Los Angeles, CA

Lana Del Rey says laptop containing her new album was stolen on Melrose Avenue

By Marianne Garvey
 2 days ago

Lana Del Rey says she was robbed of a backpack that contained her laptop, which had her new album on it.

The singer said along with the computer, multiple hard drives and a camera were also stolen.

"A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place - actually Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles - and I stepped away for a minute," she said on Instagram. "And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all the windows and took it."

Del Rey added that another project, a book she is working on, was stolen as well.

"I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster-which I didn't have backed up on the cloud," Del Rey said. And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos. I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it."

The artist asked her fans to not to listen to any leaked music, and said she will continue to work on new music.

"I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come, despite so many safety factors at so many different levels. I really want to persist and make the best record I can," she said. "Please don't listen to the music if you hear it, because it's not coming out yet," she said.

Del Rey concluded: "Obviously I won't ever leave anything in the car again, even if it's just for a moment. But we've had the same issues at the house, and it is a constant thing. And although I'm so grateful to be able to share all of the good stuff, I just also want to share that it has been a challenge."

