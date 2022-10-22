Read full article on original website
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Alabama eyeing trio of 2023 elite defensive recruits before signing day
The next month could see Alabama add three more top-40 defensive prospects. It would be somewhat fitting if the Crimson Tide’s recruiting class received a boost through two of its strongest units, the defensive line and the secondary. The eight players in those two positions have helped bring Nick Saban’s 23-player class to the top-ranked in the country, per 247Sports team composite rankings.
wvtm13.com
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
Alabama-LSU kickoff time, TV assignment announced
LSU (6-2, 4-2 SEC) will have some momentum after beating Florida on the road two weeks ago and No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20 last Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Alabama is 7-1 and 4-1 in the SEC coming off a 30-6 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have...
Alabama Pays Homage to Sam Westmoreland
Prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, a moment of silence was held in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was held in remembrance of 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a Mississippi State offensive lineman who tragically passed away on Wednesday. Westmoreland, a walk-on hailing from...
Why last-second TD left Alabama defense ‘kinda pissed off’ on emotion-filled night
The clock is winding down and you can feel the tension on Alabama’s sideline. Mississippi State got the ball back with 3:58 to play and the fact the Bulldogs are driving isn’t sitting well on Bryant-Denny Stadium’s west side. Fourth-and-five: converted. Fourth-and-10: pass interference, first down. The...
Saban talks plan for Tyler Harrell after Alabama WR makes debut
The long-awaited debut of Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell came Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Entering late in Alabama’s 30-6 homecoming win over Mississippi State, the last of the Crimson Tide’s five high-profile transfers made his debut. Catching one pass from Jalen Milroe for a gain of 12 yards in the eighth game of the season wasn’t necessarily the plan but Nick Saban has a vision moving forward.
Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group
When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama freshman Shazz Preston shares heartfelt moment with brother during win over Mississippi State
Alabama foootball’s freshman wide receiver, Shazz Preston and his older brother, Shawn Preston shared a heartfelt moment during the Crimson Tide’s win over Mississippi State. Shawn is a senior safety for Mississippi State. He noticed his younger brother was in the game during the fourth quarter and the...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Alabama gains votes in new AP, coaches poll
Everyone at the top of the polls held serve while there were a few shifts. Alabama remained No. 6 in both the Associated Press and the coaches poll, adding a few votes after beating then-No. 24 Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide (7-1) in the coaches poll got 1,264 voting points...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide
Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
ESPN
Nick Saban on not sitting Jermaine Burton: 'Didn't think it was necessary'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban said he had reason not to suspend receiver Jermaine Burton from Saturday's game against Mississippi State after video surfaced that appeared to show Burton strike a woman who stormed the field when Tennessee beat the Crimson Tide last week at Neyland Stadium. But...
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide rests before LSU battle in Week 10
Alabama football schedule: Week 9 bye Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are on a bye this week after
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum discusses what impressed him most about Alabama's bounce-back win over Mississippi State
Paul Finebaum was as concerned as most fans and media members about the Alabama Crimson Tide coming off last weekend’s loss at Tennessee. But, when the Tide dominated Mississippi State on Saturday night, winning 30-6 and only giving up a late fourth-quarter touchdown to the Bulldogs, the SEC Network host was impressed.
atozsports.com
Watch: Former Alabama star has to wear Vols gear on national television
Numerous former Alabama players have been spotted in Tennessee Vols gear this week as a result of UT’s big win over the Crismon Tide last weekend. The latest former Alabama star to have to wear Vols gear is Roman Harper, a former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler.
ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks for Mississippi State vs. Alabama
College GameDay recently made its picks for the upcoming matchup between Mississippi State and Alabama.
Paul Finebaum on Alabama: ‘They played with so much more composure’
What a difference a week makes. The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated No. 24 Mississippi State 30-6, a week after being upset by Tennessee 52-49. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum was asked what impressed him most about Nick Saban’s team on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. “They played with...
AL.com
