Marquette, MI

wnmufm.org

Body found in Marquette home following fire

MARQUETTE, MI— One person was found dead in a house fire in Marquette Friday afternoon. The City Fire Department was dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to 511 West Magnetic Street and found fire on the first floor. A three-person crew knocked down the flames within 15 minutes. When they searched the home, they discovered one person.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Marquette City Fire Department officials can now confirm one person has died after a fire at a Marquette home today. According to a press release, the Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 511 W. Magnetic after a call about a possible chimney fire. When...
MARQUETTE, MI
MLive

Loose roof rack kills Colorado man in Upper Peninsula crash

MUNISING, MI -- A 31-year-old Colorado man was killed Sunday afternoon when an oncoming vehicle’s roof rack came loose and struck him. Michigan State Police identified the man as Matthew Morgrette. Morgrette was driving with his wife, who troopers say was uninjured when the roof rack pierced through their vehicle’s windshield and fatally struck Morgrette.
MUNISING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station

FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
GULLIVER, MI
WLUC

Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was sentenced to eight years and 36 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Emery entered a plea to one count of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing causing injury. Additionally, her plea included four counts of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marine recruit from Escanaba hopes his story can motivate others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a Marine.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Community rallies behind D.J. Jacobetti by donating clothes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is thanking the Marquette community for clothing donations following a laundromat fire back in September. The D.J. Jacobetti home has a contract with College Laundry. Clothes from home residents were lost when the facility caught fire on Sept. 29. Managers of Jacobetti say people came out and were able to replace all the clothes that were destroyed.
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas

L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L'Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Marquette, police said.The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.An employee at the gas station also was transported to a hospital with injuries, police said.The driver of the semitrailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.Troopers said U.S. 41 was shut down for an extended period due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.
L'ANSE, MI
99.1 WFMK

Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm

Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

St. Joseph’s Guild to host Fall Bazaar

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church is celebrating fall this weekend. St. Joseph’s Parish in Ishpeming will host its 81st annual Fall Bazaar Saturday. The event will feature attractions such as craft vendors, book sales, and food vendors. The bazaar’s main event will be a white elephant sale featuring items that have been donated by the community.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday

An early-season winter storm will impact the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow! A mid-area of low pressure will slowly move through the east. It will bring wet heavy dense accumulating snow. It starts overnight and increases during the day tomorrow through Tuesday. There will be a sharp gradient from near Lake Superior to areas inland with snowfall amounts. Accumulations will be the greatest in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties including the Michigamme Highlands where amounts will range from 16″ to nearly two feet of snow by the end of this long-duration event. The higher elevations of the western counties will range 10-12″. Otherwise, most areas in the central and west at lower elevations will have snow amounts range 7-9″. Our southern counties will have the least amounts of around 1-3″. Road conditions will be difficult to travel and will become worse during the day tomorrow.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Five takeaways from top-ranked Grand Valley’s blowout win over Northern Michigan

Grand Valley State University’s victory over host Ferris State on Oct. 15 jettisoned the Lakers to the top of the Division II national rankings this week. The Lakers returned to Lubbers Stadium in Allendale Saturday afternoon for its Homecoming game and played like they aren’t going to give up the No. 1 spot any time soon. Grand Valley defeated Northern Michigan 56-3 to improve to 8-0 overall.
ALLENDALE, MI

