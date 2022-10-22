ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Sporting News

Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after Astros' ALCS sweep: 'Who's your daddy now?'

Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
NJ.com

Ex-Mets manager, Yankees coach interviews with Marlins

The Miami Marlins are looking for a new manager, and Rojas has reportedly been invited back for another interview. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish tweeted:. Sources: Marlins will interview former Mets Manager and current Yankees 3B Coach Luis Rojas for their...
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/23/22

New York Times | David Waldstein: A listless display in Game 3 now has the Yankees a game away from eliminated as they fell 5-0 to the Astros on Saturday. Only one team ever has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a series — not to mention who that was — but it seems very unlikely against a team playing the way that Houston is. The Astros still have yet to lose in the playoffs, having gone 6-0 so far.
FOX Sports

Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
NJ.com

Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series (PHOTOS)

The Houston Astros completed their four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday, winning Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, 6-5, at Yankee Stadium. The Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Yankees just can’t seem to get by the Astros in the...
FOX Sports

Astros lead Yankees 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
