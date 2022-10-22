ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Crews fight fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV. -Crews are on the scene working to contain a fire. Cabell County Dispatch says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 6th Avenue and 11th Street. No word on any injuries associated with this fire, but we will keep you updated.
WSAZ

Crews on scene of house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Huntington are on the scene of a house fire. Dispatchers say it happened on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. No word on what caused the fire. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
WSAZ

Firefighters respond to fire in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Melwood Drive in Cross lanes. Fire crews tell WSAZ.com everyone inside the home managed to get out safely. No injuries have been reported. Fire crews from Tyler Moutain, Institute, West Side and Kanawha County EMS...
WTRF

The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman charged with arson in barn fire

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a Wayne County fire. According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of an arson complaint in the 1000 block of the Right Fork of Bull Creek Road in Crum around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. […]
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
WSAZ

Woman covered in ash, soot arrested at scene of suspected arson

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman officials say was found at the scene of a suspected arson covered in ash and soot was arrested and charged, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers report Tara Lycans, 38, was arrested at the scene along Right Fork off Bull Creek...
WSAZ

Jackson Co. auto garage fire response time affected by manpower issues

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire that could be seen from miles away engulfed R and R Auto right outside of Ripley. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. Monday inside the building’s right side and along Highlawn Drive. Firefighters with the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department responded first. Ripley...
Metro News

Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer

KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
WOWK 13 News

Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
wvpublic.org

Funeral Singer Provides Comfort And Healing To Charleston, W.Va.’s Black Community

This story originally aired in the Oct. 21, 2022 episode of Inside Appalachia. For many Black communities throughout the country, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call upon a skilled singer to perform at a funeral as a way to offer comfort and healing. In Charleston, West Virginia 41-year-old Michelle Dyess is one of the go-to singers that people request when it’s time to plan a funeral.
WSAZ

3 face charges in connection with community vandalism

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
