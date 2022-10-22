Read full article on original website
Crews fight fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV. -Crews are on the scene working to contain a fire. Cabell County Dispatch says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 6th Avenue and 11th Street. No word on any injuries associated with this fire, but we will keep you updated.
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
WSAZ
Crews on scene of house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Huntington are on the scene of a house fire. Dispatchers say it happened on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. No word on what caused the fire. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
Officials believe someone is setting fires to Huntington homes
UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23): Huntington officials believe someone is setting homes on fire in the city. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says that three back houses at a residence on Oney Ave. were on fire when the fire department arrived on the scene. He says that multiple other fires happened in this […]
WSAZ
Huntington’s Safety Town to hold “Safe Trick or Treat” event after pandemic hiatus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Halloween staple for the city of Huntington is coming back in full swing after a 2-year hiatus. Vanessa Hankins and Jeff Sexton stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store.
WSAZ
Firefighters respond to fire in Cross Lanes
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Melwood Drive in Cross lanes. Fire crews tell WSAZ.com everyone inside the home managed to get out safely. No injuries have been reported. Fire crews from Tyler Moutain, Institute, West Side and Kanawha County EMS...
WTRF
The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
West Virginia woman charged with arson in barn fire
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a Wayne County fire. According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of an arson complaint in the 1000 block of the Right Fork of Bull Creek Road in Crum around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
WSAZ
Woman covered in ash, soot arrested at scene of suspected arson
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman officials say was found at the scene of a suspected arson covered in ash and soot was arrested and charged, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers report Tara Lycans, 38, was arrested at the scene along Right Fork off Bull Creek...
WSAZ
Jackson Co. auto garage fire response time affected by manpower issues
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire that could be seen from miles away engulfed R and R Auto right outside of Ripley. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. Monday inside the building’s right side and along Highlawn Drive. Firefighters with the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department responded first. Ripley...
WSAZ
D.A.R.E. program helping fight against drug abuse in Cabell County schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the first year a Cabell County deputy is teaching the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program in schools throughout the county. Deputy Joseph McQuaid is teaching the 10-week program in seven schools in fifth, seventh and 10th grades. “What I’m finding is, even in...
Metro News
Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer
KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
WSAZ
Students and staff given the all-clear to return to elementary school
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Holden Elementary School students and staff will be back in the classroom Tuesday after being out for more than a week due to the smell of natural gas in the building. School officials announced Monday that both students and staff will be on a regular...
Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
wvpublic.org
Funeral Singer Provides Comfort And Healing To Charleston, W.Va.’s Black Community
This story originally aired in the Oct. 21, 2022 episode of Inside Appalachia. For many Black communities throughout the country, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call upon a skilled singer to perform at a funeral as a way to offer comfort and healing. In Charleston, West Virginia 41-year-old Michelle Dyess is one of the go-to singers that people request when it’s time to plan a funeral.
WSAZ
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
