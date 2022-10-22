Read full article on original website
Mildred Ducote, 98, Marksville
Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Mildred Brouillette Ducote will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Kurian Zachariah officiating. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Raymond Couvillion, Marksville native
Raymond Couvillion was born May 5th, 1932 in Marksville, Louisiana. He passed away on October 19th, 2022, in Lacombe, La. After marring Nellie Bordelon Couvillion in 1951, they moved to New Orleans for a new start and to begin a family. He was a hardworking man of many trades and enjoyed gardening and fixing everything. He was a general manager for Jo-De for over 30 years. He is proceeded in death by his parents Bascom and Carrie Couvillion, brothers Nolan and Marsden Couvillion, and wife Nellie Couvillion. He is survived by his two children, Raymond Couvillion Jr. (Rhonda) and Darlene Imhoff (Harold) and his sister, Mary Lee Bateman-Cooke. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nicole Sonier (Brad) and Taylor Couvillion (Brooke) who he spoiled and loved deeply and his great grandchildren, Lucy, Brady, Elliot, Nevaeh, and soon-to-be Levi Sonier. Memorial will be Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana. Memorial begins at 1p.m. with a mass at 2p.m.
Wilkie David Luneau, 82, Center Point
Funeral Services for Wilkie David Luneau will be held on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home Marksville with Rev. Mike Mayeau officiating. Burial will follow in French Cemetery, Center Point. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday October...
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
Bunkie man killed Sunday in single-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash
A Bunkie man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near St. Landry in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.
Two Separate Crashes Claim Three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline Parishes
Two people from Morgan City, and one person from Bunkie, died in two accidents that happened Sunday evening.
Dancing Teddy Bear’s hobby has turned into a ministry
Walter P. Lyons was standing on a curb near Target on Friday, playing “America the Beautiful” on his trombone for tips. A few people stopped and handled a couple of bills out of the window of their cars. He received a few thumbs ups and smiles. No one...
October Angola Rodeo is back in full swing, bringing the community together
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The sights and sounds of an Angola Rodeo can sometimes bring a family together. “We just sit and talk about everything and how everybody’s doing, and I just enjoy it,” says Angia Smith. Smith comes to Angola’s craft show frequently, to see people...
Man shot dead in Opelousas Sunday
Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a homicide that occurred on the 100 Blk of S. Academy St.
Alexandria Zoo hosts the ‘Zoo Boo’ ahead of Halloween
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of kids and parents dressed in their Halloween costumes attended the Alexandria Zoo’s ‘Zoo Boo’ event. Zoogoers were encouraged to wear their costumes as they strolled through the zoo, which was decked out with Halloween decorations. In addition to the decorations, there...
Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022. AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m. There were no injuries and the fire was...
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman, hiding her body in wooded area in Louisiana
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish. Robert McPhearson, now 35, will likely face life in prison without the possibility of parole for […]
Pineville PD officer placed on administrative leave
The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department.
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Woman struck rear of truck in Evangeline Parish, suffered fatal wounds
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police Troop I (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in which one person was killed. Rita Vidrine, 75, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred when...
Breaux Bridge house fire leaves family without home to live in
In late Sept., Breaux Bridge resident Junius John Joseph and his family's whole life turned upside down when their kitchen oven caught fire.
Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead
One man is now dead in Opelousas after shots rang out at the 100 block of S. Academy St. Police are still locating a suspect. The victim's identity will be released once direct family is notified.
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
166 lbs of marijuana found during traffic stop in Rapides Parish
Around 166 lbs of marijuana was allegedly discovered during a traffic stop just south of Alexandria on I-49, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
