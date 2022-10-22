Read full article on original website
Former Newton Falls Council member sues city, Attorney General over 'free speech'
Government leaders in the City of Newton Falls find themselves subjects of another legal challenge, and this time Ohio Attorney General State David Yost is also named as a defendant. Brian Kropp has filed a complaint in federal court claiming Mayor Kenneth Kline and city council members have violated his...
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
Years Ago | October 23rd
Vindicator file photo / October 22, 1986 | Boardman High School surrendered the trophy for the school that raised the most money for Youngstown Area United Way to Austintown Fitch High 36 years ago. Fitch raised $1,633, while Boardman, which held the trophy for two years, raised $791. Seated from left are Robert Fronius and Michael Cicatielo of Fitch and Tom Limbert and Kathy Economus from Boardman. Standing are Dr. George Beelen and Mark Julian, representing United Way.
Mercy Health hosting hiring events at three hospitals
It's from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at MYCAP on 5th Avenue.
Austintown Elementary School – Mrs. Barber – 1st Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Barber, a 1st grade teacher at Austintown Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
Poland pulling for levy to hire paramedics and EMT's
The Western Reserve Joint Fire District serving Poland and Poland Township which also runs three ambulances tell us the EMS services there like across our state and country are facing an emergency due to a shortage of workers. Last year the volunteer department responded to around 1400 calls, around 700...
Food giveaway set for Tuesday in Youngstown
With rising food prices, everyone can use a helping hand at times. The Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, in Youngstown, will be offering a drive-thru food giveaway (while supplies last) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will drive thru and stop at different...
Dover man sentenced in Youngstown for killing bald eagle
A Dover, Ohio man has been sentenced in Youngstown on Monday after pleading guilty of shooting and killing a bald eagle. Seventy-nine-year-old David Huff was sentenced to one year of probation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
Commissioners deny road vacation request
Lori Henning, left, and Kathy Pasquerilla make points to Brookfield Road Supt. Jaime Fredenburg, in hat, and their attorney, James Hoffman III, at a Sept. 29 public viewing, a step in the request by Henning, Pasquerilla and others to vacate a portion of Jessie Road in the Stevenson Heights neighborhood.
Senate candidate Tim Ryan holds rally in Niles
Democrat Senate candidate Tim Ryan embarked on a tour of Ohio and make a stop in his hometown of Niles to talk with Valley Locals.
Warren development set to be city's largest investment in 75 years
The city of Warren is preparing to construct the largest project the city has seen in years. Funds for Warren's Future volunteer administrator, Dennis Blank, is partnering with Springboro-based company, Dillon LLC to complete the $150 million project. It's expected to be a 22-acre "mixed-use" development, which means it will...
First female mayor meets with folks to share ideas on how to make Salem even better
Today marked an historic moment in Salem. The first woman to be mayor in the city talked with folks at the site of the second Women's Rights convention in America, which took place some 70 years ago. Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey talked about ideas and projects to help strengthen the city...
Employees assaulted by inmate at prison in Trumbull County, spokesperson says
Two employees at a prison in Trumbull County were hurt following an assault by an inmate.
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
PENNDOT: Mercer County averages more than 100 crashes involving deer annually
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a reminder to help keep you from becoming one of the 100 or so drivers involved in a traffic accident involving a deer this season. Every Autumn deer are on the move, sometimes crossing onto area roadways. Statistics for the past five years...
Political heavyweight in town for Senate race
A political heavyweight came to Columbiana County Friday in support of political newcomer JD Vance.
Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead
Authorities Thursday afternoon located the body of 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who was reported missing early this week.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
