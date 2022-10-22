ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Couple Names Their Baby After the Pandemic Lockdown

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjGgc_0iiPSuzA00
Daniela Jovanovska-Hristovska/Getty

This might be taking the whole pandemic baby a little far. A British couple enjoyed the COVID lockdown so much that they named their newborn daughter Lockie after it, People magazine reports. “I was a mobile hairdresser that worked all hours of the day and my husband is a director for an electrical company,” Jodi Cross told the magazine. “So we felt that lockdown gave us the freedom to discover what life is really like without all the pressures.” Their friends and family embraced the name, she said, adding, “We aren’t ones to take things personally and we don’t really care what other people think. We love the name and her beautiful personality fits the name perfectly.”

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tyla

Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
The Independent

Woman born in prison and adopted at four tells how an ultrasound photo kept by her dad helps piece together her identity

A woman born in prison, put into foster care at two and adopted when she was four was amazed when she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb.Gifted the “very special” image by her dad, Tiegan Boyens, now 20, says the photo has helped her piece together her identity and begin to understand “the puzzle of who I am”.Growing up, Tiegan, a sociology student from York, always knew she had been adopted, as her loving adoptive mums Maggie, 54, and Anne, 57, talked to her...
RadarOnline

Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
FLORIDA STATE
rsvplive.ie

Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy

The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
Daily Mail

Friends could hear the screams of murdered Purdue student through their headsets while playing online video game with victim the moment he was stabbed by roommate

Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was playing video games with friends who heard his chilling screams as he was murdered through their gamer headsets. Chheda, 20, suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his body inside his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall after midnight on October 5. His roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, has since been arrested for the crime.
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Daily Mail

'Next time I will ask for permission': Uncle is fined $1,900 after he placed dye in Brazilian waterfall to celebrate his pregnant niece's gender reveal that later went viral

Brazilian authorities have fined the uncle of a pregnant woman for pouring a dye on a waterfall to reveal the gender of her baby. Raijan Mascarello was hit with a 10,000 reals fine (a little over $1,900) Thursday by the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment because he had placed 'solid, liquid, or gaseous waste or debris, oils or substance oils' in the waterfall.
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
Daily Mail

Grim new details emerge as it's revealed suitcases containing the bodies of children, 5, and 10, were moved just a year before their discovery in storage unit auction

More grisly details are emerging in the horrifying case of children's remains found in suitcases that spent four years sitting in New Zealand storage units. The remains of a boy and girl, aged five and 10, were only discovered after a unit's contents were online auctioned to a family earlier this year, who opened the suitcases at their home in August.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy