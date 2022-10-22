Raymond Couvillion was born May 5th, 1932 in Marksville, Louisiana. He passed away on October 19th, 2022, in Lacombe, La. After marring Nellie Bordelon Couvillion in 1951, they moved to New Orleans for a new start and to begin a family. He was a hardworking man of many trades and enjoyed gardening and fixing everything. He was a general manager for Jo-De for over 30 years. He is proceeded in death by his parents Bascom and Carrie Couvillion, brothers Nolan and Marsden Couvillion, and wife Nellie Couvillion. He is survived by his two children, Raymond Couvillion Jr. (Rhonda) and Darlene Imhoff (Harold) and his sister, Mary Lee Bateman-Cooke. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nicole Sonier (Brad) and Taylor Couvillion (Brooke) who he spoiled and loved deeply and his great grandchildren, Lucy, Brady, Elliot, Nevaeh, and soon-to-be Levi Sonier. Memorial will be Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana. Memorial begins at 1p.m. with a mass at 2p.m.

