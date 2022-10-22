Read full article on original website
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
Several Bay Area Cities Using Highly Improbable, Silly Proposals To Meet State Housing Goals on Paper
As a state deadline for robust housing plans looms in January, some cities are submitting plans that just don’t pass the smell test, with implausible features like building on top of churches and grocery stores whom they did not even ask about this first. The current freakout du jour...
Nearly 100 people were queued up along Telegraph Avenue at 9 a.m. waiting to buy the last of the butter cookies, bear claws, pies and other cherished baked goods from “A Taste of Denmark” – an Oakland staple for 93 years.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
SF to Deploy 150 'Ambassadors' to Make Downtown Shopping District Feel Safer This Holiday Season
After the PR disaster that San Francisco faced last year around the holidays, with smash-and-grab robberies being conducted left and right by coordinated gaggles of thieves, the mayor is hoping for a calmer season this year. Mayor London Breed has a plan to deploy 150 street ambassadors from the nonprofit...
At Long Last, Bob's Donuts Is Expanding Outside of San Francisco
There are few better ways to cap off a successful night of bar hopping than taking an impromptu trip to Bob's Donuts — the 62-year-old fried dough institution that holds a special place in any San Franciscan's heart. Now, for the first time, the celebrated donut shop is opening up two new locations outside of SF.
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Dogfest Bay Area — Oakland (11 a.m. on Saturday) 2. Howl-O-Ween Parade — San Francisco (10 a.m. on Saturday) 3. Alameda Arts Festival...
The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
Snap Becomes Latest Company To Leave San Francisco Amid Office Pullout In City
Snap, the parent company to popular social media sites such as Snapchat, became the latest tech company to pull out of San Francisco this week due expensive San Francisco leasing prices and more workers in the company working at home. This week alone, San Francisco has seen more retail establishments...
San Jose Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son
For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood. It’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son. Hundreds of people have come from as far as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.
The Fight for Lot 25
Kamal Taj: Making your way over to Stonestown Galleria from San Francisco State, you may find your view blocked by a sunbleached wall stretching down Winston Drive. Take a second look. Walls don’t usually have windows; those are RV’s. The city has recently looked at Lot 25 as a potential site for the temporarily unhoused living along Winston Drive in RVs. The site would need to be provided with utilities such as water, electricity and sewage hookups. I spoke with SF State students, San Francisco government and Winston Drive residents to try and get a better read on how the community feels about the potential site and its effect on the community. This is Kamal Taj, and you’re listening to the Bleed.
BAGI's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch encourages visitors to stroll through unique art pieces--and make their own!
Three San Francisco supervisors want to rename a popular Golden Gate Park lake. Stow Lake is named for a man who was in the State Assembly in the late 1800s and promoted anti-Jewish policies.
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy. On...
