Marksville, LA

Mildred Ducote, 98, Marksville

Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Mildred Brouillette Ducote will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Kurian Zachariah officiating. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Raymond Couvillion, Marksville native

Raymond Couvillion was born May 5th, 1932 in Marksville, Louisiana. He passed away on October 19th, 2022, in Lacombe, La. After marring Nellie Bordelon Couvillion in 1951, they moved to New Orleans for a new start and to begin a family. He was a hardworking man of many trades and enjoyed gardening and fixing everything. He was a general manager for Jo-De for over 30 years. He is proceeded in death by his parents Bascom and Carrie Couvillion, brothers Nolan and Marsden Couvillion, and wife Nellie Couvillion. He is survived by his two children, Raymond Couvillion Jr. (Rhonda) and Darlene Imhoff (Harold) and his sister, Mary Lee Bateman-Cooke. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nicole Sonier (Brad) and Taylor Couvillion (Brooke) who he spoiled and loved deeply and his great grandchildren, Lucy, Brady, Elliot, Nevaeh, and soon-to-be Levi Sonier. Memorial will be Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana. Memorial begins at 1p.m. with a mass at 2p.m.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Wilkie David Luneau, 82, Center Point

Funeral Services for Wilkie David Luneau will be held on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home Marksville with Rev. Mike Mayeau officiating. Burial will follow in French Cemetery, Center Point. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday October...
CENTER POINT, LA
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Dancing Teddy Bear’s hobby has turned into a ministry

Walter P. Lyons was standing on a curb near Target on Friday, playing “America the Beautiful” on his trombone for tips. A few people stopped and handled a couple of bills out of the window of their cars. He received a few thumbs ups and smiles. No one...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Alexandria Zoo hosts the ‘Zoo Boo’ ahead of Halloween

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of kids and parents dressed in their Halloween costumes attended the Alexandria Zoo’s ‘Zoo Boo’ event. Zoogoers were encouraged to wear their costumes as they strolled through the zoo, which was decked out with Halloween decorations. In addition to the decorations, there...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022. AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m. There were no injuries and the fire was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe

A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
NATCHEZ, MS
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office

PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
PINEVILLE, LA
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA

