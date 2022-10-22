ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Valley, CA

mvnews.org

Volleyball wins 6A sub-state championship

The substate championship game was Saturday, Oct. 22 at home. The team played at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm against Olathe East and Blue Valley Northwest. Senior Madeline Schnepf describes her feelings about Saturday’s performance. “I’m most proud of how the team fought the whole game and never gave...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fightnews.com

Sims defeats Morrison for USNBC belt

In a bout reduced from ten to eight rounds, 38-year-old heavyweight Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) ended the unbeaten run of Kenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, in a “Sons of Legends” card on Saturday night at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
stadiumjourney.com

Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals

Kauffman Stadium of the Kansas City Royals was built in 1973 and is celebrating 50 seasons in 2022. The home of greats such as George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Bo Jackson, Salvador Perez and others shares a complex with Arrowhead Stadium and is a long Steve Balboni home run away from interstate access.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
smeharbinger.net

Head in the Clouds, Feet on the Ground: Shawnee Mission North senior Ben Cloud learns business skills at North and East to run Cloud’s Coffee Company

Ground and whole coffee beans arrived at his front doorstep like gifts wrapped in three one-foot-by-one-foot packages. To anyone else, it was July 19, 2021. But to third generation entrepreneur and Shawnee Mission North senior Ben Cloud, it was Christmas. “When I held the [coffee] bag in my hands, I...
SHAWNEE, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

6th District Fall Clean Up scheduled this Saturday

What might be the last city-sponsored big clean up event in south Kansas City this fall that is open to all Kansas City residents and will accept a wide variety of items for no charge will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 22. Drop-off sites will be in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Kansas City on Monday

Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski’s involvement in murder convictions of two men. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement. Updated: 13 hours ago. It's bigger than the final score or their team's winning...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Our evolving rain chances (FRI-10/21)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running behind today since I was helping out with the Autumn Breakfast for the Olathe Public School Foundation. Early morning for sure, but nice to enjoy the pleasant temperatures. We dropped down to 47 degrees briefly, but started to warm up nicely even before the sun came up.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
flatlandkc.org

KCUR 89.3 Pursues New Facility on Troost Avenue

KCUR 89.3 has a clear signal from the Missouri Board of Curators to pursue building a new facility for the public radio station at the southwest corner of 53rd Street and Troost Avenue, across from Rockhurst University. The project is in its early stages, according to a record of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Rain, storms and a sharp drop in temperatures today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Prepare for a big drop in temperatures late this morning and afternoon, down to the 50s. Rain arrives after the morning commute and lasts all day. Lingering showers expected tonight and Tuesday morning; Total rain accumulation will range between 1-3" KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO

