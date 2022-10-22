ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Cleveland.com

No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial

No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 23rd

Vindicator file photo / October 22, 1986 | Boardman High School surrendered the trophy for the school that raised the most money for Youngstown Area United Way to Austintown Fitch High 36 years ago. Fitch raised $1,633, while Boardman, which held the trophy for two years, raised $791. Seated from left are Robert Fronius and Michael Cicatielo of Fitch and Tom Limbert and Kathy Economus from Boardman. Standing are Dr. George Beelen and Mark Julian, representing United Way.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Austintown Elementary School – Mrs. Barber – 1st Grade

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Barber, a 1st grade teacher at Austintown Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Poland pulling for levy to hire paramedics and EMT's

The Western Reserve Joint Fire District serving Poland and Poland Township which also runs three ambulances tell us the EMS services there like across our state and country are facing an emergency due to a shortage of workers. Last year the volunteer department responded to around 1400 calls, around 700...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Food giveaway set for Tuesday in Youngstown

With rising food prices, everyone can use a helping hand at times. The Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, in Youngstown, will be offering a drive-thru food giveaway (while supplies last) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will drive thru and stop at different...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Dover man sentenced in Youngstown for killing bald eagle

A Dover, Ohio man has been sentenced in Youngstown on Monday after pleading guilty of shooting and killing a bald eagle. Seventy-nine-year-old David Huff was sentenced to one year of probation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Commissioners deny road vacation request

Lori Henning, left, and Kathy Pasquerilla make points to Brookfield Road Supt. Jaime Fredenburg, in hat, and their attorney, James Hoffman III, at a Sept. 29 public viewing, a step in the request by Henning, Pasquerilla and others to vacate a portion of Jessie Road in the Stevenson Heights neighborhood.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren development set to be city's largest investment in 75 years

The city of Warren is preparing to construct the largest project the city has seen in years. Funds for Warren's Future volunteer administrator, Dennis Blank, is partnering with Springboro-based company, Dillon LLC to complete the $150 million project. It's expected to be a 22-acre "mixed-use" development, which means it will...
WARREN, OH

