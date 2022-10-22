Read full article on original website
WKTV
DEC announces a $640 thousand grant for rural Volunteer Fire Departments
ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced Monday, a $640 thousand grant for Volunteer Fire Departments. In order to be eligible for the grant you must be a fire department that serve’s one town with a population under 10,000, or that serves multiple, one of which has to be a rural town of less than 10,000. You can also be a fire department in a town with a population of 10,000 or more.
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
DeWitt steakhouse closes despite receiving nearly half-a-million dollars in federal aid
DeWitt, N.Y. — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt is closing this week, a year after its owner received almost half a million dollars in federal aid aimed at helping restaurants affected by the Covid pandemic. Stone’s, at 3220 Erie Blvd E., is shutting down on Oct....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota
Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
WKTV
New traffic pattern to be tested on Genesee Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Any drivers who uses Genesee Street in Utica should be aware of a new traffic pattern that will be tested, starting Thursday. The new traffic pattern will run between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city laid out the striping for it on Oct. 22 and 23.
WKTV
A Winning Take-5 Ticket sold at a Fast Trak in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A winning Take-5 Ticket sold at the Fast Track, on Main Street in Mohawk on Sunday. If you purchased a Take-5 Ticket for Sunday’s midday drawing, at that Fast Trak, you may want to check your ticket closely!. There is one ticket out there that...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WKTV
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
localsyr.com
MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
WKTV
Dead cow found outside Scooby Rendering Company in Whitestown
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. -- Many complaints were called in about a dead cow sitting outside a business in Whitestown, Monday. The smell is what brought people to the Scooby Rendering Company on Oriskany Street West. The company specialized in manufacturing dog food. Whitestown officials say, they spoke with the owner of...
You’ll Want To Take A Turkey Run Before Thanksgiving In Upstate New York
If you wanted to run a "Turkey Trot" style run, but don't want to sacrifice the actual day of Thanksgiving, this race in Cooperstown is for you. There's plenty of Thanksgiving Turkey Trots but very few pre-Turkey Day race events. Let's be real for a minute- Who wants to run on actual Thanksgiving Day? You want to cook, stuff your face, and the last thing you might want on your mind is exercising. I'm sure that's not everyone, but maybe this falls into your world. Wouldn't it be nice to do a turkey style run before Thanksgiving? Take the trip to Cooperstown. The baseball capital of the world has your back.
WKTV
Firefighters battle Newport fire
Newport, N.Y.-- Firefighters in Herkimer County were kept busy by an early afternoon building fire in Newport. Firefighters were called to the fire at 8441 State Route 28 in Newport just after 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple fire departments from Herkimer and Oneida counties sent tankers to assist with fighting the fire. We do have a call out to the Newport volunteer fire department for more information.
$1,125,000 home in Skaneateles: See 142 home sales in Onondaga County
Home sales dipped slightly this week with 142 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial in the village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,125,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $975,000 in 2015. (See photos of the home)
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million "Teacher Residency Program"
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, the start of a new teacher residency program, through the New York State Department of Labor. “The Empire State Teacher Residency Program” will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective, K-12 teachers at the graduate-level.
newyorkupstate.com
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
localsyr.com
Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
Investigating three alarm industrial fire in Genesee County
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire in Genesee County. Crews encountering heavy fire and smoke conditions when they arrived at Baskin Livestock on Creek Road in Bethany.
WKTV
Utica begins work on temporary Genesee Street traffic pattern change
Utica, N.Y.-- Drivers in Utica may notice something different on Genesee Street between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city began work on laying out striping for a temporary traffic pattern on the thoroughfare. The traffic pattern, which will be a 90-day trial, will reduce vehicle travel lanes from two lanes to one lane both north and southbound. In addition, a center turning and delivery lane and north and southbound bicycle lanes will be added. The traffic pattern will take effect once the lines are painted.
