wnmufm.org
Body found in Marquette home following fire
MARQUETTE, MI— One person was found dead in a house fire in Marquette Friday afternoon. The City Fire Department was dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to 511 West Magnetic Street and found fire on the first floor. A three-person crew knocked down the flames within 15 minutes. When they searched the home, they discovered one person.
WLUC
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Marquette City Fire Department officials can now confirm one person has died after a fire at a Marquette home today. According to a press release, the Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 511 W. Magnetic after a call about a possible chimney fire. When...
Loose roof rack kills Colorado man in Upper Peninsula crash
MUNISING, MI -- A 31-year-old Colorado man was killed Sunday afternoon when an oncoming vehicle’s roof rack came loose and struck him. Michigan State Police identified the man as Matthew Morgrette. Morgrette was driving with his wife, who troopers say was uninjured when the roof rack pierced through their vehicle’s windshield and fatally struck Morgrette.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
WLUC
Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was sentenced to eight years and 36 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Emery entered a plea to one count of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing causing injury. Additionally, her plea included four counts of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing.
Laser light show returns to Marquette’s historic ore dock for the holidays
MARQUETTE, MICH. -- A historic Upper Peninsula landmark will become a unique destination for holiday lights this year. For the second year running, Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock will turn Marquette’s century-old Lower Harbor Ore Dock into the backdrop of a holiday light display. Organized by Travel Marquette...
Bomb threat puts U.P. school district on soft lockdown, police K9s brought in
ESCANABA, MI -- Police are continuing to investigate a bomb threat that was made Wednesday regarding Escanaba High School. According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, a call was received around 9:50 a.m. made by someone claiming a bomb may have been planted at the high school. EPS responded...
WLUC
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
UPMATTERS
New cancer clinic coming to Escanaba’s OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba will soon be getting a new cancer clinic on the grounds of OSF St. Francis Hospital. The ceremony dedicating the future Daniel J. Kobasic Cancer Clinic took place on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba on Friday. The clinic will be housed...
WLUC
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marine recruit from Escanaba hopes his story can motivate others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a Marine.
WLUC
Community rallies behind D.J. Jacobetti by donating clothes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is thanking the Marquette community for clothing donations following a laundromat fire back in September. The D.J. Jacobetti home has a contract with College Laundry. Clothes from home residents were lost when the facility caught fire on Sept. 29. Managers of Jacobetti say people came out and were able to replace all the clothes that were destroyed.
Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L'Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Marquette, police said.The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.An employee at the gas station also was transported to a hospital with injuries, police said.The driver of the semitrailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.Troopers said U.S. 41 was shut down for an extended period due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
WLUC
St. Joseph’s Guild to host Fall Bazaar
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church is celebrating fall this weekend. St. Joseph’s Parish in Ishpeming will host its 81st annual Fall Bazaar Saturday. The event will feature attractions such as craft vendors, book sales, and food vendors. The bazaar’s main event will be a white elephant sale featuring items that have been donated by the community.
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P. Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years. “I have delivered...
WLUC
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
An early-season winter storm will impact the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow! A mid-area of low pressure will slowly move through the east. It will bring wet heavy dense accumulating snow. It starts overnight and increases during the day tomorrow through Tuesday. There will be a sharp gradient from near Lake Superior to areas inland with snowfall amounts. Accumulations will be the greatest in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties including the Michigamme Highlands where amounts will range from 16″ to nearly two feet of snow by the end of this long-duration event. The higher elevations of the western counties will range 10-12″. Otherwise, most areas in the central and west at lower elevations will have snow amounts range 7-9″. Our southern counties will have the least amounts of around 1-3″. Road conditions will be difficult to travel and will become worse during the day tomorrow.
MLive.com
Five takeaways from top-ranked Grand Valley’s blowout win over Northern Michigan
Grand Valley State University’s victory over host Ferris State on Oct. 15 jettisoned the Lakers to the top of the Division II national rankings this week. The Lakers returned to Lubbers Stadium in Allendale Saturday afternoon for its Homecoming game and played like they aren’t going to give up the No. 1 spot any time soon. Grand Valley defeated Northern Michigan 56-3 to improve to 8-0 overall.
