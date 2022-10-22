ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

At Long Last, Bob's Donuts Is Expanding Outside of San Francisco

There are few better ways to cap off a successful night of bar hopping than taking an impromptu trip to Bob's Donuts — the 62-year-old fried dough institution that holds a special place in any San Franciscan's heart. Now, for the first time, the celebrated donut shop is opening up two new locations outside of SF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things: Here is what’s happening in the Bay Area

(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Dogfest Bay Area — Oakland (11 a.m. on Saturday) 2. Howl-O-Ween Parade — San Francisco (10 a.m. on Saturday) 3. Alameda Arts Festival...
sftimes.com

San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants

The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
xpressmagazine.org

The Fight for Lot 25

Kamal Taj: Making your way over to Stonestown Galleria from San Francisco State, you may find your view blocked by a sunbleached wall stretching down Winston Drive. Take a second look. Walls don’t usually have windows; those are RV’s. The city has recently looked at Lot 25 as a potential site for the temporarily unhoused living along Winston Drive in RVs. The site would need to be provided with utilities such as water, electricity and sewage hookups. I spoke with SF State students, San Francisco government and Winston Drive residents to try and get a better read on how the community feels about the potential site and its effect on the community. This is Kamal Taj, and you’re listening to the Bleed.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures

OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000.  "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bay Area Rappers Collab To Drop “Tales Of The Town” Album

It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy. On...
OAKLAND, CA

