Texas Tech Red Raiders QB Behren Morton Calls First Start at Jones AT&T Stadium 'Surreal'
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton called his first start in AT&T Jones Stadium a 'surreal moment'.
Texas Tech visitors list for West Virginia
Here's a list of recruits Inside the Red Raiders has confirmed are visiting for Texas Tech's game against WVU.
Behren Morton Time in Lubbock: Red Raiders Lead Mountaineers 17-3 At Half
The Red Raiders are flexing their offensive muscles against West Virginia on Saturday.
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Sorry for Missing ‘The Eyes of Texas’
The Longhorns’ coach apologized for walking off the field before the school song was sung Saturday afternoon.
Baylor Survives Kansas on Homecoming, Snaps Losing Streak
Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears are back on track after beating a dangerous Jayhawks team.
Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Placed Into Six-Day Window
The Sooners and the Bears will meet in Norman on Nov. 5 after last year's explosive contest in Waco.
Live updates: Kansas football takes on Baylor in Waco
Game day is finally here and Kansas football (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) will look to bounce back from consecutive losses as it travels south to take on Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday. The Jayhawks haven't beaten the Bears since 2007 and have never won in Waco, Tex. in their 21 matchups. KU will likely be without quarterback Jalon Daniels and cornerback Cobee Bryant, as both players are dealing with injuries. Daniels suffered a shoulder injury against TCU two weeks ago and Bryant suffered a lower leg injury against Oklahoma last week. In their places, Jason Bean will step in at quarterback and Kalon Gervin will step in at cornerback.
Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide: WVU at Texas Tech
Everything you need to know ahead of today's game.
