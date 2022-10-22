ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State manic Monday: The madness of crowds and other highs and lows post-Minnesota, pre-Ohio State

Just under 110,000 people packed Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. All dressed in white and screaming their lungs out, they demanded attention. James Franklin noticed. Penn State’s 9th-year head coach delivered a game ball — figuratively, at least — to the Nittany masses for contributing to 5 first-half false starts by Minnesota’s offense.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday morning: Penn State remains the Big Ten's CFP wild card

Perhaps it is only a temporary condition. But for this week, at least, Penn State remains the wild card team in determining what happens in the Big Ten East race. With great power comes great responsibility. And what happens after the Nittany Lions host Ohio State this week could have major ramifications on whether this becomes the year that the B1G finally gets 2 teams in the College Football Playoff. Or whether we get a wild 3-way tie to determine the East champion at the end of the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan

Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck updates plans for WR Dylan Wright following absence in Week 8

P.J. Fleck set a return date for WR Dylan Wright on Monday. Wright missed the Penn State game due to a disciplinary issue. Fleck said that he expects Wright to be back for Saturday’s game against Rutgers, according to Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder. Wright has 112 yards receiving with 1 touchdown on the year. Wright has appeared in 6 games for the Golden Gophers this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Mohamed Ibrahim ties Minnesota record with first-half TD vs. Penn State

Mohamed Ibrahim tied the all-time TD record for the Golden Gophers with a 3-yard score against Penn State. The TD was Ibrahim’s 43rd as a Golden Gopher, tying school-legend Darrell Thompson for most overall TDs in school history. Ibrahim already holds the school record for rushing touchdowns. Ibrahim has...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Rutgers vs. Minnesota

Minnesota and Rutgers are going in the wrong direction entering Week 9 of the college football season. This was expected for one of these teams around Week 3. Rutgers won their first 3 games before dropping 3 straight to start B1G play. Minnesota fared similar. The Golden Gophers rocketed to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff announces first-ever visit to B1G program

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is on the move and announced its Week 9 location on Saturday. In Week 8, the popular pre-game show was on location in Columbus for a matchup between Iowa and Ohio State. While that game stayed close at halftime, the Buckeyes quickly found their groove after the break to roll to a huge blowout win.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chad Powers returns to Happy Valley for Penn State's White Out game

Chad Powers has returned to Happy Valley for the White Out game against Minnesota. Powers was last seen at Penn State in the summer when he tried, unsuccessfully, to walk onto the Nittany Lions as QB. However, Powers did not take being cut to heart, as he is back in Happy Valley supporting the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
scsuhuskies.com

SCSU scores early, falls late in one-goal game at No. 2 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey hung with No. 2 Minnesota punch-for-punch for nearly 56 minutes before a Gopher goal with 4:02 to go put them away 2-1 at Ridder Arena on Saturday afternoon. Emma Gentry set the tone extremely early for SCSU, burying a rebound just...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy