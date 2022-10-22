Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Mushroom Club Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 1
The general public is invited to the Southwest Washington Mushroom Club meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office at 17 SW Cascade St. in Chehalis. The topic of the meeting is identifying mushrooms. Attendees are encouraged to bring mushrooms growing around the area for identification.
beachconnection.net
Historical Gravesite's Mystery Focus of N. Oregon Coast Presentation
October 27 begins the season for History & Hops on the north Oregon coast, with the presentation series in Seaside kicking off on October 27. History & Hops is hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co. These events are free to attend and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.
Unusual, But Not Crazy, Says WDFW Official After Mountain Goat Spotted Near Castle Rock
Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
WWEEK
Farmers in Clatskanie Drop Permit Appeal That Threatened Huge Renewable Diesel Refinery Along Columbia River
The board of the Beaver Drainage Improvement Company dropped a legal challenge that threatened to delay or even deep-six plans by Next Renewable Fuels to build the largest renewable diesel refinery in the country on land along the Columbia River near Clatskanie. At the same time, the board voted yesterday...
Chronicle
Local Gala to Support Seattle Children’s Hospital Set for Dec. 2 in Chehalis
The Adaline Coffman Guild is a group of volunteers that has been dedicated to raising money in Lewis County for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital since 1940. In 2021, 705 Lewis County children received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, incurring over $2 million in costs. Seattle Children’s Hospital does not turn away children, regardless of any circumstances in which they may come to the hospital.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 25, 2022
• BONNIE L. KNAPP, 77, Napavine, died Oct. 20 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • ARLENE A. ROBERTSON, 74, Olympia, died Oct. 21 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
beachconnection.net
Distinctive N. Oregon Coast History Lies Beneath Oceanfront Tolovana Inn
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Some places on the Oregon coast are rooted in local history in a way you can't see right off the bat, and it could even be integral to the area. (Above: courtesy photo) At Cannon Beach's southern end, in the Tolovana District, the Tolovana Inn...
State Police Wildlife officer answers questions surrounding Eli the Elk’s death
After Eli the Elk’s demise, Deb Atiyeh with the Gazette sat down with Joe Warwick of the Fish and Wildlife Division of the Oregon State Police in Warrenton. Following is our Questions and Answers regarding the wounded bull elk in Cannon Beach. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity. (Sergeant Warwick can be reached at: joseph.warwick@osp.oregon.gov or 971-673-4005) Gazette: What was the cause of this elk’s injury before you had...
discoverourcoast.com
The haunted Columbia River
As a resident of the Astoria area, I’m fascinated by the area’s history and culture, teaching classes on the Graveyard of the Pacific at Clatsop Community College and leading history and haunted tours of Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula. In my book, “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific,” released...
pethelpful.com
Elk Wandering Around Cannon Beach, Oregon Is a Sight to See
When you think of the beach, what animals pop up in your head? We'd guess seagulls, jellyfish, and maybe some sand crabs. But turns out that in the Pacific Northwest, there are a few other wild animals you need to be on the lookout for. TikTok user @that_coast_life was driving...
Chronicle
3rd District Candidates Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez to Debate in Cowlitz County Oct. 27
Southwest Washington congressional candidates Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez are scheduled to be in Longview Oct. 27 for a live, hour-long debate leading into November’s election. The debate, which starts at 6 p.m. at Lower Columbia College’s Wollenberg Auditorium, is organized by Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Think Out Loud”...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Columnist Is an Asset to Community; Fort Borst Needs Support
I’d like to thank Julie McDonald for her recent articles about the history of the Mills family and their legacy in our region. Also, thanks for her reference to Fort Borst and its importance in that regard. My late friend and distant cousin Larry Mills, whom Julie wrote about...
Local governments want to explore if Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement is needed
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. is safe to drive on, but the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments said if it had the funding, it would take a closer look.
Chronicle
Group Buying Centralia Motel 6 Offers Artistic Renderings of Planned Studio Apartments
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween with plans to transform the building into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. She said rent will be “$900 gross including a full utility package...
Chronicle
Nationally Known Speaker William Federer to Present at Centralia’s Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6
Nationally-known speaker and best selling author William Federer will speak at Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. He will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4; 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5; and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. He is president...
Small Oregon town named one of America’s most beautiful
Not much, if you believe Architectural Digest. It just named the Oregon coast town one of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.”. We won’t argue, though we would argue for more spots for the Pacific Northwest’s picturesque small towns. (Friday Harbor, Washington is the only other one that made the list.)
Chronicle
Lewis County Auditor’s Office: Voter Registration Deadlines Approaching
With the midterm general election now about two weeks away, the Lewis County Auditor’s Office clarified voter registration deadlines in a news release on Monday. The last day to register by mail, online or at a drivers’ licensing location is eight days before the election, next Monday, Oct. 31.
WWEEK
Meeting in Clatskanie Could Remove Legal Hurdle to the Largest Renewable Diesel Refinery in the Nation
The board of the Beaver Drainage Improvement Company will meet in Clatskanie on Friday afternoon to vote whether to drop their opposition to Next Renewable Fuels, which is trying to build the largest renewable diesel refinery in the country on diked land near the Columbia River. Previous BDIC meetings have...
Chronicle
Duane Garvais Lawrence Named New Toledo Police Chief
The Toledo Police Department’s new chief, Duane Garvais Lawrence, officially started work last week. Entering Donna’s Place for a Thursday afternoon interview with a Chronicle reporter, Garvais Lawrence shook hands with the restaurant’s patrons, introduced himself as their new police chief and invited them to visit the station.
Comments / 0