saturdaytradition.com
Sacramento Kings announce status update for Keegan Murray
Keegan Murray will make his NBA debut in Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sacramento Kings announced the news Saturday morning. The much-anticipated start will be the first for the former Iowa star and 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray has been held back due to the team’s health and safety protocols and didn’t play in the season opener on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Curry scores 33 for third 30-point game, Warriors beat Kings
Stephen Curry scored 28 of his 33 points during an 89-point first half, and the Golden State Warriors beat former top assistant Mike Brown and his Sacramento Kings 130-125
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React
Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
Luka Doncic fires Christian Wood warning at NBA after Mavs’ 41-point destruction of Grizzlies
Two games in and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already loving what he’s seeing from Christian Wood, so much so that it’s making him excited about the 2022-23 season even more. Wood has been phenomenal for the Mavs so far, registering back-to-back 25-point games while recording 20...
Damian Lillard reveals what he said to DeAndre Ayton in viral clip during Suns-Portland
With 1.2 seconds left in overtime, Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton to send the Phoenix Sun’s center to the free throw line. The Blazers had just taken a two-point lead following Anfernee Simons drilling a hook shot but Ayton had a chance to send the game to a second overtime. Damian Lillard, who finished the game with 41 points, walked over to Ayton at the charity stripe and asked him a simple question.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double
Jokic finished Saturday's 122-117 victory over the Thunder with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes. Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain as the center with most triple-doubles in NBA history and it's only a matter of time before he passes him, as the Serbian is one of the most versatile offensive threats in The Association. The two-time MVP winner has two triple-doubles in three games this season and is already in midseason form.
WATCH: Trail Blazers Beat Lakers With A Last Second Shot
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made a game-winning layup to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Golden State Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
Grizzlies Coach Sees Big Potential for Luka Doncic's Mavs with Christian Wood
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was complimentary of the Dallas Mavericks when discussing what makes them a tough opponent.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry Achieves Another Absurd 3-Point Stat in Warriors' Win Over Kings
Steph achieves another absurd 3-point stat in win over Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry's ability to shoot the basketball is unmatched and he reinforced that thought in the Warriors' 130-125 win over the Kings on Sunday night at Chase Center. By finishing the game with 33...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory
Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Notches second double-double
Gobert accumulated 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-106 win over the Thunder. Gobert turned in yet another massive performance on the glass, recording his second double-double across the first three games of the season. Though the sample size is small, the big man is averaging an eye-popping 18.0 boards and is a solid 21-for-34 from the field to kick off the year. Gobert should also continue to serve as one of fantasy managers' top options for blocks in 2022-23.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another 41-point performance
Lillard finished Sunday's 106-104 victory over the Lakers with 41 points (15-25 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes. Lillard got the night started by making six of his 10 shots in the first quarter and scoring 14 points. Portland began the fourth quarter down by five points and Lillard scored 12 points -- including draining a three with 12.4 seconds left to give the Trail Blazers a 104-102 lead -- as it mounted a comeback. The 32-year-old has scored 41 points in consecutive games and is averaging 34.0 points while making 47.1 percent of his shot attempts and 36.4 percent of his three-point tries in the season's first three games.
CBS Sports
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
Yardbarker
No surprises in Kings rookie Keegan Murray’s sensational NBA debut
Sacramento, Ca – Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings’ #4 pick Keegan Murray made his NBA debut. He tallied 19 points while knocking down three three-pointers. The rookie came off the bench in his first game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but he played 33 meaningful minutes. Murray was impressive from start to finish, and De’Aaron Fox wasn’t surprised.
