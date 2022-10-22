Couple Names Their Baby After the Pandemic Lockdown

Daniela Jovanovska-Hristovska/Getty

This might be taking the whole pandemic baby a little far. A British couple enjoyed the COVID lockdown so much that they named their newborn daughter Lockie after it, People magazine reports. “I was a mobile hairdresser that worked all hours of the day and my husband is a director for an electrical company,” Jodi Cross told the magazine. “So we felt that lockdown gave us the freedom to discover what life is really like without all the pressures.” Their friends and family embraced the name, she said, adding, “We aren’t ones to take things personally and we don’t really care what other people think. We love the name and her beautiful personality fits the name perfectly.”