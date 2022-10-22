ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan

A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Coles County under burn ban

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County is currently under a burn ban. The Seven Hickory-Morgan Fire Protection District shared the news on Facebook saying it will be in place until there is a good amount of rain.
COLES COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Alexis S. Newport of Terre Haute for possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needle, and drug paraphernalia, retail theft >$300, and possession of >5g of meth with intent to deliver. Alexis posted $1500 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Firefighters, Police Respond To Stove Fire Sunday Night

Effingham Firefighters responded to a stove fire on Fayette Avenue just before 7pm Sunday night. Effingham Fire Department Chief Brant Yochum stated that the fire happened at the residence of Isaac Peppers, and the fire was put out quickly. He said they vented the house of smoke and firefighters cleared the scene in about half an hour.
WCIA

Strasburg man sentenced for gun, meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Strasburg man will spend the next four years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing a weapon as a felon and methamphetamine with a prior conviction. Tyler Newlin, 39, was sentenced on Monday for a pair of Class 3 felonies. He was also ordered to pay a fine […]
STRASBURG, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Nathan L. Schaefer of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Nathan posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Anthony D. Krueger of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021

A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield

ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
ALLERTON, IL
104.1 WIKY

Citizen’s Tip Police Off About Drug Activity

Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies were tipped off about illegal drug activity at a home in the 4400 block of North State Road 67. Sunday night officers executed a search warrant and found marijuana, around 6 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. 40 year old Andrew...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Gary Lee West, 72

Gary Lee West, 72 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Arrangements are pending at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
witzamfm.com

Tip Leads to Knox County Drug Arrest

Bruceville- A citizen’s tip led to a drug arrest. Indiana State Police officials say the tip led them to the home of Andrew Woods and Brandi Pettele in Bruceville. A search warrant was initiated on Sunday at their residence on State Road 67. Officers located marijuana and approximately 6...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fairfield man faces ‘Felony X’ charges after massive meth bust

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a large scale methamphetamine bust led to the arrest of a 59-year-old rural Fairfield man. Earlier last week, Wayne County Sheriff deputies say they obtained a search warrant soon after discovering a major meth operation in Wayne County. Jesse L. Owen, the man believed to […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN

