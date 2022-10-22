ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, WA

Chronicle

Southwest Washington Mushroom Club Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 1

The general public is invited to the Southwest Washington Mushroom Club meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office at 17 SW Cascade St. in Chehalis. The topic of the meeting is identifying mushrooms. Attendees are encouraged to bring mushrooms growing around the area for identification.
CHEHALIS, WA
beachconnection.net

Historical Gravesite's Mystery Focus of N. Oregon Coast Presentation

October 27 begins the season for History & Hops on the north Oregon coast, with the presentation series in Seaside kicking off on October 27. History & Hops is hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co. These events are free to attend and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.
SEASIDE, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Unusual, But Not Crazy, Says WDFW Official After Mountain Goat Spotted Near Castle Rock

Dozens of wooded miles away from Mount St. Helens, does a mountain goat become a forest goat?. Apparently not, as one was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to Facebook. While it might seem strange, Eric Holman, district wildlife biologist for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), said sightings of goats, or even families of them, aren’t all that uncommon outside of the mountains.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
Chronicle

Local Gala to Support Seattle Children’s Hospital Set for Dec. 2 in Chehalis

The Adaline Coffman Guild is a group of volunteers that has been dedicated to raising money in Lewis County for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital since 1940. In 2021, 705 Lewis County children received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, incurring over $2 million in costs. Seattle Children’s Hospital does not turn away children, regardless of any circumstances in which they may come to the hospital.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 25, 2022

• BONNIE L. KNAPP, 77, Napavine, died Oct. 20 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • ARLENE A. ROBERTSON, 74, Olympia, died Oct. 21 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
NAPAVINE, WA
The Cannon Beach Gazette

State Police Wildlife officer answers questions surrounding Eli the Elk’s death

After Eli the Elk’s demise, Deb Atiyeh with the Gazette sat down with Joe Warwick of the Fish and Wildlife Division of the Oregon State Police in Warrenton. Following is our Questions and Answers regarding the wounded bull elk in Cannon Beach. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity. (Sergeant Warwick can be reached at: joseph.warwick@osp.oregon.gov or 971-673-4005) Gazette: What was the cause of this elk’s injury before you had...
CANNON BEACH, OR
discoverourcoast.com

The haunted Columbia River

As a resident of the Astoria area, I’m fascinated by the area’s history and culture, teaching classes on the Graveyard of the Pacific at Clatsop Community College and leading history and haunted tours of Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula. In my book, “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific,” released...
ASTORIA, OR
pethelpful.com

Elk Wandering Around Cannon Beach, Oregon Is a Sight to See

When you think of the beach, what animals pop up in your head? We'd guess seagulls, jellyfish, and maybe some sand crabs. But turns out that in the Pacific Northwest, there are a few other wild animals you need to be on the lookout for. TikTok user @that_coast_life was driving...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Oregonian

Small Oregon town named one of America’s most beautiful

Not much, if you believe Architectural Digest. It just named the Oregon coast town one of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.”. We won’t argue, though we would argue for more spots for the Pacific Northwest’s picturesque small towns. (Friday Harbor, Washington is the only other one that made the list.)
MANZANITA, OR
Chronicle

Lewis County Auditor’s Office: Voter Registration Deadlines Approaching

With the midterm general election now about two weeks away, the Lewis County Auditor’s Office clarified voter registration deadlines in a news release on Monday. The last day to register by mail, online or at a drivers’ licensing location is eight days before the election, next Monday, Oct. 31.
Chronicle

Duane Garvais Lawrence Named New Toledo Police Chief

The Toledo Police Department’s new chief, Duane Garvais Lawrence, officially started work last week. Entering Donna’s Place for a Thursday afternoon interview with a Chronicle reporter, Garvais Lawrence shook hands with the restaurant’s patrons, introduced himself as their new police chief and invited them to visit the station.
TOLEDO, WA

