mvnews.org
Volleyball wins 6A sub-state championship
The substate championship game was Saturday, Oct. 22 at home. The team played at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm against Olathe East and Blue Valley Northwest. Senior Madeline Schnepf describes her feelings about Saturday’s performance. “I’m most proud of how the team fought the whole game and never gave...
fightnews.com
Sims defeats Morrison for USNBC belt
In a bout reduced from ten to eight rounds, 38-year-old heavyweight Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) ended the unbeaten run of Kenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, in a “Sons of Legends” card on Saturday night at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
stadiumjourney.com
Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals
Kauffman Stadium of the Kansas City Royals was built in 1973 and is celebrating 50 seasons in 2022. The home of greats such as George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Bo Jackson, Salvador Perez and others shares a complex with Arrowhead Stadium and is a long Steve Balboni home run away from interstate access.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Anime convention coming to Kansas City’s Bartle Hall in 2023
In 2023, Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center will host anime fans for Planet Promotions second convention, Planet Anime.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
Olathe drive-by shooting damages house, vehicle
Olathe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a house and a vehicle. The victim told officers he knew the shooter.
smeharbinger.net
Head in the Clouds, Feet on the Ground: Shawnee Mission North senior Ben Cloud learns business skills at North and East to run Cloud’s Coffee Company
Ground and whole coffee beans arrived at his front doorstep like gifts wrapped in three one-foot-by-one-foot packages. To anyone else, it was July 19, 2021. But to third generation entrepreneur and Shawnee Mission North senior Ben Cloud, it was Christmas. “When I held the [coffee] bag in my hands, I...
martincitytelegraph.com
6th District Fall Clean Up scheduled this Saturday
What might be the last city-sponsored big clean up event in south Kansas City this fall that is open to all Kansas City residents and will accept a wide variety of items for no charge will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 22. Drop-off sites will be in...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Kansas City on Monday
Court will consider former KCK detective Roger Golubski’s involvement in murder convictions of two men. Roger Golubski has been charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims while under color of law enforcement. Updated: 13 hours ago. It's bigger than the final score or their team's winning...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Our evolving rain chances (FRI-10/21)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running behind today since I was helping out with the Autumn Breakfast for the Olathe Public School Foundation. Early morning for sure, but nice to enjoy the pleasant temperatures. We dropped down to 47 degrees briefly, but started to warm up nicely even before the sun came up.
KCTV 5
Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
flatlandkc.org
KCUR 89.3 Pursues New Facility on Troost Avenue
KCUR 89.3 has a clear signal from the Missouri Board of Curators to pursue building a new facility for the public radio station at the southwest corner of 53rd Street and Troost Avenue, across from Rockhurst University. The project is in its early stages, according to a record of a...
Man dies in stabbing in Merriam, Kansas Friday night
23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.
Kansas City-area libraries respond to proposed material restrictions for minors
Kansas City-area libraries are commenting on a proposal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft which would block funding for library books containing sexual content that could appeal to minors.
kshb.com
Rain, storms and a sharp drop in temperatures today
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Prepare for a big drop in temperatures late this morning and afternoon, down to the 50s. Rain arrives after the morning commute and lasts all day. Lingering showers expected tonight and Tuesday morning; Total rain accumulation will range between 1-3" KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST.
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
