Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton Draws Comparison to Hakeem Olajuwon

By Landon Buford
 2 days ago

Dallas Mavericks' commentator Derek Harper compared Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton to Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

Earlier this week during the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks season opener, Mavs commentator and legend Derek Harper compared Deandre Ayton to Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon.

“He really has a nice stroke for a big guy. Kinda reminds you of [Olajuwon] as a shooter,” says Harper.

Houston Rockets commentator Ryan Hollins disagrees.

When asked if he agreed, Hollins simply replied with a comparison to another NBA legend in David Robinson.

Last season, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins stated that Ayton was the modern day David Robinson.

“This man DeAndre Ayton, the new modern-day right-handed David Robinson. Yes, I said it ‘The Admiral.’ This kid is very special; he dominated the floor on both ends of the floor. 19 points, 22 rebounds, nine offensive rebounds. He was relentless on the glass and anchored the defense, then switched one through five guarding the guards on the perimeter,” said Perkins .

On Wednesday, Ayton finished the game with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists.

“For him to be a dominant post-up big, mid-range big, I think that’s the next step he can take to his game — his playmaking,” Booker said of Ayton after the game.

“Especially when a lot of attention is on me and Chris [Paul]. He’s usually around that free throw line being the first person you throw it to out of the double and it’s usually three-on-two or four-on-three on the back side. I think he’s going to find out that it’s going to make his job a lot easier because he’s automatic from that area where he catches it at the free throw line.”

The Suns aback in action tonight as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

LOS ANGELES, CA
