Related
Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and […]
vincennespbs.org
State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan
A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022. Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. Establishments with No Violations. Bar...
Coles County under burn ban
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County is currently under a burn ban. The Seven Hickory-Morgan Fire Protection District shared the news on Facebook saying it will be in place until there is a good amount of rain.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Marion County inmates charged with aggravated battery following two fights in the jail
Three Marion County Jail inmates were formerly charged in Marion County Court on Thursday with aggravated battery in a public place as a result of two separate fights in the county jail on Wednesday. 27-year-old Tyler Atchison of Wamac who is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on criminal...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Alexis S. Newport of Terre Haute for possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needle, and drug paraphernalia, retail theft >$300, and possession of >5g of meth with intent to deliver. Alexis posted $1500 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Firefighters, Police Respond To Stove Fire Sunday Night
Effingham Firefighters responded to a stove fire on Fayette Avenue just before 7pm Sunday night. Effingham Fire Department Chief Brant Yochum stated that the fire happened at the residence of Isaac Peppers, and the fire was put out quickly. He said they vented the house of smoke and firefighters cleared the scene in about half an hour.
wamwamfm.com
Strasburg man sentenced for gun, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Strasburg man will spend the next four years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing a weapon as a felon and methamphetamine with a prior conviction. Tyler Newlin, 39, was sentenced on Monday for a pair of Class 3 felonies. He was also ordered to pay a fine […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Nathan L. Schaefer of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Nathan posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Anthony D. Krueger of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield
ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
104.1 WIKY
Citizen’s Tip Police Off About Drug Activity
Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies were tipped off about illegal drug activity at a home in the 4400 block of North State Road 67. Sunday night officers executed a search warrant and found marijuana, around 6 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. 40 year old Andrew...
Effingham Radio
Gary Lee West, 72
Gary Lee West, 72 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Arrangements are pending at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
witzamfm.com
Tip Leads to Knox County Drug Arrest
Bruceville- A citizen’s tip led to a drug arrest. Indiana State Police officials say the tip led them to the home of Andrew Woods and Brandi Pettele in Bruceville. A search warrant was initiated on Sunday at their residence on State Road 67. Officers located marijuana and approximately 6...
Fairfield man faces ‘Felony X’ charges after massive meth bust
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a large scale methamphetamine bust led to the arrest of a 59-year-old rural Fairfield man. Earlier last week, Wayne County Sheriff deputies say they obtained a search warrant soon after discovering a major meth operation in Wayne County. Jesse L. Owen, the man believed to […]
WTHI
Two people were found dead after a Paris apartment fire earlier this month; here's an update from investigators
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Paris, Illinois fire where crews found two people inside dead. The blaze happened on October 1 at an apartment on 501 South Central Street. While fighting the fire, crews found the body of 52-year-old Tammi S. Keefer in her apartment....
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
Comments / 1