you add jobs to the economy voters take notice and that’s a good thing,” he said.

