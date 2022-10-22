Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State manic Monday: The madness of crowds and other highs and lows post-Minnesota, pre-Ohio State
Just under 110,000 people packed Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. All dressed in white and screaming their lungs out, they demanded attention. James Franklin noticed. Penn State’s 9th-year head coach delivered a game ball — figuratively, at least — to the Nittany masses for contributing to 5 first-half false starts by Minnesota’s offense.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday morning: Penn State remains the Big Ten's CFP wild card
Perhaps it is only a temporary condition. But for this week, at least, Penn State remains the wild card team in determining what happens in the Big Ten East race. With great power comes great responsibility. And what happens after the Nittany Lions host Ohio State this week could have major ramifications on whether this becomes the year that the B1G finally gets 2 teams in the College Football Playoff. Or whether we get a wild 3-way tie to determine the East champion at the end of the season.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan
Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck updates plans for WR Dylan Wright following absence in Week 8
P.J. Fleck set a return date for WR Dylan Wright on Monday. Wright missed the Penn State game due to a disciplinary issue. Fleck said that he expects Wright to be back for Saturday’s game against Rutgers, according to Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder. Wright has 112 yards receiving with 1 touchdown on the year. Wright has appeared in 6 games for the Golden Gophers this season.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Mohamed Ibrahim ties Minnesota record with first-half TD vs. Penn State
Mohamed Ibrahim tied the all-time TD record for the Golden Gophers with a 3-yard score against Penn State. The TD was Ibrahim’s 43rd as a Golden Gopher, tying school-legend Darrell Thompson for most overall TDs in school history. Ibrahim already holds the school record for rushing touchdowns. Ibrahim has...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Rutgers vs. Minnesota
Minnesota and Rutgers are going in the wrong direction entering Week 9 of the college football season. This was expected for one of these teams around Week 3. Rutgers won their first 3 games before dropping 3 straight to start B1G play. Minnesota fared similar. The Golden Gophers rocketed to...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI reveals prediction for Ohio State-Penn State ranked battle in Week 9
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the winner of the B1G East battle that is set to take place between Ohio State and Penn State. The Nittany Lions will have a chance against another top 10 team on Saturday. Penn State recovered after the Michigan loss with a blowout out win...
ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction
Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff announces first-ever visit to B1G program
FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is on the move and announced its Week 9 location on Saturday. In Week 8, the popular pre-game show was on location in Columbus for a matchup between Iowa and Ohio State. While that game stayed close at halftime, the Buckeyes quickly found their groove after the break to roll to a huge blowout win.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides brutally honest admission about Minnesota's preparation for Week 8
PJ Fleck and Minnesota were always walking into a tall task in Week 8. Down starting quarterback Tanner Morgan and facing Penn State in a White Out, the Gophers needed to be at the top of their game. Unfortunately, that was not the case Saturday night, to put things lightly....
College Football World Reacts To Viral Photographer Video
When stadium security couldn't get things done, a photographer stepped in. Saturday night, a fan ran onto the field during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game. The fan was running around on the field for a little while, before a photographer decided to take things into his own hands. "FAN...
saturdaytradition.com
Chad Powers returns to Happy Valley for Penn State's White Out game
Chad Powers has returned to Happy Valley for the White Out game against Minnesota. Powers was last seen at Penn State in the summer when he tried, unsuccessfully, to walk onto the Nittany Lions as QB. However, Powers did not take being cut to heart, as he is back in Happy Valley supporting the Nittany Lions.
saturdaytradition.com
Parker Washington makes spectacular grab for 35-yard TD during White Out performance
Parker Washington made a spectacular leaping catch to secure a 35-yard TD pass from Sean Clifford early in the 3rd quarter. Washington out-leaped the Minnesota defender to secure the catch and put Penn State up by 2 scores. Washington currently has 7 catches for 71 yards and 1 score in...
Watch: Gophers' Pitlick scores, throws stick into stands
Pitlick was hit with a 10-minute misconduct penalty.
Former Penn State Linebacker Dead At 34 After Battle With Cancer
Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu has passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 34. Friends and former teammates of Gbadyu's confirmed the news on social media. The Liberian-born linebacker was given a terminal cancer diagnosis last month. According to the York Daily Record, Gbadyu appeared to be...
scsuhuskies.com
SCSU scores early, falls late in one-goal game at No. 2 Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey hung with No. 2 Minnesota punch-for-punch for nearly 56 minutes before a Gopher goal with 4:02 to go put them away 2-1 at Ridder Arena on Saturday afternoon. Emma Gentry set the tone extremely early for SCSU, burying a rebound just...
Former Maryland HS Football Standout, Penn State LB Bani Gbadyu Dies From Pancreatic Cancer
Former Maryland high school football standout and Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 34. Friends and family of Gbadyu announced on Saturday, Oct. 22 that he died due to complications from cancer, leaving behind three young children and his wife, Molly.
Comments / 1